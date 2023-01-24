Read full article on original website
focushillsboro.com
Oregon Economist: Construction May Be Affected By The Recession In Summer
Employment forecasters anticipate a slight recession in Oregon towards the middle of the year. Oregon’s state economist on the job market is Gail Krumenauer. According to Krumenauer, 24,000 jobs are expected to be lost as a result of this. “It would be significant, and it would especially be significant...
focushillsboro.com
Oregon Residents Have The Option Of Filing Their State Income Taxes Electronically For Free
Online filing of Oregon state income taxes is now free of charge. The 2022 tax returns were completed by the state’s Department of Revenue just a few days ago. Oregon Residents Have The Option Of Filing Their State Income Taxes Electronically For Free. The Oregon Department of Revenue stated...
focushillsboro.com
Oregon Community College Misrepresents Non-Credit Cannabis Business Courses As Certificates
Students at an Oregon community college now have the opportunity to take classes that will teach them all there is to know about marijuana. However, despite the deceptive advertising, completion of the classes will not result in students receiving an official college credential. The seminars that are being offered by...
focushillsboro.com
Oregon High School Graduation Rate Increased Significantly
Data released on Thursday shows that just over 81% of Oregon’s class of 2022 graduated on time, an increase from 2021 and the second-highest on-time graduation percentage ever reported. The data was welcomed as encouraging by state education authorities, administrators, and teachers following years of hardship caused by the...
focushillsboro.com
Oregon Transportation Officials Seek Lawmakers To Increase Punishment For Assaults On Its Personnel
This week, representatives from four different Oregon transportation agencies went to the state legislature to ask for assistance in ensuring the safety of their customers and staff. It comes after a passenger on a bus in Eugene killed another passenger and after a savage attack on a light rail station...
focushillsboro.com
Students Who Lack Vaccines Will Not Be Allowed To Attend School
The Oregon Vaccination Program has sent a reminder to parents to double-check their children’s immunization status. If a kid’s medical records reveal that they are lacking vaccines, then they may be prevented from attending school or child care until those documents are updated. Students Who Lack Vaccines Will...
focushillsboro.com
Oregon Health Authority Food Cart Laws Went Into Force This Month
The Oregon Health Authority said on Wednesday that new statewide mobile food unit restrictions went into formal effect on January 1, following a three-year grace period that was intended to give operators time to come into compliance with the regulations. Oregon Health Authority Food Cart Laws Went Into Force This...
focushillsboro.com
Oregon Primate Research Facility Under Investigation Following Fatalities
Oregon lawmakers are using thousands of pages of censored papers they requested for over a year to demand more responsibility and monitoring of a primate research facility with a lengthy history of complaints. Two monkeys perished in a scalding cage-washing system at Oregon’s major hospital Oregon National Primate Research Center....
focushillsboro.com
A New Oregon Measure Would Strengthen The State Prohibition On Drunk Driving
On Tuesday, a new measure that would broaden the state’s prohibition against driving while drunk was presented to the House Judiciary Committee in the state of Oregon. The provision of House Bill 2316 has the ability to narrow the legal gap that permits drivers who are under the influence of lawful intoxicants to avoid facing criminal prosecution.
focushillsboro.com
Reforms To Recreational Liability Are Proposed In A State Bill
Changes to the Law Regarding Liability in Amusement Parks Companies providing health and recreational services have lobbied state legislatures to make it possible to enforce liability releases. “Court rulings starting back in 2014, and then another one that kind of followed on that precedent this summer, have nullified liability waivers,”...
focushillsboro.com
A Lawmaker Suggests Legislation To Combat Opioid Overdoses
Legislation to combat the opioid crisis and reduce the number of fatal overdoses in the state is on the agenda for the Oregon legislature. The wide spread of the pandemic can be directly attributed to the widespread prescription of opiates like oxycodone. Legislation to curb the rising toll taken by...
focushillsboro.com
Bank Robbery Suspect From Oregon Detained In Louisiana
The Eugene Police Department reports that a suspect has been brought into custody in Louisiana less than two weeks after robbing two banks in the state of Oregon. Bank Robbery Suspect From Oregon Detained In Louisiana. Officers were dispatched to the Key Bank located at 2829 W. 11th Avenue in...
mybasin.com
NEW LOCAL PHONE SCAM
The U.S. District Court for the District of Oregon has received reports that people purporting to be court staff have called members of the public and falsely claimed that their targets failed to respond to a jury summons or subpoena and owe a fine. Please be advised that the staff...
focushillsboro.com
Gop Senators From Oregon Set Priorities And Promise To Work Together
The Oregon Senate Republicans prioritized solving issues like crime and housing shortages. They are in the minority, but they think they can get both parties behind their bills. The Democratic initiative to provide a tax benefit to homeowners who rent out a room in their primary property in order to...
focushillsboro.com
Finalists For Oregon Book Awards, Class Of 2023
Fans of the written word, particularly those who reside in Oregon, were eager to learn who the nominees would be in a different competition: the Oregon Book Awards, while the majority of people were anticipating this morning’s announcement of the 2023 Oscar contenders. The list of finalists for this year’s awards was released by Portland Literary Arts today. From a total of 202 submitted titles, 34 Oregonians were selected by panels of judges residing outside the state in seven genre categories.
