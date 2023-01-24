ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
asu.edu

ASU microelectronics workshop addresses national effort to develop workforce

ASU Associate Professor Zachary Holman (left) leads a tour through the Swift Coat lab space at the MacroTechnology Works facility at the ASU Research Park in Tempe. The tour is part of the two-day Microelectronics Education and Workforce Development Workshop for representatives from government, universities, national research labs and private industry gathered to discuss workforce needs. Photographer: Charlie Leight/ASU News.
TEMPE, AZ
asu.edu

First-gen biology grad finds community at West campus

Editor’s note: This story is part of a series of profiles of notable fall 2022 graduates. First-generation graduate Melissa Zarate-Garcia always felt drawn to Arizona State University’s West campus. “I live about 10 minutes away from the West campus, so it's in the neighborhood. It felt kind of...
TEMPE, AZ
asu.edu

Go behind the scenes of a baseball stadium in immersive ASU play

Theatergoers will get to see behind the scenes of a stadium at 'Safe at Home.'. 'Safe at Home,' held at Tempe Diablo Stadium on Feb. 3–11, explores themes of immigration. Arizona State University's School of Music, Dance and Theatre is presenting a unique, immersive theater experience with “Safe at Home,” which is being presented at Tempe Diablo Stadium on Feb. 3–11.
TEMPE, AZ
asu.edu

Love for writing shows in ways ASU professor mentors students

Jenny Irish's newest book of prose poems, 'Lupine,' comes out in March. Austin Davis can recall the first time he met Jenny Irish. It was Davis’ freshman year at Arizona State University, and he was submitting a portfolio to try to get into the creative writing concentration in the Department of English.
TEMPE, AZ
asu.edu

Deputy secretary of education gets firsthand look at ASU initiative

Team-teaching model at center of Next Education Workforce. Cindy Marten smiled as she looked at the Mesa Westwood High students sitting around her at a table in the school library. Marten, the U.S. deputy secretary of education, was at Westwood on Wednesday morning to learn about the Next Education Workforce...
TEMPE, AZ
asu.edu

ASU business student pens inspiring story dedicated to Syrian refugees

Collaborative book 'Dear Tariq' inspired by real youth advocate; proceeds to help refugee families. Arizona State University first-year student Selena Morse has taken on challenges of environmental conservation and humanitarian advocacy for much of her life. Using her fluency in Mandarin and master scuba diver certification, Morse has collected marine...
TEMPE, AZ
asu.edu

Incoming Cronkite student wins Heisman High School Scholarship

Viva Kreis has achieved a number of goals that would take some people a lifetime to attain. Kreis, a Pittsburgh-area high schooler and incoming student at Arizona State University's Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication, is an Olympic-level athlete, world traveler, advocate for women’s sports, varsity letter winner, high school class president, valedictorian and community volunteer.
TEMPE, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy