Read full article on original website
Related
asu.edu
‘It’s not about starting the race, but finishing it’: Second-time ASU grad on finding your own path
Editor’s note: This story is part of a series of profiles of notable fall 2022 graduates. Ten years ago, Danni Baquing began pursuing a bachelor’s degree in political science with the intention of going to law school. Fast-forward to 2023 and Baquing’s plan for her life and career has changed, but her motivation to get there hasn’t.
asu.edu
ASU microelectronics workshop addresses national effort to develop workforce
ASU Associate Professor Zachary Holman (left) leads a tour through the Swift Coat lab space at the MacroTechnology Works facility at the ASU Research Park in Tempe. The tour is part of the two-day Microelectronics Education and Workforce Development Workshop for representatives from government, universities, national research labs and private industry gathered to discuss workforce needs. Photographer: Charlie Leight/ASU News.
asu.edu
First-gen biology grad finds community at West campus
Editor’s note: This story is part of a series of profiles of notable fall 2022 graduates. First-generation graduate Melissa Zarate-Garcia always felt drawn to Arizona State University’s West campus. “I live about 10 minutes away from the West campus, so it's in the neighborhood. It felt kind of...
asu.edu
Go behind the scenes of a baseball stadium in immersive ASU play
Theatergoers will get to see behind the scenes of a stadium at 'Safe at Home.'. 'Safe at Home,' held at Tempe Diablo Stadium on Feb. 3–11, explores themes of immigration. Arizona State University's School of Music, Dance and Theatre is presenting a unique, immersive theater experience with “Safe at Home,” which is being presented at Tempe Diablo Stadium on Feb. 3–11.
asu.edu
Love for writing shows in ways ASU professor mentors students
Jenny Irish's newest book of prose poems, 'Lupine,' comes out in March. Austin Davis can recall the first time he met Jenny Irish. It was Davis’ freshman year at Arizona State University, and he was submitting a portfolio to try to get into the creative writing concentration in the Department of English.
asu.edu
Deputy secretary of education gets firsthand look at ASU initiative
Team-teaching model at center of Next Education Workforce. Cindy Marten smiled as she looked at the Mesa Westwood High students sitting around her at a table in the school library. Marten, the U.S. deputy secretary of education, was at Westwood on Wednesday morning to learn about the Next Education Workforce...
asu.edu
ASU business student pens inspiring story dedicated to Syrian refugees
Collaborative book 'Dear Tariq' inspired by real youth advocate; proceeds to help refugee families. Arizona State University first-year student Selena Morse has taken on challenges of environmental conservation and humanitarian advocacy for much of her life. Using her fluency in Mandarin and master scuba diver certification, Morse has collected marine...
asu.edu
Incoming Cronkite student wins Heisman High School Scholarship
Viva Kreis has achieved a number of goals that would take some people a lifetime to attain. Kreis, a Pittsburgh-area high schooler and incoming student at Arizona State University's Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication, is an Olympic-level athlete, world traveler, advocate for women’s sports, varsity letter winner, high school class president, valedictorian and community volunteer.
asu.edu
ASU Foundation names 2023 senior fellow to increase diversity, inclusion in philanthropy
Kenja Hassan has been named the 2023 senior fellow of the Arizona State University Foundation for A New American University, a role created to increase diversity and inclusion opportunities in philanthropy while also expanding university leadership and faculty involvement. “Following the inauguration of the position, and the success that came...
Comments / 0