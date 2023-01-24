Read full article on original website
carolinacoastonline.com
Sandra Chadwick, 77; service later
Sandra Chadwick, 77, of Harkers Island, died Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at Pruitt Health in Sealevel. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
carolinacoastonline.com
John Leonard Jr., 84; service Feb. 2
John "Jack" Leonard Jr., 84, of Pine Knoll Shores, died Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at Carteret Health Care. A memorial mass will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, February 2nd at St. Egbert Catholic Church. Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends...
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Deah Notices - Jan. 25, 26 & 27
Joe Louis Harper, 83, of Morehead City, passed away on January 27, 2023 at the Crystal Coast Hospice House. Service are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Ruth Maloney, Morehead City. Ruth...
carolinacoastonline.com
Thomas Dudley, 74; no service
Thomas “Tom” Glenn Dudley, 74, of Beaufort, passed away on Monday, January 23, 2023. Tom was born on June 7, 1948, to the late Gray and Lillian Dudley. A native of Carteret County, he was a United States Navy Veteran who bravely served during the Vietnam War. Upon returning to the Crystal Coast, Tom worked diligently as a self-employed commercial fisherman, always ready for the next big catch and forever appreciating the open waters.
carolinacoastonline.com
Yoshiko Toler; private service
Yoshiko Hishitani Toler, who was 94 years, 10 months old, passed away abruptly on January 23, 2023, at her daughter’s home in Mebane, NC. A private memorial service in Morehead City is tentatively scheduled for April, 2023. Yoshiko was born on March 18, 1928, to Keikichi Hayakawa and Matsue...
carolinacoastonline.com
Betty Pruitt, 88; service Jan. 28
Betty Miller Pruitt, 88, of Peletier, North Carolina, passed away on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at Carteret Health Care. Her funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, January 28th at Chapel by the Sea in Emerald Isle, officiated by Rev. Clay Olsen. Interment will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Park. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. The service can be viewed through her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website for those unable to attend. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
carolinacoastonline.com
Fred Josey, 85; no service
Fred Homer Josey, 85, of Cape Carteret, North Carolina, passed away on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at Nash UNC Health Care in Rocky Mount. Fred was born on May 24, 1937, in Macon, Georgia, to the late Fred and Mary Josey. Following high school at Georgia Military College High School, his incredible interest in learning led him to obtain his bachelor’s degree at Georgia Tech. After acquiring his degree, he honorably served in the United States Navy. Following the military, he went on to pursue a long and amazing career as an industrial engineer with NASA. Fred was proud to have worked with NASA where they were responsible for some of the most important scientific achievements in history.
carolinacoastonline.com
Community Calendar - January 26, 2023 Edition
Send calendar submissions to nikki@thenewstimes.com. Carteret County will host a Comprehensive Transportation Plan public information meeting on Jan. 31, 5:30-7 p.m., at the Western Park Community Center. N.C. Department of Transportation officials will be on hand to discuss transportation decisions over the next 30 years. The meeting will be informal and citizens will be able to ask questions. Call (252) 728- 8545 for information.
WITN
Handicapped resident injured in Craven County mobile home fire
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A handicapped resident was injured in a late morning fire in Craven County. Craven County Emergency Services Director Stanley Kite says firefighters were called around 11:50 a.m. to a mobile home on Highway 55 near the Lenoir County line. Kite said the first call came...
wcti12.com
Car crashes into Kinston business
KINSTON, Lenoir County — There was a hole in the side of a Kinston business shortly before 10 a.m. Thursday morning after a car ran into it. UNC Health Cardiology, located at 701 Doctors Drive Suite A , Kinston, NC 28501, was hit by a car Thursday morning. Charles...
WITN
New Craven County Crime Stoppers Board of Directors to meet
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - One county in the East is taking steps to get its community more involved with stopping crime. The new Craven County Crime Stoppers Board of Directors will meet in New Bern on Thursday. Craven County hasn’t had a Crime Stoppers program in over five years, and...
Biscuitville Fresh Southern to open first restaurant in Greenville
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Biscuitville Fresh Southern will celebrate the grand opening of its newest restaurant, which will be the first in Greenville, N.C., on Wednesday, Feb. 8. The restaurant will serve guests at 202 SW Greenville Boulevard in Greenville, N.C., and willfeature Biscuitville’s fresh, locally sourced ingredients, including their Biscuits Made Fresh Every15 Minutes. “We […]
WNCT
Who is the Bertie County sheriff?
WNCT's Sarah Gray Barr has more on Tyrone Ruffin, the new Bertie County Sheriff. WNCT's Sarah Gray Barr has more on Tyrone Ruffin, the new Bertie County Sheriff. Sisters Amy Toler and Stephanie Kand get to work together every day as co-owners of the newly-opened Wild Olive Boutique on 3rd Street in Uptown Greenville.
‘They’re getting the care they needed;’ Onslow County woman with 200 cats on her situation one year later
RICHLANDS, N.C. (WNCT) – We first brought you the story of an Onslow County woman who was reaching out to get help taking care of her 200 cats one year ago. Over the past 12 months, Phyllis Ferrara shares with 9OYS she has been doing much better since then. “I’m doing great, the cats doing […]
WITN
Beaufort County worker dies after fire at boat manufacturer
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An employee injured last week at a Beaufort County boat manufacturer has died from his injuries. Mack Hodges, Jr. passed away Wednesday at the Jaycee Burn Center in Chapel Hill. The 69-year-old man was critically injured last Friday when the fire broke out at Pamlico...
carolinacoastonline.com
Saturday, Jan. 28 marks 37th anniversary of Challenger explosion; Beaufort pilot remembered
BEAUFORT — With Saturday, Jan. 28 marking the 37th anniversary of the explosion of the space shuttle Challenger, students at Beaufort Elementary School (BES) always have an opportunity to remember the shuttle’s pilot, Capt. Michael J. Smith, a Beaufort native. That’s because a mini-museum in his honor is...
newbernnow.com
City of New Bern’s Public Notices and Requests for Bids – Jan. 26
The City of New Bern is seeking the services of qualified firms to extend to the current marshwalk (400’ in length with a 20’x20’ platform at the end) at Jack’s Island in Lawson Creek Park. The extension will be 300’ and ADA complaint, it will extend towards the water and come around the southeast side of Jack’s Island. At the end of the extended marshwalk, a 10’x30’ fishing platform will be constructed of treated lumber. The 10’x30’ platform will sit on plastic dock floaters.
Two hurt after Kinston man’s car crashes into medical office
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston police responded to a reported motor vehicle crash Thursday where two people were injured. Police said in a Facebook post that the offending vehicle struck a medical office, UNC Cardiology, at 701 A Doctors Drive in Kinston. Charles Coward, 87, was attempting to park his car in the parking lot […]
WNCT
Seared Chophouse ribbon cutting ceremony marks new beginning
Seared Chophouse reopened after a new chef began managing the kitchen and renovations wrapped up. Seared Chophouse ribbon cutting ceremony marks new …. Seared Chophouse reopened after a new chef began managing the kitchen and renovations wrapped up. Sisters partner to open Uptown boutique. Sisters Amy Toler and Stephanie Kand...
WITN
Eastern Carolina counties seeing unusual weather this January
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Wednesday night, five different Eastern Carolina Counties were under three different tornado warnings. Dare, Martin, Pitt, Beaufort, and Hyde Counties were all under tornado warnings. It’s a bit unusual for January, and the weather prompted ECU to send an alert to students to take shelter.
