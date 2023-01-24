Read full article on original website
Related
Laclede Record
Fredrick to head Sheriff’s Community Services Section
There is something new in Laclede County’s neighborhood watch programs, according to Laclede County Sheriff David Millsap. In a press release, Millsap announced Thursday that Corporal Matt Frederick will head up the office’s Community Services Section. “In 2017 we made a commitment to be a part of the community and to address crime issues by working with community members. Corporal Frederick will be able to build on what we have done and I am confident he will take us to the next step,” Millsap said in the release. For more on this story, see Saturday's LCR.
Laclede Record
R-3 Board hires Schrage as assistant superintendent
The Lebanon R-3 School Board voted unanimously during its January 25 study session to approve the hiring of Dr. Holly Schrage as the Lebanon School District’s Assistant Superintendent of Quality Learning and Experiences. She will join Lebanon Schools next school year following Assistant Superintendent Dr. Brad Armstrong’s retirement and Assistant Superintendent Dr. Laura O’Quinn’s move into the role of Assistant Superintendent of Human Services and Quality Improvement. "Dr. Schrage is truly going to be an awesome addition to our school district and the community of Lebanon,” said Superintendent Dr. David Schmitz in a school district press release. For more on this story, see Saturday's LCR.
Laclede Record
PASTOR DAN TALBOTT
Pastor Dan Talbott, 79, of Lebanon, died Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Lebanon. He is survived by his wife Sharon; a daughter, Renee Inman and her husband David of Springfield; two sons, Kurt Talbott and his wife Kim of Edmond, Okla. and Kris Talbott and his wife Morgan of Conway; nine grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends.
Laclede Record
ANNA KATHERINE “KATHY’’ DENNISON
Anna Katherine “Kathy’’ Dennison, 87, of Lebanon, died Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, in Lebanon. She was born Sept. 13, 1935, in Charles County, Md. to Alton and Margaret Pearl Shiflett Thompson. On Nov. 19, 1955, she was united in marriage to Norman Richard Dennison. She was preceded...
Laclede Record
Klondike Derby
Before this week's snow fell, area Scouts attended the Klondike Derby on Saturday, Jan. 21, at Camp Arrowhead east of Marshfield. One of their activities was a three-fourths mile dog sled race minus the dogs. Without snow, their sleds relied on wheels. Without huskies, the scouts from Troop 57 and Pack 57 relied on themselves to provide the dog power in this scouting tradition that began in 1949. Counting older Scouts, Cub Scouts and adults, 56 people attended the Klondike Derby with Lebanon's Troop 57, Marshfield's Troop 88, Pleasant Hope's Troop 376 and Bolivar's Troop 45 attending. Troop 57 Scoutmaster Donovan Hibbs said the Klondike Derby is about "having fun but testing their knowledge and just giving them different experiences." Hibbs said the derby's activities are patterned after the historic 1896 Gold Rush in the Klondike, which is a region of the Yukon territory in Canada's Northwest region. For more on this story, see Saturday's LCR.
Laclede Record
Lebanon swimming takes fifth at Ozark Conference meet
The Lebanon High School girls’ swim team competed at the Ozark Conference swim meet on Monday at Foster Natatorium in Springfield. Out of ten teams, the Lady ‘Jackets placed fifth with a team score of 147 points. West Plains won the 2023 Ozark Conference title with 295 team points, while Glendale finished runners-up with 240 points. For more on this story see Saturday's LCR.
Laclede Record
PATRICIA M. “TRISH’’ MARA
Patricia M. “Trish’’ Mara, 70, of Grovespring, died Monday, Jan. 23, 2023. She was born June 3, 1952, in Grovespring, Mo. to Iven and Virginia Bernice Rulo. On Aug. 26, 1978, she was united in marriage to William A. “Bill’’ Mara. She was preceded...
Laclede Record
MSG (RET) DAVID LIONEL KOONCE
MSG (Ret) David Lionel Koonce, 83, of Waynesville, died Monday, Jan. 23, 2023 in Mercy Hospital at Springfield. He is survived by his wife Jenny of the home; two children, David Koonce Jr. (Ivette) of the state of North Carolina and Michelle Mendez (Alfred) of Colorado Springs, Colo.; two grandchildren, Karla and David; four great-grandchildren; five brothers, Jerry Koonce, Tony Koonce (Carmen), Bob Koonce (Debbie), and Steve Koonce (Tonya), all of Greenville, Ill. and Rick Koonce of Springfield, Ill.; six sisters, Sandy Royer (Amuel) of Greenville, Ill.; Barbara Bush (Ron) of Greenville, Ill.; Lois Forbes of the state of North Carolina; Glenda Spauer (Paul) of Greenville, Ill.; Teresa Spradling of Greenville, Ill., and Mary Jahnsen (Kenny) of the state of Ohio; several nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Laclede Record
PAUL DOUGLAS MASSEY
Paul Douglas Massey, 68, of Waynesville, died Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in his home. He is survived by his wife Syndi of the home; his mother, Bunny Massey of St. Robert; four children, P.D. Massey (Heather) of St. Robert; Mathew York of Dixon; Brandon Tate (Amy) of Syracuse, and Shawn Tate of Rolla; several grandchildren; four siblings, Bill Whitehill of Grafton, Ill.; Tina Anderson (Todd) of Rolla; Judy Kay Polt (Ken) of St. Louis, and Ernie Massey (Corky) of Devils Elbow; several nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Laclede Record
DARLINE CARROLL SHAFFER
Darline Carroll Shaffer, 95, of Orrick, formerly of Lebanon, died Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, in Liberty Hospital. She was born June 4, 1927, in Lebanon to LeRoy and Emma Belle (McVey) Lewis. Darline was preceded in death by her parents; husbands Earl Carroll and Robert Shaffer, and three brothers, James,...
Comments / 0