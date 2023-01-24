Read full article on original website
John Volosin, 71; no service
John Volosin, 71 of Morehead City, died Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at home. There are no services at this time. Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
Sandra Chadwick, 77; service later
Sandra Chadwick, 77, of Harkers Island, died Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at Pruitt Health in Sealevel. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
Area Deah Notices - Jan. 25, 26 & 27
Joe Louis Harper, 83, of Morehead City, passed away on January 27, 2023 at the Crystal Coast Hospice House. Service are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Ruth Maloney, Morehead City. Ruth...
John Leonard Jr., 84; service Feb. 2
John "Jack" Leonard Jr., 84, of Pine Knoll Shores, died Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at Carteret Health Care. A memorial mass will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, February 2nd at St. Egbert Catholic Church. Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends...
Betty Pruitt, 88; service Jan. 28
Betty Miller Pruitt, 88, of Peletier, North Carolina, passed away on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at Carteret Health Care. Her funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, January 28th at Chapel by the Sea in Emerald Isle, officiated by Rev. Clay Olsen. Interment will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Park. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. The service can be viewed through her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website for those unable to attend. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
Thomas Dudley, 74; no service
Thomas “Tom” Glenn Dudley, 74, of Beaufort, passed away on Monday, January 23, 2023. Tom was born on June 7, 1948, to the late Gray and Lillian Dudley. A native of Carteret County, he was a United States Navy Veteran who bravely served during the Vietnam War. Upon returning to the Crystal Coast, Tom worked diligently as a self-employed commercial fisherman, always ready for the next big catch and forever appreciating the open waters.
Yoshiko Toler; private service
Yoshiko Hishitani Toler, who was 94 years, 10 months old, passed away abruptly on January 23, 2023, at her daughter’s home in Mebane, NC. A private memorial service in Morehead City is tentatively scheduled for April, 2023. Yoshiko was born on March 18, 1928, to Keikichi Hayakawa and Matsue...
Fred Josey, 85; no service
Fred Homer Josey, 85, of Cape Carteret, North Carolina, passed away on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at Nash UNC Health Care in Rocky Mount. Fred was born on May 24, 1937, in Macon, Georgia, to the late Fred and Mary Josey. Following high school at Georgia Military College High School, his incredible interest in learning led him to obtain his bachelor’s degree at Georgia Tech. After acquiring his degree, he honorably served in the United States Navy. Following the military, he went on to pursue a long and amazing career as an industrial engineer with NASA. Fred was proud to have worked with NASA where they were responsible for some of the most important scientific achievements in history.
Community Calendar - January 26, 2023 Edition
Send calendar submissions to nikki@thenewstimes.com. Carteret County will host a Comprehensive Transportation Plan public information meeting on Jan. 31, 5:30-7 p.m., at the Western Park Community Center. N.C. Department of Transportation officials will be on hand to discuss transportation decisions over the next 30 years. The meeting will be informal and citizens will be able to ask questions. Call (252) 728- 8545 for information.
Saturday, Jan. 28 marks 37th anniversary of Challenger explosion; Beaufort pilot remembered
BEAUFORT — With Saturday, Jan. 28 marking the 37th anniversary of the explosion of the space shuttle Challenger, students at Beaufort Elementary School (BES) always have an opportunity to remember the shuttle’s pilot, Capt. Michael J. Smith, a Beaufort native. That’s because a mini-museum in his honor is...
$15 million settlement reached in Drum Inlet plane crash
BEAUFORT —The families of five passengers killed in a plane crash just off the Outer Banks have settled their wrongful death lawsuits for $15 million dollars. The plane crashed on Feb. 13, 2022 near Drum Inlet on the way back from a hunting trip. The settlement was reached on behalf of the families of deceased passengers Noah Lee Styron, 15; Michael Daily Shepherd, 15; Jacob Nolan Taylor, 16; Jonathan Kole McInnis, 15; and Stephanie Fulcher, 42, mother of McInnis.
‘Stay,’ panel tells Webb: Manager chooses to stay
In a letter to commissioners dated Jan. 18, Paula Webb, town manger, announced she would retire at the end of the current fiscal year. However, according to information from two town officials in the days that followed, Webb was amenable to reconsidering. And, in fact, she confirmed that she has...
NC Sea Grant partners with CCC, ECU to protect shorelines
— NC Sea Grant is collaborating with Carteret Community College and East Carolina University to develop a framework for programs to protect the state’s shorelines, as well as create living shoreline training courses and a certification program. NOAA’s National Sea Grant College Program and the U.S. Coastal Research Program...
Beaufort police chief gives quarterly update
BEAUFORT - Beaufort Police Chief Paul Burdette Jr. joined the public Wednesday, Jan. 25 at the Beaufort Train Depot to discuss what is happening in the community. During his quarterly update, Burdette provided an in-depth look at data from the last several months, as well as statistics, trends and daily operation information from the department.
Teacher’s Building groundbreaking rekindles fond memories
HAMMOCKS BEACH - If the walls could talk. A building on the grounds near the entrance of Hammocks Beach State Park in Swansboro is getting a new lease on life. The Teacher’s Building, the hub of African American culture in the mid-20th Century will be transformed into a 5,340 square foot community space for event rentals including conferences, workshops, family gatherings and more, according to N.C. Parks Spokesperson Katie Hall.
Newport town manager holds second citizens workshop
NEWPORT – The town’s newly hired manager, William Shanahan, sat before a full house Tuesday night in the town commissioners’ boardroom for the second of two town hall meetings with residents. A similar meeting was conducted a week prior during the morning, Tuesday Jan. 17, which also garnered a full house.
Peletier resident wants others to attend and speak at CTP meeting
PELETIER —Town resident Donna Bierly is urging others who live in or near Peletier to attend a Carteret County/N.C. Department of Transportation (NCDOT) meeting in Cedar Point next week to voice their desires for road improvements in the area. Carteret County will host a Comprehensive Transportation Plan (CTP) public...
The Lunar New Year of the Lucky Rabbit…and hopefully fish
It’s the Lunar New Year 4721 and year of the rabbit. The rabbit in the 12-animal zodiac is considered the luckiest of the 12 and promises longevity, peace and prosperity. Gung Hey Fat Choi, what a great way to start the “New Year!”. Just a brief review of...
'Operation Snowplow' nets 35 drug arrests in Onslow County
ONSLOW COUNTY - A coordinated effort between Onslow County and regional law enforcement recently resulted in the arrest of 35 individuals accused of drug distribution and possession. GALLERY: Operation Snow Plow arrests. To help combat the increased presence of illegal street drugs and overdose deaths in the county, a three-day...
GALLERY: Operation Snow Plow arrests
