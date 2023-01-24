ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Knicks’ nightmare scenario for 2023 NBA trade deadline

The New York Knicks currently have a 25-23 record thanks in large part to a strong December effort that saw them win eight games in a row. It’s evident that the Knicks possess enough pieces in place to at least make the postseason. Jalen Brunson, signed to a four-year, $104 million deal in the offseason, has proven time and time again that his 2022 playoff performance is no mere fluke. Meanwhile, Julius Randle, following a down 2021-22 campaign, is putting up similar numbers to his All-Star season two years ago.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Shaq debuts ridiculous new look after losing bet with Candace Parker

Shaquille O’Neal should probably just stop betting at this point. The retired center great and current TNT analyst O’Neal recently lost a bet with co-host Candace Parker. At halftime of last week’s Philadelphia 76ers-LA Clippers game, O’Neal had bet Parker that 76ers star Joel Embiid, who had 26 points at the time, would finish the game with 50. O’Neal said he would get “baby hairs” if Embiid failed to reach the mark.
Athlon Sports

NFL World Stunned By Tuesday's Sean Payton Update

When the NFL playoffs began and eliminated teams sought new head coaches, two names stood out from the pack: Jim Harbaugh and Sean Payton.  These vaunted coaches were thought to be heavily pursued by teams willing to pay for their services.  Harbaugh's candidacy fizzled out when he opted ...
MICHIGAN STATE
OnlyHomers

NFL Coach Suddenly Fired

The National Football League head coaching carousel continues to spin with word that a team is parting ways with their head coach after just months on the job. Jerry Rosburg was hired by the Denver Broncos as an assistant coach to work with in-game management prior to this past season, and after head coach Nathaniel Hackett was fired mid-season, he ended up moving into the head coaching job, with some speculating that he would be kept on for next season and perhaps subsequent seasons.
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

Report: Celtics searching for big man on NBA trade market

Frontcourt depth is important in the NBA playoffs when the game slows down and things like halfcourt defense and rebounding become even more critical to winning games. And it sounds like the Boston Celtics are looking to upgrade in that area ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline. Chris Haynes...
BOSTON, MA
sportszion.com

“Congratulations Son!” LeBron James applauds Bronny James getting picked for McDonald’s All-American game rosters

Lebron James’ eldest son, Bronny, has finally followed the path his father created after getting named in the McDonald’s All-American today. McDonald’s All-American Game is one of the most prestigious achievements for a high school basketball player. It was given to all American and Canadian boys and girls who had excelled on their hardwood performance. 20 years ago, the young Lebron was also named in this accomplishment.
Yardbarker

Who has made the most three-pointers in NBA history?

The three-point shot has seen many evolutions. At one point, it wasn't even in the rulebook. The three-point shot was added in during the 1979-80 season. The rest, as they say, is history. Since then, hundreds of NBA players have made at least one three-point shot. NBA players are making a living off their three-point shooting alone. The rise of small ball and the 3-and-D player owe a lot to the three-point shot. Almost every NBA player in the league right now can shoot threes. At the high school CYO level, every kid wants to shoot threes.
CBS Sports

NBA rumors: Raptors offered haul for OG Anunoby; Wizards planning to keep Kyle Kuzma; what's next for Lakers?

There's only a couple more weeks until the 2023 NBA trade deadline on Feb. 9, so of course there's been no shortage or rumors to keep our minds churning. We've already had one trade, as the Los Angeles Lakers acquired Rui Hachimura from the Washington Wizards in exchange for Kendrick Nunn and three second-round picks on Monday, but it surely won't be the last deal as we inch closer to one of the busiest days on the league's calendar.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bleacher Report

NBA Rumors: Wizards Want Kyle Kuzma, Kristaps Porziņģis to Sign New Contracts in FA

The Washington Wizards are reportedly planning to re-sign both Kyle Kuzma and Kristaps Porziņģis to new contracts this offseason. According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the decision to trade forward Rui Hachimura to the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday for guard Kendrick Nunn and three second-round draft picks stemmed from Washington wanting more financial flexibility to address the contracts of Kuzma and Porziņģis.
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy