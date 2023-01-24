ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Augustine, FL

Farm Share to host food bank Saturday with House of Prayer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Farm Share is hosting a food bank on Saturday to help those in need. The nonprofit organization, which is Florida’s largest food bank, joined with The House of Prayer will give away fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods. The distribution will begin at 9 a.m....
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Woman dead in overnight crash in St. Johns County

St. Johns County – A woman is dead after being hit by a car on A-1-A in St. Johns County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 69-year-old woman from Punta Gorda walked out into the road just south of 5th street. She was then struck by an oncoming...
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
Saturday evening brings clouds, mid-40s

Saturday evening temperatures drop to the upper 40s for Northeast Florida and low 40s for Southeast Georgia. It will become cloudy near the Florida/Georgia late evening. There is no rain in the forecast for tonight. Sunday morning begins cloudy with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s, followed by rain...
FLORIDA STATE
Clouds for Sunday with showers developing

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- – It’s a cloudy and mild Sunday across the region, and the threat for showers will increase as we move into the late afternoon and evening hours. Highs for today will be in the mid 70s. Showers and periods of rain will be likely tonight....
GEORGIA STATE
Ohio city rewrites abortion ban, advocacy groups end lawsuit

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Groups advocating for professional social workers and abortion rights said they have succeeded in forcing a small Ohio city to significantly narrow its ban on conducting or recommending abortions and so have ended their legal challenge. The lawsuit by the National Association of Social Workers and...
LEBANON, IN

