Farm Share to host food bank Saturday with House of Prayer
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Farm Share is hosting a food bank on Saturday to help those in need. The nonprofit organization, which is Florida’s largest food bank, joined with The House of Prayer will give away fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods. The distribution will begin at 9 a.m....
Woman dead in overnight crash in St. Johns County
St. Johns County – A woman is dead after being hit by a car on A-1-A in St. Johns County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 69-year-old woman from Punta Gorda walked out into the road just south of 5th street. She was then struck by an oncoming...
Saturday evening brings clouds, mid-40s
Saturday evening temperatures drop to the upper 40s for Northeast Florida and low 40s for Southeast Georgia. It will become cloudy near the Florida/Georgia late evening. There is no rain in the forecast for tonight. Sunday morning begins cloudy with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s, followed by rain...
This group works to find affordable housing for St. Johns County’s homeless population, a mission that’s getting harder
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – St. Johns County is in the middle of what some are calling an affordable housing crisis. Rents and home prices have skyrocketed in recent years, pushing some people to homelessness. As of this week, there are 351 homeless students in St. Johns County, according to...
Clouds for Sunday with showers developing
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- – It’s a cloudy and mild Sunday across the region, and the threat for showers will increase as we move into the late afternoon and evening hours. Highs for today will be in the mid 70s. Showers and periods of rain will be likely tonight....
3rd arrest made in connection to man who was strangled & shot in Riverside home
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Police say a third arrest has been made in connection to the murder of a man in Riverside, who investigators said was strangled, shot and robbed inside his home last August. Serena Dent, 25, was taken into custody in Texas and was extradited to Florida. She’s...
Florida group wants to create law that allows terminally ill people to decide their death following shooting at Daytona Beach hospital
A Florida group is advocating for terminally ill people to have the right to request a doctor to provide them medication to end their suffering after a 76-year-old woman fatally shot her husband in a Daytona Beach hospital, according to Daytona Beach authorities. According to authorities, Ellen Gilland and her...
Investigation spanning 2+ years nets arrest of suspected drug dealer in St. Johns County, deputies say
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – An investigation into illegal narcotics has led to the arrest of a woman accused of trafficking methamphetamine, setting up drug deals and using her home as a drug house, according to a report from the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office. Kristyan Marie Stevens, 42,...
DeSantis holds news conference in Miami
MIAMI – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis held a news conference Thursday afternoon in Miami. The livestream has ended.
Ohio city rewrites abortion ban, advocacy groups end lawsuit
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Groups advocating for professional social workers and abortion rights said they have succeeded in forcing a small Ohio city to significantly narrow its ban on conducting or recommending abortions and so have ended their legal challenge. The lawsuit by the National Association of Social Workers and...
Florida lawmakers look to pass measure on hate crimes, increased penalties after antisemitic incidents
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – After incidents such as antisemitic messages reportedly being projected on buildings in Jacksonville, lawmakers Thursday called for passing a measure that would define certain acts as hate crimes and increase criminal penalties. Under the bill (HB 269), people who take actions such as defacing or damaging...
