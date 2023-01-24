Any qualified elector desiring to run for the position of one of the three (3) City Council positions: Council Member District 1/Post 2; Council Member District 2/Post 2; or Councilmember District 3/Post 2 , for election on November 7, 2023, must file and qualify for candidacy for the desired elected office in the office of the City election superintendent, at City Hall at 2006 Heritage Walk, Milton, Georgia 30004 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, during the period of August 21 through August 25, 2023. The qualifying fee for candidacy is as follows:

MILTON, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO