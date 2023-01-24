Read full article on original website
Public Notice
The Mayor and Council of the City of Johns Creek will attend a Strategic Planning Retreat with a quorum in attendance beginning at 7:00 pm on Friday, January 27, 2023 at the Juniper Restaurant located at 315 South Main Street, Greenville, SC 29601. The retreat sessions will continue on Saturday, January 28th at 8:00 am and Sunday, January 29th at 8:00 am in the Loft Conference Room at the AC Hotel located at 315 South Main Street, Greenville, SC 29601. The purpose of this Retreat will be to review and discuss strategic goals.
Dunwoody professor selected for Carnegie African Fellowship
DUNWOODY, Ga. — Professor of Chemistry Paulos Yohannes, a teacher and researcher at the Georgia State University’s Perimeter College in Dunwoody, has been selected for the Carnegie African Diaspora Fellowship. The Carnegie fellowship, funded by a grant from the Carnegie Corporation of New York, matches an African-born professor...
American Legion Post 201 commemorates 75 years
ROSWELL, Ga. — American Legion Post 201 celebrated its 75th anniversary at Carl Black Buick GMC Roswell Jan. 21 with a cake-cutting ceremony. Post 201, founded in 1946 by World War I veteran and Alpharetta resident Abijah B. Adams, provides a place for veterans to connect and to engage with the community through service. It is headquartered on 13 acres at 201 Wills Road, Alpharetta.
Woman reports fraud from her Tulsa business
JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A woman reported to Johns Creek Police Jan. 13 that someone forged a business check in the amount of $210,000 at the United Community Bank on McGinnis Ferry Road. The woman, calling from Tulsa, Oklahoma, said she already filed a report with the Tulsa Police...
Notice of Opening and Closing dates for Candidates
Any qualified elector desiring to run for the position of one of the three (3) City Council positions: Council Member District 1/Post 2; Council Member District 2/Post 2; or Councilmember District 3/Post 2 , for election on November 7, 2023, must file and qualify for candidacy for the desired elected office in the office of the City election superintendent, at City Hall at 2006 Heritage Walk, Milton, Georgia 30004 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, during the period of August 21 through August 25, 2023. The qualifying fee for candidacy is as follows:
Vehicle dealer arrested with open container
DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody police arrested the owner of a used vehicle dealership after being found driving without insurance, a suspended license and an open container of alcohol. Officers stopped a Toyota Camry with dealer plates on Ashford Dunwoody Road Jan. 16 and took the driver into custody after...
Cumming woman arrested for part in home burglary
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A Forsyth County woman has been arrested in connection with multiple crimes that took place in late 2022, including a residential burglary, shoplifting at Home Depot and the sale of methamphetamine. Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested the 33-year-old Cumming woman on warrants at an...
Vehicle found burned after hit and run wreck
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A vehicle involved a hit and run wreck in north Forsyth County was found engulfed in flames in Dawson County Jan. 15, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office reported. A sheriff’s office deputy responded to the Shell Gas Station at Jot Em Down Road and...
Pain relieving Laser Therapy
Having treated hundreds of patients over the past 6 years with Pain Relieving Laser Therapy, it’s not hard for me to appreciate how well it works. But if you’ve never tried it, trust me when I tell you…. you’re missing out!. Several years ago, John Deere...
Public Notice of Sale of Property
PUBLIC NOTICE is hereby given that the City of Milton will offer the. following property for sale at auction beginning Monday, February 13, 2023 at. 9:00 a.m. and the final auction ending Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. Full property descriptions, as well as the bidding process, will be available through the city's website's home page at www.miltonga.gov by following the link provided for www.GovDeals.com.
Forsyth murder victim honored by those who knew her
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Megan Frix loved watching music videos and coffee. “Megan was so funny,” said Lisa Bennett, manager of the Forsyth and Dawson campuses of Creative Enterprises, a nonprofit community rehabilitation program that teaches life and social skills to adults with disabilities. “And so, she loved Conway Twitty, and she loved looking at Kohl's ads and, you know, showing you what she wanted to buy.”
Armed robbers strike at GameStop store
ROSWELL, Ga. — Armed robbers took $3,898 in merchandise and cash from the GameStop on Mansell Road Jan. 19, according to police reports. Roswell Police arrived on the scene to find an employee hiding in the back room, unharmed. The employee told police that while he was working, two younger men wearing hoodies, jeans, gloves and a face mask came in and robbed him at gunpoint.
Understanding drug use and addiction
Drug use has become a concerning health issue in our society today. It is generally misunderstood to be a lack of moral principle or willpower when in reality, drug addiction is a complex disease, and quitting can be very difficult. What is drug addiction?. “Addiction is a chronic disease characterized...
