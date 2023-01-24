ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

KLFY News 10

Stormy Sunday with heavy rainfall possible, low-end severe threat

Widespread rain and storms are anticipated across the region starting Sunday morning and continuing through the day. The flow aloft will be out of the southwest, mainly giving storms a southwest-to-northeast movement, but a northwesterly surface flow accompanying a front will slowly push the storm complexes southeastward. This is a recipe for flash flooding, especially […]
LOUISIANA STATE
fox26houston.com

4 Southeast Texas tornadoes confirmed in Harris, Fort Bend, Brazoria, Liberty counties

HOUSTON - Four tornadoes roared across Southeast Texas on Tuesday, leaving damage across multiple counties, the National Weather Service confirms. On the southeast side of Harris County, a strong tornado damaged homes and businesses and downed power lines. Another was confirmed to the northeast in Liberty County. The agency also confirmed two weaker tornadoes in Fort Bend County and Brazoria County.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
KHOU

VIDEO: First look at tornado passing through Baytown

BAYTOWN, Texas — We're getting the first look at the EF3 tornado as it passed through Baytown, Deer Park and the Houston Ship Channel. Several tornadoes raced through the Houston area Tuesday during a severe weather event. KHOU 11 meteorologists David Paul and Tim Pandajis tracked it as it...
BAYTOWN, TX
Click2Houston.com

Soggy Sunday is here!

A slow moving cold front will bring another round of showers and stronger thunderstorms tomorrow. A flood watch has been issued for Chambers, Liberty, Jefferson and counties farther east. Along the coast, areas could see pockets of heavy rain, however, inland areas will likely see quick, heavy downpours through late afternoon.
HOUSTON, TX
Lake Charles American Press

North Louisiana families evacuated after train derails

About 130 people in north Louisiana are under a mandatory evacuation Saturday after a train derailed and at least two of the cars involved began leaking hazardous products, state police said. The Union Pacific Railroad train derailment happened about 10:30 p.m. Friday in the town of Keatchie in DeSoto Parish,...
LOUISIANA STATE
KFDM-TV

Beaumont police train with virtual simulations

BEAUMONT — Police officers have inherently dangerous jobs. They are often faced with quick decisions -- choices that can be the difference between life or death for police officers in high-stress situations. The Beaumont Police Department is using virtual simulations to help officers prepare for dangerous events. KFDM/Fox 4's...
BEAUMONT, TX
Lake Charles American Press

UPDATE: Tornado touches down in Ragley

Tornadoes were confirmed in both Ragley and Baytown, Texas, Tuesday afternoon as a “fairly robust cold front” targeted the Gulf Coast, spawning severe thunderstorms and damaging winds as it made its way east through Southwest Louisiana. The latest storm came less than two weeks after tornadoes killed nine...
RAGLEY, LA
12NewsNow

12NewsNow

Beaumont, TX
