Read full article on original website
Related
Insane Footage Shows Tornado Ripping Through Texas Community
Debris can be seen flying through the air.
crossroadstoday.com
TX: GRANDMOTHER RIDES OUT TORNADO IN SUV
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CROSSROADS TODAY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Orange County officials coordinating debris pickups for areas left damaged by tornadoes
ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — On Tuesday, multiple tornadoes touched down in Southeast Texas bringing serious damage to parts of the area. Orange County Emergency Management and Orange County Road and Bridge are coordinating debris pickups for areas that were affected by tornado activity. The pickup will only take place in affected areas of the county.
Rare 'fallstreak' clouds appear in sky over Central Texas
Central Texas residents likened the strange clouds to UFO's.
Stormy Sunday with heavy rainfall possible, low-end severe threat
Widespread rain and storms are anticipated across the region starting Sunday morning and continuing through the day. The flow aloft will be out of the southwest, mainly giving storms a southwest-to-northeast movement, but a northwesterly surface flow accompanying a front will slowly push the storm complexes southeastward. This is a recipe for flash flooding, especially […]
fox26houston.com
4 Southeast Texas tornadoes confirmed in Harris, Fort Bend, Brazoria, Liberty counties
HOUSTON - Four tornadoes roared across Southeast Texas on Tuesday, leaving damage across multiple counties, the National Weather Service confirms. On the southeast side of Harris County, a strong tornado damaged homes and businesses and downed power lines. Another was confirmed to the northeast in Liberty County. The agency also confirmed two weaker tornadoes in Fort Bend County and Brazoria County.
First Warning: Freezing rain and ice possible for some this week
While we've escaped this winter without any wintry precipitation so far, our luck might be about to change.
KHOU
VIDEO: First look at tornado passing through Baytown
BAYTOWN, Texas — We're getting the first look at the EF3 tornado as it passed through Baytown, Deer Park and the Houston Ship Channel. Several tornadoes raced through the Houston area Tuesday during a severe weather event. KHOU 11 meteorologists David Paul and Tim Pandajis tracked it as it...
Weather Service confirms EF-1 tornado touched down near Bridge City, EF-2 touched down near Orangefield
ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — Officials with the National Weather Service have confirmed to 12News that an EF-1 and an EF-2 tornado touched down in Orange County during Tuesday’s severe storms. The NWS reports that wind speeds in the EF-1 tornado near Bridge City were estimated to be 100...
Click2Houston.com
Soggy Sunday is here!
A slow moving cold front will bring another round of showers and stronger thunderstorms tomorrow. A flood watch has been issued for Chambers, Liberty, Jefferson and counties farther east. Along the coast, areas could see pockets of heavy rain, however, inland areas will likely see quick, heavy downpours through late afternoon.
Lake Charles American Press
North Louisiana families evacuated after train derails
About 130 people in north Louisiana are under a mandatory evacuation Saturday after a train derailed and at least two of the cars involved began leaking hazardous products, state police said. The Union Pacific Railroad train derailment happened about 10:30 p.m. Friday in the town of Keatchie in DeSoto Parish,...
Searching for normalcy: How those impacted by Texas' tornadoes are finding ways to cope
"You miss the downtime. You miss the normal routine. Everything is out of whack," a man whose home was destroyed told ABC13, remembering his life before the destructive tornado hit.
Severe Storms Possible For Louisiana Sunday
Lafayette, Lake Charles, Baton Rouge, get ready for another deluge. Heavy downpours and thunderstorms are forecast for Sunday.
UPDATES | Orange County judge issues disaster declaration due to storm damage
BEAUMONT, Texas — The morning after a line of severe storms pushed through Southeast Texas leaving a path of damage many are waking up to no power and the task of cleaning up. Some Southeast Texas cities were left seriously damaged by Tuesday's severe weather. Those who sustained any...
'Blessed to be alive': Watch as couple escapes RV, runs into ditch to shelter from massive tornado
Dramatic video shows a couple racing to outrun a tornado in Texas, jumping into a ditch for shelter.
KFDM-TV
Beaumont police train with virtual simulations
BEAUMONT — Police officers have inherently dangerous jobs. They are often faced with quick decisions -- choices that can be the difference between life or death for police officers in high-stress situations. The Beaumont Police Department is using virtual simulations to help officers prepare for dangerous events. KFDM/Fox 4's...
Insane Cloud Phenomenon Seen Floating Above Texas
The phenomenon is called a "fallstreak."
Tornado Touches Down in Baytown, Texas in Storm Cell Headed for Lafayette
BAYTOWN, Texas (KPEL News) - There are multiple reports of a tornado touching down in Baytown, Texas, as a powerful storm cell made its way across state lines and into Louisiana. That cell, which led to several school districts announcing early closures on Tuesday out of concern for student and...
'No story is a bad story': Southeast Texas authors showcased their work at the Port Arthur Public Library
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A Saturday event in Port Arthur gave a group of authors a chance to share their stories. Art comes in many forms and one of the oldest is storytelling. At the Port Arthur Public Library, a group of Southeast Texas authors showcased their work and accomplishments.
Lake Charles American Press
UPDATE: Tornado touches down in Ragley
Tornadoes were confirmed in both Ragley and Baytown, Texas, Tuesday afternoon as a “fairly robust cold front” targeted the Gulf Coast, spawning severe thunderstorms and damaging winds as it made its way east through Southwest Louisiana. The latest storm came less than two weeks after tornadoes killed nine...
12NewsNow
Beaumont, TX
15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Beaumont local newshttps://www.12newsnow.com/
Comments / 4