Acoustic Java sells Main Street Worcester location, Salvadoran bakery to open in its place
A popular coffee spot near Clark University is changing hands — as well menus and names. Acoustic Java announced Friday that the Worcester-based coffee roaster is selling its original shop located at 932 Main St. to Zaida Melendez. Acoustic Java owner Dave Fullerton opened the business next to Annie’s...
Glazy Susan customers in Worcester wait for doughnuts Friday before closing
Maya Angeles’ friends credit her with turning them on to Glazy Susan in Worcester. The owners of the doughnut shop, Joe and Susan Skrzek, announced on Jan. 7 they would be closing on Jan. 29. Angeles and a group of her fellow Worcester Polytechnic Institute students waited in line...
Single-family house in Worcester sells for $410,000
Matilda Hammond raney acquired the property at 29 Stoneham Road, Worcester, from Properties Llc Aitch on Jan. 6, 2023, for $410,000 which works out to $407 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, one bathroom, and a underground/basement. The unit sits on a 5,000-square-foot lot. These nearby houses have...
Single family residence sells in Worcester for $350,500
Nicole Ruttan acquired the property at 15 Lawnfair Street, Worcester, from James J Lariviere and Adele M Lariviere on Jan. 5, 2023. The $350,500 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $246. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a underground/basement and sits on a 6,600 square-foot lot.
Boston man Jerome L. Turner charged in September 2022 Brookline bank robbery
A Boston man who authorities are calling a “serial bank robber” is facing charges in connection with the September 2022 robbery of a Brookline bank, United States Attorney Rachael S. Rollins’s Office said. Jerome Lamont Turner, 47, was charged with one count of bank robbery and will...
Free Ice Skating for Ages 12 and Under in Worcester This Weekend
WORCESTER - The Worcester Common Oval, at 455 Main St. behind Worcester City Hall, features free ice skating for kids 12 and under this weekend, from Friday Jan. 27 through Sunday, Jan 29. Ice skating at the Worcester Common Oval is open on Fridays from 5 PM to 9 PM,...
How long until the DOJ investigation into Worcester PD is closed? Average case takes 2 years to show findings
The Worcester Police Department is among only 74 law enforcement agencies out of over 18,000 in the nation to be investigated by the Department of Justice for pattern or practice, according to a brief issued by the Worcester Regional Research Bureau Thursday. Worcester is the second department in Massachusetts to...
Sale closed in Worcester: $425,000 for a three-bedroom home
Samuel Katimbo and Samalia Namirembe bought the property at 85 Vassar Street, Worcester, from Ryan Foley and Yvonne J Foley on Jan. 4, 2023. The $425,000 purchase price works out to $223 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a underground/basement, as well as a pool in the backyard and sits on a 7,800-square-foot lot.
The Faces of Worcester: Charles Luster, 2Gether We Eat
ThisWeekinWorcester.com is partnering with Jessica Hopkins at The Faces of Worcester, to bring our readers special profiles each week and to share the wonderful work at TheFacesofWorcester.com. To nominate someone you know for the Faces of Worcester, click here. The following is an excerpt from Hopkins' interview with Charles Luster,...
8-month-old Duxbury baby Callan Clancy dies at hospital, DA says
The third Clancy child, an 8-month-old baby boy who was found injured inside the family’s Duxbury home Tuesday night, died Friday morning, the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office said. Callan Clancy was pronounced dead at about 11:18 a.m. Friday at Children’s Hospital in Boston. The Office of the Chief...
Taqueria El Amigo in Waltham is one of the best restaurants in U.S., Yelp says
One Massachusetts restaurant landed itself on the list of Yelp’s top 100 restaurants in the country for 2023. Yelp put together this year’s most popular and highly rated restaurants, according to their users comments. Then, the site ranked each restaurant by total number of submissions, ratings, reviews and geographic representation, among other factors.
The Oldest House in Massachusetts Built In 1641
The one thing I love about Massachusetts is all the old-fashioned style houses we have. Some might say they're creepy but someone like me finds them rather historic. Growing up in a house built in 1921 myself. My grandmother's house was built in 1876. As a matter of fact, the apartment I'm currently living at which used to be an old church was built 1916. So what is the oldest house in Massachusetts?
Polar Park adds more shuttles to address downtown Worcester parking issues
To help address parking issues plaguing Worcester’s Canal District during baseball season, Polar Park is adding more shuttles this year so visitors can park further away without having to walk. The ballpark will add three more of the “Blue Woo” shuttles this year for a total of five. Like...
Condominium in Worcester sells for $350,000
Kay Seale and Roger Seale bought the property at 4005 Brompton Circle, Worcester, from Lt Porter on Jan. 6, 2023, for $350,000 which represents a price per square foot of $167. The property features two bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a garage. Additional units have recently been purchased nearby:. In May...
Haverhill Restaurant Family Hits the Bullseye at Par 28 Complex with Golf Simulators and Axe Throwing
A family, well-known in Haverhill and Merrimack Valley dining circles, is tying together food, drinks, golf simulators and axe throwing in an expansive entertainment complex in nearby Salem, N.H. Jim Tomacchio and his sons, who own and operate STACKS in downtown Haverhill, developed PAR 28 two months ago at the...
Single family residence sells in Westborough for $1 million
Michael Wright and Kelly Coonan acquired the property at 10 Thomas Newton Drive, Westborough, from Mark J Mason and Laura L Mason on Jan. 5, 2023, for $1,022,000 which works out to $422 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The unit sits on a 0.6-acre lot.
Dam break in Halifax causes flooding in East Bridgewater, some residents using canoes
A dam break in Halifax is causing major flooding in the nearby town of East Bridgewater, forcing some residents to resort to using canoes to get by, according to Boston25news. According to East Bridgewater police, Pond Street is closed at the boat ramp since the water is overflowing the road/bridge in the area of Robin’s Pond.
Former Mass. police officer indicted in multi-million dollar Mass Save scam
A former Massachusetts police officer and his brother were indicted on several additional charges in connection with an alleged Mass Save bribery and kickback that’s netted an estimated tens of millions of dollars for the pair. In federal court Thursday, former Stoneham Police Officer, Joseph Ponzo, 49, and his...
Episode 8 of Unsolved: Worcester Season 2, 'Robbed and Murdered on Millbury Street' Now Available
WORCESTER - A true crime, cold case podcast series exploring the dozens of unsolved murders and missing persons cases currently under investigation by the Worcester Police Department released episode 8 of Season 2 on Thursday. From the founder of ThisWeekinWorcester.com, "Unsolved: Worcester" is a series of narrative episodes airing every...
This Stunning Dining Fixture has been Named the Best Italian Restaurant in Massachusetts
Massachusetts is home to countless Italian restaurants. From old-school to modern, the criteria for identifying an amazing "Italian restaurant," are a prevalence of Italian or Italian-inspired dishes on the menu, impeccable service, high-quality food, and an overall experience that leaves you fulfilled.
