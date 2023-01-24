ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

Single-family house in Worcester sells for $410,000

Matilda Hammond raney acquired the property at 29 Stoneham Road, Worcester, from Properties Llc Aitch on Jan. 6, 2023, for $410,000 which works out to $407 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, one bathroom, and a underground/basement. The unit sits on a 5,000-square-foot lot. These nearby houses have...
WORCESTER, MA
Single family residence sells in Worcester for $350,500

Nicole Ruttan acquired the property at 15 Lawnfair Street, Worcester, from James J Lariviere and Adele M Lariviere on Jan. 5, 2023. The $350,500 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $246. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a underground/basement and sits on a 6,600 square-foot lot.
WORCESTER, MA
Free Ice Skating for Ages 12 and Under in Worcester This Weekend

WORCESTER - The Worcester Common Oval, at 455 Main St. behind Worcester City Hall, features free ice skating for kids 12 and under this weekend, from Friday Jan. 27 through Sunday, Jan 29. Ice skating at the Worcester Common Oval is open on Fridays from 5 PM to 9 PM,...
WORCESTER, MA
Sale closed in Worcester: $425,000 for a three-bedroom home

Samuel Katimbo and Samalia Namirembe bought the property at 85 Vassar Street, Worcester, from Ryan Foley and Yvonne J Foley on Jan. 4, 2023. The $425,000 purchase price works out to $223 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a underground/basement, as well as a pool in the backyard and sits on a 7,800-square-foot lot.
WORCESTER, MA
The Faces of Worcester: Charles Luster, 2Gether We Eat

ThisWeekinWorcester.com is partnering with Jessica Hopkins at The Faces of Worcester, to bring our readers special profiles each week and to share the wonderful work at TheFacesofWorcester.com. To nominate someone you know for the Faces of Worcester, click here. The following is an excerpt from Hopkins' interview with Charles Luster,...
WORCESTER, MA
The Oldest House in Massachusetts Built In 1641

The one thing I love about Massachusetts is all the old-fashioned style houses we have. Some might say they're creepy but someone like me finds them rather historic. Growing up in a house built in 1921 myself. My grandmother's house was built in 1876. As a matter of fact, the apartment I'm currently living at which used to be an old church was built 1916. So what is the oldest house in Massachusetts?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Condominium in Worcester sells for $350,000

Kay Seale and Roger Seale bought the property at 4005 Brompton Circle, Worcester, from Lt Porter on Jan. 6, 2023, for $350,000 which represents a price per square foot of $167. The property features two bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a garage. Additional units have recently been purchased nearby:. In May...
WORCESTER, MA
Episode 8 of Unsolved: Worcester Season 2, 'Robbed and Murdered on Millbury Street' Now Available

WORCESTER - A true crime, cold case podcast series exploring the dozens of unsolved murders and missing persons cases currently under investigation by the Worcester Police Department released episode 8 of Season 2 on Thursday. From the founder of ThisWeekinWorcester.com, "Unsolved: Worcester" is a series of narrative episodes airing every...
WORCESTER, MA
