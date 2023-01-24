ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CBS San Francisco

Tesla says 4th quarter profit rose 59%, expects strong margins

FREMONT — Tesla on Wednesday posted record net income in the fourth quarter of last year, and the company predicted that additional software-related profits will keep its margins higher than any other automaker.The Austin, Texas, maker of electric vehicles and solar panels said it made $3.69 billion from October through December, or an adjusted $1.19 per share. That beat estimates of $1.13 that had been reduced by analysts, according to FactSet. The company's profit was 59% more than the same period a year ago.Revenue for the quarter was $24.32 billion, which fell short of the $24.67 billion that analysts expected.But...
Investopedia

Sherwin-Williams Shares Sink on Q4 Results and Outlook

Sherwin Williams (SHW) saw the biggest losses of any S&P 500 stock on Jan. 26 as the company warned about 2023 profit and sales. The move lower followed a mixed fourth quarter earnings report, with revenue coming in below expectations but profit beating forecasts. The company's CEO cited challenges including...
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Boeing, News Corp, AT&T, Microsoft and more

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell. – Boeing's stock dropped about 1.7% premarket after the aircraft maker posted earnings and revenue that missed expectations, despite a demand recovery. The company cited labor and supply shortages for the disappointing numbers. — Shares of News Corp and Fox News...
Motley Fool

Where Will Procter & Gamble Stock Be in 1 Year?

P&G outperformed the S&P 500 over the past 12 months. Its top-line growth remains stable, but margins are under pressure. The stock is still pricey relative to its near-term growth. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
WWD

Ferragamo 2022 Revenues Climb 10.2 Percent

MILAN — Salvatore Ferragamo SpA’s chief executive officer and general manager Marco Gobbetti expressed satisfaction with the preliminary 2022 sales reported on Thursday, at the end of his first year leading the Florence-based luxury house. “During 2022, we set our strategic framework and started making excellent progress on our priorities,” said Gobbetti, who joined the Florence-based company in January last year from Burberry, and appointed Maximilian Davis as creative director in March.More from WWDBurberry RTW Spring 2023Step It Up: Colorful PlatformsA Look Inside Burberry's Miami Store at Bal Harbour Shops In the 12 months ended Dec. 31, revenues amounted to 1.25 billion...
Motley Fool

Investing $100,000 in These Stocks in 2023 Could Get You $1 Million by 2033

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Obviously, if we knew with certainty which stocks...
Investopedia

3M Shares Drop 6% on Earnings Miss as Job Cuts Unveiled

3M (MMM), the maker of Scotch tape and Post-it Notes, fell 6.2% to a three-month low of $115.07 in New York trading after the company reported “slower than expected” growth in the fourth quarter and said it would cut 2,500 jobs, forecasting further declines in sales this year.
Zacks.com

Stryker (SYK) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

SYK - Free Report) is scheduled to release its fourth-quarter 2022 results on Jan 31, after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered a negative earnings surprise of 5.36%. Q4 Estimates. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings per share is pegged at $2.83 per share,...
WGAU

Stocks erase big losses driven by profit fears, end flat

NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks shook off an early slide and wound up little changed as worries about corporate profits weighed on the market. The S&P 500 ended barely lower and the Dow ended barely higher. The Nasdaq fell 0.2%. The mixed finish came after the S&P 500 roared back from a morning loss of 1.7%. Big swings have been common as markets work through competing ideas. Worries are rising about weakening profits and an economy bending under interest rate hikes, but there are also hopes the economy can avoid a severe recession and that the Federal Reserve will take it easier on rates.
Zacks.com

PulteGroup (PHM) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

PHM - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Jan 31, before the opening bell. In the last-reported quarter, the company’s earnings and revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.5% and 2.5%, respectively. Earnings and revenues increased 47.8% and 13.4% on a year-over-year basis, respectively.
Benzinga

PACCAR Registers 22% Top-Line Growth In Q4

PACCAR Inc PCAR reported fourth-quarter FY22 sales growth of 22% year-on-year to $8.13 billion. Net sales and revenues from Truck, Parts, and Other improved 22.8% to $7.7 billion. Revenues from Financial Services rose 1.1% to $394.8 million. Revenue from U.S. and Canada rose 24% Y/Y to $4.7 billion, and Europe...

