Read full article on original website
Related
U.S. homebuilder D.R. Horton beats quarterly profit estimates
Jan 24 (Reuters) - U.S. homebuilder D.R. Horton Inc (DHI.N) beat estimates for first-quarter profit on Tuesday, helped by higher home prices as demand outpaced supply due to raw material and labor shortages.
Tesla says 4th quarter profit rose 59%, expects strong margins
FREMONT — Tesla on Wednesday posted record net income in the fourth quarter of last year, and the company predicted that additional software-related profits will keep its margins higher than any other automaker.The Austin, Texas, maker of electric vehicles and solar panels said it made $3.69 billion from October through December, or an adjusted $1.19 per share. That beat estimates of $1.13 that had been reduced by analysts, according to FactSet. The company's profit was 59% more than the same period a year ago.Revenue for the quarter was $24.32 billion, which fell short of the $24.67 billion that analysts expected.But...
Investopedia
Sherwin-Williams Shares Sink on Q4 Results and Outlook
Sherwin Williams (SHW) saw the biggest losses of any S&P 500 stock on Jan. 26 as the company warned about 2023 profit and sales. The move lower followed a mixed fourth quarter earnings report, with revenue coming in below expectations but profit beating forecasts. The company's CEO cited challenges including...
Boeing Reports Disappointing Q4 Earnings, But CEO Sees 'Explosive Start' To 2023 In Company's 'Sweet Spot'
Boeing Co BA shares are taking off after being trapped on the runway for most of the morning. The company turned in disappointing fourth-quarter results on Wednesday, but CEO Dave Calhoun says the planemaker has tailwinds under its wings. "If we look at the way we finished the quarter, we...
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
JNJ earnings call for the period ending December 31, 2022.
2 Top Dividend Stocks for Protection Against a Recession in 2023
These cheap, high-yield stocks could strengthen your portfolio.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Boeing, News Corp, AT&T, Microsoft and more
Check out the companies making headlines before the bell. – Boeing's stock dropped about 1.7% premarket after the aircraft maker posted earnings and revenue that missed expectations, despite a demand recovery. The company cited labor and supply shortages for the disappointing numbers. — Shares of News Corp and Fox News...
msn.com
Rich young Americans have lost confidence in the stock market — and are betting on these assets instead. Get in now for strong long-term tailwinds
The stock market has long been the go-to choice for people looking to invest their money. But that could be about to change as a younger generation — with a preference for alternative investments outside the shaky stock market — enters the scene. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict...
Motley Fool
Where Will Procter & Gamble Stock Be in 1 Year?
P&G outperformed the S&P 500 over the past 12 months. Its top-line growth remains stable, but margins are under pressure. The stock is still pricey relative to its near-term growth. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
3M cutting thousands of jobs, profits tumble
3M, the maker of Scotch Tape and Post It Notes, will reduce 2,500 jobs at locations around the world due to macroeconomic uncertainty.
Ferragamo 2022 Revenues Climb 10.2 Percent
MILAN — Salvatore Ferragamo SpA’s chief executive officer and general manager Marco Gobbetti expressed satisfaction with the preliminary 2022 sales reported on Thursday, at the end of his first year leading the Florence-based luxury house. “During 2022, we set our strategic framework and started making excellent progress on our priorities,” said Gobbetti, who joined the Florence-based company in January last year from Burberry, and appointed Maximilian Davis as creative director in March.More from WWDBurberry RTW Spring 2023Step It Up: Colorful PlatformsA Look Inside Burberry's Miami Store at Bal Harbour Shops In the 12 months ended Dec. 31, revenues amounted to 1.25 billion...
Motley Fool
Investing $100,000 in These Stocks in 2023 Could Get You $1 Million by 2033
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Obviously, if we knew with certainty which stocks...
Investopedia
3M Shares Drop 6% on Earnings Miss as Job Cuts Unveiled
3M (MMM), the maker of Scotch tape and Post-it Notes, fell 6.2% to a three-month low of $115.07 in New York trading after the company reported “slower than expected” growth in the fourth quarter and said it would cut 2,500 jobs, forecasting further declines in sales this year.
Zacks.com
Stryker (SYK) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
SYK - Free Report) is scheduled to release its fourth-quarter 2022 results on Jan 31, after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered a negative earnings surprise of 5.36%. Q4 Estimates. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings per share is pegged at $2.83 per share,...
Stocks erase big losses driven by profit fears, end flat
NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks shook off an early slide and wound up little changed as worries about corporate profits weighed on the market. The S&P 500 ended barely lower and the Dow ended barely higher. The Nasdaq fell 0.2%. The mixed finish came after the S&P 500 roared back from a morning loss of 1.7%. Big swings have been common as markets work through competing ideas. Worries are rising about weakening profits and an economy bending under interest rate hikes, but there are also hopes the economy can avoid a severe recession and that the Federal Reserve will take it easier on rates.
Got $500? 2 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy in 2023
McDonald's and Vector Group both look positioned for lasting success, for different reasons.
Zacks.com
PulteGroup (PHM) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
PHM - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Jan 31, before the opening bell. In the last-reported quarter, the company’s earnings and revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.5% and 2.5%, respectively. Earnings and revenues increased 47.8% and 13.4% on a year-over-year basis, respectively.
'One of the most important earnings calls in its history': Here's what Wall Street expects from Tesla's 4th-quarter earnings
Tesla is set to report fourth-quarter earnings after the market close on Wednesday after a rocky 2022. Investors are laser-focused on the company's profit guidance after it announced big price cuts. Here's what Wall Street expects to see from the electric vehicle maker's earnings report. Tesla will report its fourth-quarter...
PACCAR Registers 22% Top-Line Growth In Q4
PACCAR Inc PCAR reported fourth-quarter FY22 sales growth of 22% year-on-year to $8.13 billion. Net sales and revenues from Truck, Parts, and Other improved 22.8% to $7.7 billion. Revenues from Financial Services rose 1.1% to $394.8 million. Revenue from U.S. and Canada rose 24% Y/Y to $4.7 billion, and Europe...
S&P 500 ends at highest in month, indexes gain for week as earnings kick off
NEW YORK, Jan 13 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and Nasdaq finished at their highest levels in a month on Friday, with shares of JPMorgan Chase and other banks rising following their quarterly results, which kicked off the earnings season.
Comments / 0