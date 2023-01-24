ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NULU Bock Fest & Wurst Fest returns for 2023 celebration

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - NULU Bock Fest & Wurst Fest is returning to Louisville. The NULU Neighborhood Association will be presenting the free Bock Day Celebration on Saturday, March 25 from noon to 6 p.m. The celebration will be on the 600, 700 and 800 blocks of East Market Street.
Tickets for 2023 Kentucky Derby Festival events going on sale

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Tickets for all of the 2023 Kentucky Derby Festival events will be able to be purchased starting Friday at 10 a.m. “We know everyone is ready for spring and we can’t wait to celebrate our favorite time of year,” Kentucky Derby Festival President & CEO Matt Gibson said in a release. “Many of our ticketed events do sell out quickly. We encourage fans to purchase tickets early so they don’t miss out!”
‘Bluey’ live stage show coming to Louisville in September

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (DERBY CITY WEEKEND) - Attention all parents! The beloved preschool Disney+ show Bluey is bringing its live show to Louisville this September. Bluey’s Big Play The Stage Show! is coming to the Kentucky Center from Sept. 15 through 17, according to a release. Fans of Bluey, Bingo,...
Napoleon Dynamite stars head to Louisville for special Q&A screening

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Gosh! Remember to bring your chapstick as the stars of Napoleon Dynamite are heading to Louisville for a special film screening. On Feb. 4, the Louisville Memorial Auditorium is hosting a screening of Napoleon Dynamite joined by the movie’s stars Jon Heder (Napoleon Dynamite), Efren Ramirez (Pedro) and Jon Gries (Uncle Rico).
