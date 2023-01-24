ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston County, SC

abcnews4.com

BCSO: One dead, two injured after bar shooting in Moncks Corner

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A shooting at a Moncks Corner bar the evening of Jan. 27 has left one dead and two hospitalized. According to the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office (BCSO), deputies responded to a shooting at Bar 52, 207 Davishill Lane. Upon arriving, they observed three victims suffering from gunshot wounds. One was pronounced deceased at the scene and two were transported to a hospital for treatment.
MONCKS CORNER, SC
WCBD Count on 2

2 dead, 2 injured in Williamsburg County shootings

ANDREWS, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Williamsburg County are investigating Saturday shootings that left two people dead and two others injured.  Deputies first responded to Birch Creek Road in the Andrews area following reports of two people laying in the roadway suffering from gunshot wounds. Both people died from their injuries. Deputies were also dispatched […]
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Beaufort man facing DUI charges in crash that left cop injured

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Bluffton police officer is recovering after investigators say he was injured in a head-on collision with a drunk driver. Dewayne Darryll Linnen, 44, of Beaufort, is facing two counts of felony DUI; great bodily injury results in connection to the Saturday morning crash, according to LCpl. Nick Pye.
BLUFFTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Coroner identifies victim in deadly Highway 41 crash

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A 23-year-old woman was killed in a crash along Highway 41 in Huger on Thursday morning. Berkeley County Coroner Darnell Hartwell said Skyland Westbury of Georgetown died at the scene of the crash which happened along SC-41 (Highway 41) shortly after 7:00 a.m. Officials with the Charleston Police Department said […]
HUGER, SC
live5news.com

Grandmother helped grandson cover up Georgetown murder, deputies say

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown County deputies have arrested a second person in connection to a shooting that left a 19-year-old dead. Edna Faye Daniels, 78, of Georgetown, is facing charges after authorities determined she helped her grandson hide the murder of 19-year-old TyQuez Demetrius Walker on Jan. 25, according to Sheriff Carter Weaver.
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Three arrested following traffic stop in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- Three people are facing charges after a traffic stop in Georgetown County resulted in the seizure of several firearms. According to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, a vehicle was stopped shortly after 3:30 p.m. Friday in the county’s Greentown community. Authorities said the stop resulted in deputies seizing two handguns. Shamal […]
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

1 dead following Thursday morning crash on SC-41

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – One person is dead following a Thursday morning crash that happened along SC-41. Officials with the Charleston Police Department said a vehicle was traveling in the southbound lane when it collided with another vehicle traveling northbound. “This is a two-lane roadway. The roadway is one lane of travel in each direction […]
CHARLESTON, SC
cbs17

4 South Carolina deputies honored for saving lives

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Four Florence County sheriff’s deputies have received the South Carolina Sheriff’s Association Valor Award for 2022, according to a news release. The award is presented to deputies who “perform actions above and beyond the call of duty, exhibit exceptional courage, extraordinary decisiveness,...
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Deputies investigate dozens of shots fired into multiple Georgetown homes

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies say they are trying to determine who fired shots into homes in Georgetown County Thursday night. Deputies responded to the 100 block of Meadow Street off Highmarket Street shortly after 8 p.m. where they learned “dozens of bullets” had been fired into three occupied homes and one unoccupied home.
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

2 juveniles allegedly called in shooting threat at South Carolina middle school

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Two juveniles were arrested Wednesday after allegedly calling and threatening to shoot up a Williamsburg County middle school, authorities said. The M.B. Lee Middle School in Hemingway was placed on lockdown after the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office got a call about a shooting threat. “Deputies accessed the school and determined […]
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Police: SC-41 car crash north of Wando leaves one dead

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — One individual is dead following a two-vehicle collision on SC-41 the morning of Jan. 26. According to a press release from the Charleston Police Department (CPD), the collision took place around 6:44 a.m. approximately one mile north of Reflectance Drive. Police say a vehicle traveling...
CHARLESTON, SC

