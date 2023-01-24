Read full article on original website
live5news.com
2 killed, 2 hurt in ‘connected’ Williamsburg Co. shootings; suspect sought
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies are looking for the man they say is responsible for two Saturday shooting in Williamsburg County. Shown Lorenzo Cooper, 36, is wanted by the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office in connection to the shootings. Deputies first responded to Birch Creek Road in the Bloomingvale...
abcnews4.com
BCSO: One dead, two injured after bar shooting in Moncks Corner
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A shooting at a Moncks Corner bar the evening of Jan. 27 has left one dead and two hospitalized. According to the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office (BCSO), deputies responded to a shooting at Bar 52, 207 Davishill Lane. Upon arriving, they observed three victims suffering from gunshot wounds. One was pronounced deceased at the scene and two were transported to a hospital for treatment.
2 dead, 2 injured in Williamsburg County shootings
ANDREWS, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Williamsburg County are investigating Saturday shootings that left two people dead and two others injured. Deputies first responded to Birch Creek Road in the Andrews area following reports of two people laying in the roadway suffering from gunshot wounds. Both people died from their injuries. Deputies were also dispatched […]
live5news.com
Police seek missing N. Charleston toddler; warrant issued for mother
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing toddler. Kingston Ja-Var Stewart, 15 months, was last seen on Wednesday being picked up by his mother for visitation, police say. Police say the mother did not return the child and...
Second person arrested in connection with deadly Georgetown Co. shooting
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- A second person has been arrested in connection with a deadly Tuesday night shooting in Georgetown County. Deputies with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) responded to a home off Meadow Street around midnight where they found a 19-year-old man suffering from a fatal gunshot wound. Edna Faye Daniels, 78, was […]
Man in shootout with deputies in South Carolina charged with attempted murder, other crimes
GRAY COURT, S.C. — State authorities say a man has been taken into custody after an attempt by a South Carolina deputy to serve a warrant was met with gunfire and a standoff. According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), Laurens County deputies were attempting to serve...
live5news.com
Beaufort man facing DUI charges in crash that left cop injured
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Bluffton police officer is recovering after investigators say he was injured in a head-on collision with a drunk driver. Dewayne Darryll Linnen, 44, of Beaufort, is facing two counts of felony DUI; great bodily injury results in connection to the Saturday morning crash, according to LCpl. Nick Pye.
Coroner identifies victim in deadly Highway 41 crash
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A 23-year-old woman was killed in a crash along Highway 41 in Huger on Thursday morning. Berkeley County Coroner Darnell Hartwell said Skyland Westbury of Georgetown died at the scene of the crash which happened along SC-41 (Highway 41) shortly after 7:00 a.m. Officials with the Charleston Police Department said […]
live5news.com
Man arrested in shooting of McClellanville teen; victim recovering from surgery
McCLELLANVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A man is facing charges in connection to a Tuesday shooting of a 17-year-old McClellanville boy. Eric Shamarr Jarone Manigault, 25, of Awendaw, is charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and possession of cocaine base. Charleston County deputies responded at...
live5news.com
Grandmother helped grandson cover up Georgetown murder, deputies say
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown County deputies have arrested a second person in connection to a shooting that left a 19-year-old dead. Edna Faye Daniels, 78, of Georgetown, is facing charges after authorities determined she helped her grandson hide the murder of 19-year-old TyQuez Demetrius Walker on Jan. 25, according to Sheriff Carter Weaver.
Three arrested following traffic stop in Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- Three people are facing charges after a traffic stop in Georgetown County resulted in the seizure of several firearms. According to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, a vehicle was stopped shortly after 3:30 p.m. Friday in the county’s Greentown community. Authorities said the stop resulted in deputies seizing two handguns. Shamal […]
1 dead following Thursday morning crash on SC-41
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – One person is dead following a Thursday morning crash that happened along SC-41. Officials with the Charleston Police Department said a vehicle was traveling in the southbound lane when it collided with another vehicle traveling northbound. “This is a two-lane roadway. The roadway is one lane of travel in each direction […]
CCSO: One arrested for shooting man during confrontation on Johns Island Thursday
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) on Thursday arrested a man in connection with a shooting on Johns Island that left one person injured. According to CCSO, deputies responded to the 3100 block of Solom Road shortly before 4:00 p.m. in reference to a shooting. Officials said one person had suffered […]
cbs17
4 South Carolina deputies honored for saving lives
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Four Florence County sheriff’s deputies have received the South Carolina Sheriff’s Association Valor Award for 2022, according to a news release. The award is presented to deputies who “perform actions above and beyond the call of duty, exhibit exceptional courage, extraordinary decisiveness,...
live5news.com
Deputies investigate dozens of shots fired into multiple Georgetown homes
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies say they are trying to determine who fired shots into homes in Georgetown County Thursday night. Deputies responded to the 100 block of Meadow Street off Highmarket Street shortly after 8 p.m. where they learned “dozens of bullets” had been fired into three occupied homes and one unoccupied home.
2 juveniles allegedly called in shooting threat at South Carolina middle school
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Two juveniles were arrested Wednesday after allegedly calling and threatening to shoot up a Williamsburg County middle school, authorities said. The M.B. Lee Middle School in Hemingway was placed on lockdown after the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office got a call about a shooting threat. “Deputies accessed the school and determined […]
U.S. Marshals arrest man accused of shooting teenager in McClellanville
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man accused of shooting a 17-year-old in McClellanville was arrested Thursday but agents with the U.S. Marshals Service fugitive task force. The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) said Friday that 25-year-old Eric Shamarr Manigualt of Awendaw is facing charges of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a […]
‘Saddened and horrified’: Local law enforcement officials speak about Tyre Nichols’ death
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Law enforcement officials across the Charleston area are speaking out Friday night following the release of videos showing the violent traffic stop of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols. The body camera footage shows the arrest of the Memphis man who died three days after he was beaten by police on Jan. 7. Five officers […]
abcnews4.com
Police: SC-41 car crash north of Wando leaves one dead
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — One individual is dead following a two-vehicle collision on SC-41 the morning of Jan. 26. According to a press release from the Charleston Police Department (CPD), the collision took place around 6:44 a.m. approximately one mile north of Reflectance Drive. Police say a vehicle traveling...
live5news.com
Suspect in James Island stabbing arrested, family releases statement
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said a man wanted in connection with a stabbing at a bar in December surrendered to deputies Thursday morning. Travis Derod Shaver, 38, is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, sheriff’s spokesman...
