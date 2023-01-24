ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nearly 150 pounds of packaged cocaine washed up on Big Pine Key

By CBS Miami Team
MIAMI - To whoever lost carefully wrapped bricks of cocaine off the lower Florida Keys, the county's sheriff's office would like to have a word with you.

The Monroe Co. Sheriff's Office said on Monday, nearly $2 million worth of packaged cocaine was found on Big Pine Key.

Three bundles, each containing 10 separate packages of cocaine with a total weight of nearly 75 pounds, were found by a resident near the water on Long Beach Road.

Another 25 bundles, with a total weight of approximately 70 pounds, were found just offshore of Big Pine Key.

The drugs were handed over to US Border Patrol.

Brutally Honest Dr. [M.D.]
2d ago

i know somebody who lives in FL and a "large sum" of cocaine washed up near their home. they never turned it in. dudes been living the life for 15 years now 😂 true story.

William Barnes
2d ago

hopefully who ever found it kept a couple bricks because the authorities will definitely recirculation it thru the community

Eric Reyes
3d ago

(Biden) , is going to get to the bottom of who Screwed up he Shipments. A lot of people (Mexican & American will have to die for this mishap. (Biden & Harris Cartel Family). (B.H.F)

