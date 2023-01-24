PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Even though the Valley saw no change last week, Thursday’s updated version of the U.S Drought Monitor map shows Arizona trending in the right direction after yet another round of wet winter storms. As of Thursday, 21% of the state remains in the “moderate” category, which translates into streams and reservoirs running on the low side, with some possible damage to local crops. A year ago, 57% of the state was in the “moderate” drought category. The biggest number that jumped compared to January 2022 was in the “severe” category. Over a quarter of Arizona was suffering from severe drought last January; now that number stands at just over 1%.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO