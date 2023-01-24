ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Payson, AZ

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Related
AZFamily

Arizona DPS troopers bust over 160 pounds of drugs in 3 traffic stops

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Arizona state troopers confiscated over 160 pounds of drugs after three traffic stops just days apart last week. The drugs were being transported from California to Oklahoma, from Tucson to Marana, and from the Phoenix area to Denver. On Jan. 18, a DPS trooper stopped...
TUCSON, AZ
ABC 15 News

Plan ahead: I-10 will close in both directions this weekend

PHOENIX — Arizona Department of Transportation crews are working on a variety of projects all across the Valley, including one that will close both directions of the I-10 between US 60 & Loop 202 at different times this weekend. On its website, ADOT reported the following closures and restrictions:
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

The cold continues in the Phoenix area, snowfall in Flagstaff

A slight warmup around Phoenix with more winter weather on the way. Expect highs in Phoenix and the rest of the Valley to be around the mid-60s, but rain is in the forecast early next week along with snow for the High Country. A cool start to the morning around...
PHOENIX, AZ
Sedona Red Rock News

Two suspects arrested in Prescott Valley for Garland’s jewelry theft

Two suspects have been arrested in connection with a theft of $5,100 worth of gold and silver from Garland’s Navajo Rugs on Nov. 23. The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office, Prescott Valley Police Department and Sedona Police Department took 29-year-old Danut Perianu, of Fontana, Calif., and 24-year-old Aurel Dumitru, a transient, into custody on charges of the sale of fraudulent gold jewelry and theft in Yavapai County.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
county17.com

Illinois man dies in crash with semi amid blowing snow on I-80

CASPER, Wyo. — An Illinois man died and two others were injured Tuesday when a pickup lost control and collided with a semi on Interstate 80 near Rock Springs, according to a preliminary Wyoming Highway Patrol report. Icy conditions and blowing snow were present on the roadway when the...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
AZFamily

A breezy Thursday for the Phoenix area

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — It was another very cold morning across the Valley, with the freeze warning ending at 9 a.m. Sky Harbor was officially 37 degrees. That’s still 10 degrees below average for this time of year. It reached 30 in Buckeye and the freeze mark at Deer Valley Airport. Some areas in Pinal County even dropped into the 20s! Tonight, clear skies and not as cold because of a consistent breeze out of the north, with lows in the mid to upper 30s. Thursday looks sunny and windy at times, so prepare to feel a little bit colder and blustery than it shows on the temperature gauge. Wind gusts could top 25-30mph by tomorrow night.
PHOENIX, AZ
NBC News

Woman found in a canvas sack in 1971 ID’d through community-funded DNA testing

Law enforcement in Arizona are finally able to identify a woman found dead in 1971 after community members rallied together to help fund crucial DNA testing. The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office was notified on Jan. 23, 1971, of remains found in a desert area close to U.S. Highway 93 on Hackberry Road. The body was in a white cotton canvas sack with the words "Deer-Pak Ames Harris Neville Co." printed on it in green, authorities said in a Facebook post on Tuesday.
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Short-term drought outlook for Arizona keeps improving

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Even though the Valley saw no change last week, Thursday’s updated version of the U.S Drought Monitor map shows Arizona trending in the right direction after yet another round of wet winter storms. As of Thursday, 21% of the state remains in the “moderate” category, which translates into streams and reservoirs running on the low side, with some possible damage to local crops. A year ago, 57% of the state was in the “moderate” drought category. The biggest number that jumped compared to January 2022 was in the “severe” category. Over a quarter of Arizona was suffering from severe drought last January; now that number stands at just over 1%.
ARIZONA STATE
travelness.com

11 Old Western Towns in Arizona to Visit

Arizona used to be the ultimate example of the “Wild Wild West”, where lawlessness reigned and small boom towns seemed to appear overnight. Gold and other minerals were discovered in several areas throughout Arizona in the 1800s and early 1900s, and miners and those looking to strike it rich flocked to these areas creating settlements that were then abandoned decades later.
ARIZONA STATE
ABC 15 News

MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Temperatures rebounding into the weekend

PHOENIX — After a very breezy day across Arizona, winds are dying down overnight. As skies stay clear, temperatures will plummet. Overnight lows should stay above the freezing point in most Valley cities, but it will still be cold as temperatures drop into the mid 30s by sunrise. Daytime...
ARIZONA STATE

