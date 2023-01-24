Read full article on original website
Arizona DPS troopers bust over 160 pounds of drugs in 3 traffic stops
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Arizona state troopers confiscated over 160 pounds of drugs after three traffic stops just days apart last week. The drugs were being transported from California to Oklahoma, from Tucson to Marana, and from the Phoenix area to Denver. On Jan. 18, a DPS trooper stopped...
Arizona First responders handle several scary incidents.
Trouble comes to town: The drug deal gone bad.Photo byInMaricopa. It was a busy year for city police and fire personnel, with a particularly active month of March. Here are the highlights — and lowlights — from 2022:
Section of I-10, US 60 among major freeway closures this weekend
Wife of man shot and killed by Phoenix police trying to return body to Mexico. Family says Cosme Medina Núñez came to the Valley to provide for his wife and kids in Mexico and they’re struggling to understand what led up to the shooting. Ex-police chief slams...
Plan ahead: I-10 will close in both directions this weekend
PHOENIX — Arizona Department of Transportation crews are working on a variety of projects all across the Valley, including one that will close both directions of the I-10 between US 60 & Loop 202 at different times this weekend. On its website, ADOT reported the following closures and restrictions:
Truck mangled after icy roads cause a rollover wreck, Nebraska State Patrol says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Sergeant Courtney Horak with Nebraska State Patrol shared a photo that might remind you to buckle up on your next trip. She tweeted a picture of a pickup truck that suffered serious damage from a crash. You can see the roof was completely caved in...
The cold continues in the Phoenix area, snowfall in Flagstaff
A slight warmup around Phoenix with more winter weather on the way. Expect highs in Phoenix and the rest of the Valley to be around the mid-60s, but rain is in the forecast early next week along with snow for the High Country. A cool start to the morning around...
Graphic video: Body cameras show shooting of Scottsdale sergeant in downtown Phoenix
Civil rights attorney weighs in on video showing beating death of Tyre Nichols. Attorney Ben Taylor talks about what he saw in the videos and why the now-former Memphis police officers were charged with murder in of Tyre Nichols' death. New function on CBP One App helps migrants with the...
Two suspects arrested in Prescott Valley for Garland’s jewelry theft
Two suspects have been arrested in connection with a theft of $5,100 worth of gold and silver from Garland’s Navajo Rugs on Nov. 23. The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office, Prescott Valley Police Department and Sedona Police Department took 29-year-old Danut Perianu, of Fontana, Calif., and 24-year-old Aurel Dumitru, a transient, into custody on charges of the sale of fraudulent gold jewelry and theft in Yavapai County.
A slight warmup into the weekend with another storm on the way to Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — It’s another chilly start to the day with Valley temperatures in the 30s this morning. Look for sunshine and lighter winds this afternoon, with a high of about 62 degrees in the Phoenix metro. We’ll be below average with our weekend temperatures, but slowly...
Illinois man dies in crash with semi amid blowing snow on I-80
CASPER, Wyo. — An Illinois man died and two others were injured Tuesday when a pickup lost control and collided with a semi on Interstate 80 near Rock Springs, according to a preliminary Wyoming Highway Patrol report. Icy conditions and blowing snow were present on the roadway when the...
ADOT officials warn potential used car buyers about flooding, water damage
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Arizona Department of Transportation officials are warning those looking to buy a used car to be wary of flood and water damage. Due to recent storms, it’s very likely that more cars on the used vehicle market will have sustained some kind of damage.
Victims identified in Friday's semi-truck crash
The two people killed in an early morning crash on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, in Bozeman have been identified.
A breezy Thursday for the Phoenix area
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — It was another very cold morning across the Valley, with the freeze warning ending at 9 a.m. Sky Harbor was officially 37 degrees. That’s still 10 degrees below average for this time of year. It reached 30 in Buckeye and the freeze mark at Deer Valley Airport. Some areas in Pinal County even dropped into the 20s! Tonight, clear skies and not as cold because of a consistent breeze out of the north, with lows in the mid to upper 30s. Thursday looks sunny and windy at times, so prepare to feel a little bit colder and blustery than it shows on the temperature gauge. Wind gusts could top 25-30mph by tomorrow night.
Another cool night around Phoenix with freezing temperatures in the morning
The winds are being driven by a dry weather disturbance moving through today. A sunny but windy day is ahead for Arizona. For the Valley, chilly morning temperatures in the 30s will warm to the low 60s this afternoon. Cold temperatures and windy Thursday expected for the Phoenix area. Updated:...
Woman found in a canvas sack in 1971 ID’d through community-funded DNA testing
Law enforcement in Arizona are finally able to identify a woman found dead in 1971 after community members rallied together to help fund crucial DNA testing. The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office was notified on Jan. 23, 1971, of remains found in a desert area close to U.S. Highway 93 on Hackberry Road. The body was in a white cotton canvas sack with the words "Deer-Pak Ames Harris Neville Co." printed on it in green, authorities said in a Facebook post on Tuesday.
Short-term drought outlook for Arizona keeps improving
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Even though the Valley saw no change last week, Thursday’s updated version of the U.S Drought Monitor map shows Arizona trending in the right direction after yet another round of wet winter storms. As of Thursday, 21% of the state remains in the “moderate” category, which translates into streams and reservoirs running on the low side, with some possible damage to local crops. A year ago, 57% of the state was in the “moderate” drought category. The biggest number that jumped compared to January 2022 was in the “severe” category. Over a quarter of Arizona was suffering from severe drought last January; now that number stands at just over 1%.
11 Old Western Towns in Arizona to Visit
Arizona used to be the ultimate example of the “Wild Wild West”, where lawlessness reigned and small boom towns seemed to appear overnight. Gold and other minerals were discovered in several areas throughout Arizona in the 1800s and early 1900s, and miners and those looking to strike it rich flocked to these areas creating settlements that were then abandoned decades later.
Arizona bill would charge fentanyl dealers with murder for overdose deaths
Over 20 victims accuse Scottsdale man of running fake golf charity. Some victims said he took their money and claimed he was organizing a golf tournament to raise money for the Wounded Warrior Project at a Scottsdale golf club. Lithium batteries explode, spark fire at Glendale home. Updated: 4 hours...
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Temperatures rebounding into the weekend
PHOENIX — After a very breezy day across Arizona, winds are dying down overnight. As skies stay clear, temperatures will plummet. Overnight lows should stay above the freezing point in most Valley cities, but it will still be cold as temperatures drop into the mid 30s by sunrise. Daytime...
First Alert Weather Day for another Freeze Warning in Phoenix; windy night ahead
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -First Alert: It’s another cold morning across Arizona, with a Freeze Warning in effect until 9am. Valley temperatures are in the 30s this morning under clear skies with light winds. Later today, look for sunshine and temperatures to climb to the low 60s. Up next, a...
