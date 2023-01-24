Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football putting full-court press on five-star QB Dylan RaiolaThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Arizona Deputies Pile On Schizophrenic Man, Leaving Him To Die. What Makes It Justified?Chibuzo NwachukuPhoenix, AZ
4 Amazing Burger Places in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
Bacon-Wrapped Burrito Restaurant Now OpenGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Dallas Restaurant Chain Opening New Location in TownGreyson FDallas, TX
Related
realestatedaily-news.com
Valley Developer Purchases 24 Acres in Casa Grande, Plans to Build New Casa Grande Commerce Park
Land Advisors Organization facilitates $2.05 million deal, representing the buyer and the seller of the parcel, for planned speculative industrial development. Scottsdale, Ariz. (Jan. 26, 2023) –Dale Cavan, a Phoenix-based developer, closed on the purchase of a 24-acre parcel in Casa Grande, with plans to build a new commerce park that will feature a series of speculative buildings under 70,000 SF to accommodate industrial needs in the area. The buyer paid $2,057,851 for the land located at the SEC Thornton Road and Ash Avenue, which will become the Casa Grande Commerce Park.
tourcounsel.com
Desert Sky Mall | Shopping mall in Phoenix, Arizona
We continue with the best malls, outlets and stores in Phoenix, and this time we will see Desert Sky Mall. In this shopping center you will not only enjoy the different shops and restaurants. Additionally, you can get together with friends and family to appreciate the live shows that take place on the weekends.
Rio Verde Foothills water problems spilling to other communities
The Rio Verde Foothills water battle with the city of Scottsdale is now spilling into neighboring communities.
azmarijuana.com
Arizona Company Is Opening New Cannabis-Friendly Hotel
Arizona hospitality company Elevations Hotels and Resorts, which operates the cannabis-friendly Clarendon Hotel & Spa in Phoenix, has decided to renovate their new Las Vegas hotel, The Lexi, into a modern, cannabis-friendly property. In a town known for its “bigger is better” philosophy, there is a new reimagined property set...
azbex.com
2 Major Dev. Coming Near Loop 101 North
Two recent land auctions are bringing major new developments to the North Loop 101 area of Phoenix and Scottsdale. In October, Garden Communities was the sole bidder for a roughly 41-acre property at the NEC of Deer Valley Drive and Tatum Blvd. just north of Desert Ridge Marketplace in north Phoenix. The land sold for the minimum bid of $44.1M, and the developer recently submitted the initial paperwork for an 882-unit multifamily development.
Amid water crisis, Rio Verde Foothills home values drop
Out past where the blacktop ends in unincorporated Maricopa County, many of the secluded homes in the Rio Verde Foothills have attractive desert views on sprawling spaces that secure serenity.
AZFamily
Sections of I-10, I-17, US 60 among major freeway closures around metro Phoenix this weekend
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Plan ahead if your upcoming weekend travel involves major freeways around Phoenix. Interstate 10 will close in both directions in the East Valley for construction this weekend, stretching from U.S. 60 to Loop 202. The Arizona Department of Transportation recommends leaving early if you plan to drive in that area or are taking that route to Tucson. Construction is part of the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project, as crews will remove temporary structures and build the new Guadalupe Road bridge barrier.
fox10phoenix.com
Metrocenter: Demolition set to begin for once-iconic North Phoenix mall
The mall, which opened in the 1970s, closed in 2020 as a result of low foot traffic exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Over two years after the mall closed, work is set to begin that will eventually transform the area into a unique community. FOX 10's Nicole Garcia reports.
Yahoo Sports
A long-awaited Mexican restaurant is opening inside this iconic Phoenix hotel on Grand Avenue
Owned by former NFL player and chef Lawrence "L.T." Smith and his fiancée Aseret Arroyo, the popular Chilté Tacos food stand is opening a brick-and-mortar restaurant at the Egyptian Motor Hotel on Grand Avenue on Feb. 3. "It felt like it was never gonna get here and now...
Phoenix New Times
The 10 Best Mexican Restaurants in Metro Phoenix
The scope of Mexican food in Phoenix is vast, with restaurants and chefs showcasing recipes from Sonora to Chihuahua and Mexico City to Oaxaca. Each region is as different and special as the local restaurants serving the food. Three of the Phoenix restaurants on this list — two relative newcomers...
AZFamily
I-10 closed in both directions in Tempe
Models are trending toward better rain chances Monday and Tuesday. Rain amounts look light to moderate for the Valley. High country communities like Flagstaff could pick up 2-6 inches of snow. Custom cars at Barrett-Jackson in Scottsdale. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Arizona's Family caught up with Dave Kindig, who's...
AZFamily
Warmer temps in the Phoenix area but snowfall in Flagstaff to start the work week
Rain amounts look to be in the range from a tenth of an inch to a third of an inch across the Valley. Holly Bock has your latest forecast. Cooler temperatures ahead for central Arizona, more rain on the way. Updated: 16 hours ago. |. Temperatures will dip at the...
3 Arizona Restaurants Among The Best In The US, According to Yelp
Yelp released its Top 100 US Restaurants list for 2023!
AZFamily
Grabbing lettuce with bare hands, unsafe food temps among Phoenix-area eatery health violations
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
AZFamily
Barrett-Jackson in Scottsdale raises over $150M for charity; one more day left
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Barrett-Jackson announced that more than $150 million was raised for charity this week as part of the 2023 Scottsdale Auction at WestWorld. The auction reached the goal after a 2021 Shelby Super Snake County’s Kustoms edition sold for $350,000 on Friday to benefit Camp Freedom, Inc. A 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning Super Crew Pickup sold for $275,000 to benefit Fighter Country Foundation. Several other for-auction charity cars will go up for bidding on Saturday, the last day of the event to benefit a variety of other charities.
AZFamily
Federal Trade Commission warning public of auto sales fees
How fake property owners are trying to sell land that’s not theirs. Alan Silvers had a bad feeling about a person selling their land. He did some investigating and learned later the person wasn't the real landowner. Over 20 victims accuse Scottsdale man of running fake golf charity. Updated:...
AZFamily
Woman helped in Glendale by Angels on Patrol receives new mobility chair
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Earlier this week, we told you about Angels on Patrol helping a woman living on the streets with a worn mobility chair. Glendale police were called about a trespasser on a business property and found Jenny with her dog under a tarp. Instead of asking her to leave, officers called Angels on Patrol, a non-profit started by a former Phoenix police officer, who set her up with a room at Motel 6.
roselawgroupreporter.com
$12 Million Dollar Estate Home Sells in Paradise Valley
(PARADISE VALLEY, Ariz.) – Arizona’s Luxury Leader Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty is proud to announce the $12 million sale of 6659 East Indian Bend Road in Paradise Valley, Arizona. Luxury Agents Frank Aazami and Jean-Michel Edery of Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty represented the seller of this extraordinary estate that offered the highest level of luxury, security and privacy in the guard-gated Judson Estates of Paradise Valley, Arizona.
maricopa.gov
Maricopa County Seeking Employees for Hundreds of Jobs Across 50 Departments
Maricopa County will host the 2023 Career Fair & Community Expo 11 a.m.–7 p.m. Feb. 15 at Chase Field in Phoenix. Event entrance and parking are free. Hiring managers from 50 County departments will be on-hand to meet and conduct on-the-spot interviews for positions at all levels in a wide variety of fields such as administrative support, IT, education, trades, healthcare, finance, and more at the inaugural 2023 Maricopa County Career Fair & Community Expo.
AZFamily
Police search South Mountain Park for more human remains after hiker finds skull
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Police are searching for more human remains after a hiker found a human skull on South Mountain earlier this month. Phoenix police say the incident is now being investigated as a homicide. Investigators are searching portions of South Mountain Park on Saturday, and the area will be shut down until the search is finished.
Comments / 1