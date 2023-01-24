ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lauderdale, FL

Recognize him? FBI releases photos of Ft. Lauderdale bank robbery suspect

By CBS Miami
 3 days ago

FBI released photos of man they say robbed a Fort Lauderdale bank 00:22

MIAMI - The FBI has released pictures of a wanted bank robber who struck a Wells Fargo branch in Fort Lauderdale.

FBI looking for this guy FBI

Authorities say the man entered the bank, located at 5991 Ravenswood Road on Friday, January 13th, around 4:15 p.m. and demanded money from a bank employee.

An undisclosed amount of money was handed over and he left. Nobody was hurt.

The FBI did not provide any other information.

If you recognize the suspect or know anything about the robbery, call the FBI at (754)703-2000.

