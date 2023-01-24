“I know if I don’t do the job on him, we won’t win the game. If I do, we’ll win. I have a lot of pride and I can’t see myself getting beat.”. That spot-on analysis was from Miami Dolphins guard Larry Little, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame and one of the best to ever play the game at his position. The “him” he was referring to was “Mean” Joe Greene, the renowned defensive tackle of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Greene is also a member of the Hall of Fame and one of the best to ever play the game at his position.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO