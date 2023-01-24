ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

OnlyHomers

Buffalo Bills Fire Coach

The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
Yardbarker

Steelers president hints at new draft strategy

The Steelers hired a new regime following last year's draft. Owner Art Rooney II said there could be a change in draft strategy with the new faces in charge. General manager Omar Khan and assistant general manager Andy Weidl have already put their stamp on the team and will look to continue doing so in late April.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Rooney says Steelers' strong 2nd half is something to 'be encouraged about'

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Despite missing the playoffs for the first time since 2019, Steelers president Art Rooney II said he was encouraged by the team's second half of the season.The Steelers, led by rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett, went 7-2 down the stretch, including wins over Baltimore and Cleveland, to finish the season 9-8."The fact that we were still alive going into the last weekend of the season, that's a place you want to be," he said. "And unfortunately, we did dig a hole. But I think the team hung in there, they kept fighting, even though we dug too deep...
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX Sports

Rooney: Steelers' late push led to decision to retain Canada

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Art Rooney II wants the Pittsburgh Steelers to score more points. He's confident the partnership between offensive coordinator Matt Canada and quarterback Kenny Pickett can make it happen. The Steelers president pointed to Pittsburgh's surge to a 9-8 finish following a 2-6 start — a surge...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Former GM Keeps Blasting Steelers for No Reason

There's something about the Pittsburgh Steelers that gets people going, but sometimes, you have to learn when an argument just doesn't make sense. Former Buffalo Bills general manager Doug Whaley has battled with Steelers fans before on his thoughts about former players. This time, he's battling with them about their current quarterback.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

The Perfect Team: Part 23 – Dolphins Delay Steelers Dynasty

“I know if I don’t do the job on him, we won’t win the game. If I do, we’ll win. I have a lot of pride and I can’t see myself getting beat.”. That spot-on analysis was from Miami Dolphins guard Larry Little, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame and one of the best to ever play the game at his position. The “him” he was referring to was “Mean” Joe Greene, the renowned defensive tackle of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Greene is also a member of the Hall of Fame and one of the best to ever play the game at his position.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

New England Patriots Hire Alabama Assistant As Next OC

The New England Patriots have finally found a replacement, an Alabama assistant coach, for former offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. McDaniels took the Las Vegas Raiders head coaching job last offseason. The Patriots declined to name an offensive coordinator and had various coaches chipping in last season. The change in coaching...
ALABAMA STATE
The Hill

‘Saturday Night Live’ targets George Santos

thefamilyvacationguide.com

17 Free Things to do In Pittsburgh for Families

The price of almost everything has increased by quite a lot in recent years due to a multitude of factors. Vacations are known for being costly affairs, so finding some free activities to do while enjoying a holiday can be a real blessing. If you and your family find yourselves...
PITTSBURGH, PA

