ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TMJ4 News

2023 Academy Awards: Here are the Oscar nominations

TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZJ6v1_0kPY7NUt00

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced on Tuesday the nominees for this year's Oscars. The winners will be announced on March 12.

Here is a list of nominees:

Actor In A Leading Role

Nominees

  • Austin Butler, Elvis
  • Colin Farrell, The Banshees Of Inisherin
  • Brendan Fraser, The Whale
  • Paul Mescal, Aftersun
  • Bill Nighy, Living

Actor In A Supporting Role

Nominees

  • Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees Of Inisherin
  • Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway
  • Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans
  • Barry Keoghan, The Banshees Of Inisherin
  • Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Actress In A Leading Role

Nominees

  • Cate Blanchett, Tár
  • Ana De Armas, Blonde
  • Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie
  • Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans
  • Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Actress In A Supporting Role

Nominees

  • Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • Hong Chau, The Whale
  • Kerry Condon, The Banshees Of Inisherin
  • Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All At Once
  • Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Animated Feature Film

Nominees

  • Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio, Guillermo Del Toro, Mark Gustafson, Gary Ungar And Alex Bulkley
  • Marcel The Shell With Shoes On, Dean Fleischer Camp, Elisabeth Holm, Andrew Goldman, Caroline Kaplan And Paul Mezey
  • Puss In Boots: The Last Wish, Joel Crawford And Mark Swift
  • The Sea Beast, Chris Williams And Jed Schlanger
  • Turning Red, Domee Shi And Lindsey Collins

Cinematography

Nominees

  • All Quiet On The Western Front, James Friend
  • Bardo, False Chronicle Of A Handful Of Truths, Darius Khondji
  • Elvis, Mandy Walker
  • Empire Of Light, Roger Deakins
  • Tár, Florian Hoffmeister

Costume Design

Nominees

  • Babylon, Mary Zophres
  • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Ruth Carter
  • Elvis, Catherine Martin
  • Everything Everywhere All At Once, Shirley Kurata
  • Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris, Jenny Beavan

Directing

Nominees

  • The Banshees Of Inisherin, Martin Mcdonagh
  • Everything Everywhere All At Once, Daniel Kwan And Daniel Scheinert
  • The Fabelmans, Steven Spielberg
  • Tár, Todd Field
  • Triangle Of Sadness, Ruben Östlund

Documentary Feature Film

Nominees

  • All That Breathes, Shaunak Sen, Aman Mann And Teddy Leifer
  • All The Beauty And The Bloodshed, Laura Poitras, Howard Gertler, John Lyons, Nan Goldin And Yoni Golijov
  • Fire Of Love, Sara Dosa, Shane Boris And Ina Fichman
  • A House Made Of Splinters, Simon Lereng Wilmont And Monica Hellström
  • Navalny, Daniel Roher, Odessa Rae, Diane Becker, Melanie Miller And Shane Boris

Documentary Short Film

Nominees

  • The Elephant Whisperers, Kartiki Gonsalves And Guneet Monga
  • Haulout, Evgenia Arbugaeva And Maxim Arbugaev
  • How Do You Measure A Year, Jay Rosenblatt
  • The Martha Mitchell Effect, Anne Alvergue And Beth Levison
  • Stranger At The Gate, Joshua Seftel And Conall Jones

Film Editing

Nominees

  • The Banshees Of Inisherin, Mikkel E.g. Nielsen
  • Elvis, Matt Villa And Jonathan Redmond
  • Everything Everywhere All At Once, Paul Rogers
  • Tár, Monika Willi
  • Top Gun: Maverick, Eddie Hamilton

International Feature Film

Nominees

  • All Quiet On The Western Front
  • Argentina, 1985
  • Close
  • Eo
  • The Quiet Girl

Makeup And Hairstyling

Nominees

  • All Quiet On The Western Front, Heike Merker And Linda Eisenhamerová
  • The Batman, Naomi Donne, Mike Marino And Mike Fontaine
  • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Camille Friend And Joel Harlow
  • Elvis, Mark Coulier, Jason Baird And Aldo Signoretti
  • The Whale, Adrien Morot, Judy Chin And Anne Marie Bradley

Music (Original Score)

Nominees

  • All Quiet On The Western Front, Volker Bertelmann
  • Babylon, Justin Hurwitz
  • The Banshees Of Inisherin, Carter Burwell
  • Everything Everywhere All At Once, Son Lux
  • The Fabelmans, John Williams

Music (Original Song)

Nominees

  • Applause

From Tell It Like A Woman; Music And Lyric By Diane Warren

  • Hold My Hand

From Top Gun: Maverick; Music And Lyric By Lady Gaga And Bloodpop

  • Lift Me Up

From Black Panther: Wakanda Forever; Music By Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler And Ludwig Goransson; Lyric By Tems And Ryan Coogler

  • Naatu Naatu

From Rrr; Music By M.m. Keeravaani; Lyric By Chandrabose

  • This Is A Life

From Everything Everywhere All At Once; Music By Ryan Lott, David Byrne And Mitski; Lyric By Ryan Lott And David Byrne

Best Picture

Nominees

  • All Quiet On The Western Front
  • Avatar: The Way Of Water
  • The Banshees Of Inisherin
  • Elvis
  • Everything Everywhere All At Once
  • The Fabelmans
  • Tár
  • Top Gun: Maverick
  • Triangle Of Sadness
  • Women Talking

Production Design

Nominees

  • All Quiet On The Western Front

Production Design: Christian M. Goldbeck; Set Decoration: Ernestine Hipper

  • Avatar: The Way Of Water

Production Design: Dylan Cole And Ben Procter; Set Decoration: Vanessa Cole

  • Babylon

Production Design: Florencia Martin; Set Decoration: Anthony Carlino

  • Elvis

Production Design: Catherine Martin And Karen Murphy; Set Decoration: Bev Dunn

  • The Fabelmans

Production Design: Rick Carter; Set Decoration: Karen O'hara

Short Film (Animated)

Nominees

  • The Boy, The Mole, The Fox And The Horse
  • The Flying Sailor
  • Ice Merchants
  • My Year Of Dicks
  • An Ostrich Told Me The World Is Fake And I Think I Believe It

Short Film (Live Action)

Nominees

  • An Irish Goodbye
  • Ivalu
  • Le Pupille
  • Night Ride
  • The Red Suitcase

Sound

Nominees

  • All Quiet On The Western Front, Viktor Prášil, Frank Kruse, Markus Stemler, Lars Ginzel And Stefan Korte
  • Avatar: The Way Of Water, Julian Howarth, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Dick Bernstein, Christopher Boyes, Gary Summers And Michael Hedges
  • The Batman, Stuart Wilson, William Files, Douglas Murray And Andy Nelson
  • Elvis, David Lee, Wayne Pashley, Andy Nelson And Michael Keller
  • Top Gun: Maverick, Mark Weingarten, James H. Mather, Al Nelson, Chris Burdon And Mark Taylor

Visual Effects

Nominees

  • All Quiet On The Western Front, Frank Petzold, Viktor Müller, Markus Frank And Kamil Jafar
  • Avatar: The Way Of Water, Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon And Daniel Barrett
  • The Batman, Dan Lemmon, Russell Earl, Anders Langlands And Dominic Tuohy
  • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Geoffrey Baumann, Craig Hammack, R. Christopher White And Dan Sudick
  • Top Gun: Maverick, Ryan Tudhope, Seth Hill, Bryan Litson And Scott R. Fisher

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

Nominees

  • All Quiet On The Western Front

Screenplay - Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson & Ian Stokell

  • Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Written By Rian Johnson

  • Living

Written By Kazuo Ishiguro

  • Top Gun: Maverick

Screenplay By Ehren Kruger And Eric Warren Singer And Christopher Mcquarrie; Story By Peter Craig And Justin Marks

  • Women Talking

Screenplay By Sarah Polley

Writing (Original Screenplay)

Nominees

  • The Banshees Of Inisherin

Written By Martin Mcdonagh

  • Everything Everywhere All At Once

Written By Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert

  • The Fabelmans

Written By Steven Spielberg & Tony Kushner

  • Tár

Written By Todd Field

  • Triangle Of Sadness

Written By Ruben Östlund

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Hugh Jackman Begs the Academy Not to ‘Validate’ Ryan Reynolds With an Oscar Nomination

Hugh Jackman, staring down the abyss of a potentially harrowing year filming Deadpool 3, beseeched the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to not give his costar Ryan Reynolds a Best Original Song nomination for the Spirited track “Good Afternoon.”  At the tail end of last year, “Good Afternoon” — from Reynold’s recent Christmas flick with Will Ferrell and Octavia Butler — appeared on the Academy’s shortlist for this year’s Best Original Song prize (the actual nominations won’t be announced until Jan. 24). The news, however, only just seemed to reach Jackman, who shared a video on social media expressing...
WWD

Best Dressed at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards

On Tuesday night, the Golden Globes attempted their comeback, two years since they last aired. In the meantime, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has promised to work at revamping the group, following the 2021 Los Angeles Times investigation exposing the lack of any Black members in the HFPA and other ethical malpractices.     It has remained a big question in Hollywood whether the A-listers would come back to the Globes carpet, and if so, how much of a presence fashion would have. But as WWD reported last week, the stylists are ready to go big once again. As stylist Jennifer Austin put...
EW.com

2023 Oscar nominations announced: See the full list

Months of film festivals, red carpets, and predictions have all led to the moment the Academy unveiled the nominations for the 2023 Oscars on Tuesday morning. Announced by actors Allison Williams (M3GAN) and Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal), ABC's televised rollout turned high-profile contenders into Oscar nominees, following a contentious race that included everything from prestige gems (Everything Everywhere All at Once, TÁR, The Fabelmans) and major blockbusters (Top Gun: Maverick, Avatar: The Way of Water) to late-breaking international dramas like All Quiet on the Western Front.
GoldDerby

Oscar predictions: Mandy Walker (‘Elvis’) close to becoming 3rd woman nominated for Best Cinematography

Plenty of music biopics are content to shoot their subjects’ iconic concerts straightforwardly, as though extended, by-the-numbers recreations of tour dates are what audiences expect and want to see. “Elvis” rejects that approach. From the way it zests the rock-and-roll king’s catalogue to its live-wire cinematography, Baz Luhrmann’s maximalist, jewel-toned vision reintroduces Elvis Presley to modern audiences through a kaleidoscopic experience that emulates the novelty which electrified ‘50s-era crowds.  SEE Mandy Walker (‘Elvis’ cinematographer) on working with Baz Luhrmann: ‘There couldn’t be a more perfect person to make this film’ [Exclusive Video Interview] Cinematographer Mandy Walker currently occupies eighth place in Gold Derby’s combined odds for Best Cinematography....
Rolling Stone

Brendan Fraser Loses Golden Globe for ‘The Whale’ After Protesting Event

Brendan Fraser lost at the Golden Globes on Tuesday night for his performance in The Whale. The actor was up for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association award for Best Actor in a Drama Motion Picture, but was beaten out for the trophy by Elvis star Austin Butler. Fraser famously declined to attend the event after he accused the organization’s former president Philip Berk of groping him in 2003. “I cannot believe I’m here right now. I just want to thank the Hollywood Foreign Press for this honor. I want to also say to my fellow nominees: you have turned in...
EW.com

Tom Cruise missed Best Actor, but still got his first Oscar nomination in 23 years for Top Gun: Maverick

The Academy didn't recognize Tom Cruise with a Best Actor nod, but the global superstar still landed a major Oscar nomination for Top Gun: Maverick anyway. For his work as a producer on the blockbuster sequel that has grossed nearly $1.5 billion to date, the 60-year-old scored his fourth career Oscar nomination as the film appeared Tuesday morning among the Academy's 10 Best Picture nominees.
HollywoodLife

New James Bond: 7 Actors In The Running To Play The Next 007

James Bond is one of the most popular characters of all-time, and he’s been played by a wide-array of actors. Daniel Craig stepped down from the role after 2021’s ‘No Time To Die.’. Aaron Taylor-Johnson has reportedly emerged as a favorite for the role. It’s hard to...
IndieWire

Oscars 2023: Final Nominations Predictions in 23 Categories

One of the great advantages for an Oscar movie is to be fresh and original. Once upon a time, “Avatar” was that movie: It blew Oscar voters’ socks off in the 2010 Oscar race, winning three out of nine nominations and almost making it to Best Picture. “Titanic” winner James Cameron was thrilled for his ex-wife, Kathryn Bigelow, who won for “Hurt Locker.” This year, four PGA-nominated sequels are vying for one of 10 Best Picture slots, including “Avatar: The Way of Water,” but it’s unlikely that any will win the top prize. The new new thing in 2023 is the...
New York Post

‘Till’ director Chinonye Chukwu calls out racism after Oscars 2023 snub

There are always a few big surprises and heartbreaks come the morning of Oscar nominations, as much as awards strategists try to mitigate those. But the batch of nominees for the 95th Academy Awards seemed to have more than its fair share of shockers, good and bad. “Till” director Chinonye Chukwu claimed that Hollywood has a history of “unabashed misogyny towards black women” after being snubbed. “We live in a world and work in industries that are so aggressively committed to upholding whiteness and perpetuating an unabashed misogyny towards black women,” she wrote on Instagram. “And yet. I am forever in gratitude for the greatest lesson of my life...
Variety

Jonathan Majors’ Homoerotic, Roided-Out Bodybuilder Drama ’Magazine Dreams’ Stuns Sundance

After weeks of earsplitting buzz over Jonathan Majors’ Sundance drama “Magazine Dreams,” the dumbbells have finally dropped. As a deeply troubled – yet still sympathetic – aspiring bodybuilder, Majors dazzled Park City’s Eccles Theater on Friday night, earning a standing ovation. Writer-director Elijah Bynum drove the narrative about Killian Maddox, a steroid-guzzling, socially inept loner who can’t find success at his dream job. He finds even less in personal relationships, be it with his roommate and ailing grandfather, a perky store clerk (Haley Bennett) who seems open for more than friendship, or even a redemption-offering sex worker (Taylour Paige) who...
toofab.com

2023 Oscar Nominations and Snubs -- The Full List

Jimmy Kimmel will host this year's event, held in March. On Tuesday morning, "Sound of Metal" star Riz Ahmed and "M3GAN" star Allison Williams were tapped to announce the nominations for the 95th Annual Academy Awards. Angela Bassett made history, becoming the first actor from a Marvel movie to be...
Deadline

Rick Tuber Dies: Emmy-Winning ‘ER’, ‘Chicago Fire’ Film Editor Was 69

Rick Tuber, a TV and film editor who won an Emmy and an ACE Eddie Award for his work on NBC’s classic medical drama ER, died January 7 of a heart attack at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles. He was 69. His death was confirmed to Deadline by a family spokesperson. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery & Obituaries Related Story Mike Hill Dies: Oscar-Winning Film Editor Of Ron Howard Movies Was 73 Related Story Hollywood Mourns 'Eight Is Enough' Star Adam Rich, As Fellow Child Actors Salute One Of Their Own Tuber’s many editing credits stretch back to the mid-1980s...
LOS ANGELES, CA
TheWrap

Baz Luhrmann and Catherine Martin ‘Couldn’t Be More Thrilled’ Over 8 ‘Elvis’ Oscar Noms – But One Had Them ‘Screaming and Crying’

“Elvis” has re-entered the building. Baz Luhrmann’s kaleidoscopic biography, which was a major hit when it premiered in theaters this past summer (and will be back in theaters starting this weekend), picked up eight Oscar nominations Tuesday, including Best Picture and Best Actor for Austin Butler’s uncanny transformation into The King. It also netted Catherine Martin, Luhrmann’s wife and creative collaborator, three nominations – for Best Picture (she was a producer), costume design and production design (a recognition shared with Karen Murphy and Bev Dunn). That’s a whole lot of shaking going on.
ScreenCrush

Razzies Announce Nominees For the Worst Movies of 2022

It was not a good year for Tom Hanks, at least according to the Razzie Awards, the most famous awards in the world dedicated to terrible movies. The Razzies just announced their nominees for the worst in cinema of 2022, and Hanks, one of America’s most beloved actors for decades, managed to snag three Razzie nominations in three different categories.
People

Judd Hirsch, 87, Becomes Second-Oldest Acting Nominee at Oscars with The Fabelmans Nomination

The late Christopher Plummer set the record when he was nominated for All the Money in the World in 2018 at age 88 Judd Hirsch picked up another Oscar nomination. On Tuesday, the longtime actor was recognized in the Best Supporting Actor category of the 2023 Academy Award nominations for his performance in The Fabelmans. Hirsch, who played Uncle Boris in the Steven Spielberg film, is now the second-oldest acting nominee to date, according to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The late Christopher Plummer set the record when he...
IndieWire

2023 Oscars Predictions: Surprise Nominations That Could Actually Happen

By now, on the eve of Oscars nominations, there are many prospective nominees that read as sure bets. For example, given all the recognition they have received from awards bodies that include Academy voters, it would truly be a shock not to see “TÁR” star Cate Blanchett or “Everything Everywhere All at Once” star Michelle Yeoh nominated for Best Actress. Prognosticators may not be able to predict what the second half of the Best Picture nominees will be, but all feel comfortable saying “The Banshees of Inisherin” and “The Fabelmans” will get in there. To get a better gauge on what will...
MISSOURI STATE
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

38K+
Followers
16K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.tmj4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy