Hurry! This Macy's flash sale has up to 70% off jewelry and watches for Valentine's Day 2023

By Kasey Caminiti, Reviewed
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UkJ4i_0kPY7Dfd00
This Macy's flash sale has up to 70% off jewelry and watches for Valentine's Day 2023. Reviewed/Macy's

It's the most romantic time of year and Macy's has some limited-time only Valentine's Day jewelry deals . The flash sale ends tomorrow, January 25 and features huge markdowns on Michael Kors watches , Le Vian diamond earrings and more. If you're shopping for Valentine's Day jewelry gifts, you're not going to want to miss these Macy's deals.

Through tomorrow, January 25 , you can save up to 70% on Valentine's Day jewelry and watches at this Macy's flash sale. Shop everything from statement cocktail rings to sleek men's timepieces with huge savings. Select purchases earn free shipping or you can select your local Macy's for in-store pick-up.

One of today’s best deals at Macy’s is a 70% price cut on the Effy Collection Emerald and Diamond ring in 14K white gold . Typically $20,250, you can save a whopping $14,784.30 and ring up for $5,465.70. The stunning emerald cut emerald ring is nestled in a row of pave diamonds and set in 14K white gold for a beautiful piece to gift your valentine this year.

We have you covered with all the best Valentine's Day jewelry and watch deals at this Macy's flash sale. Keep scrolling to shop the sparkly savings.

The best jewelry deals at the Macy's flash sale

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PCFe1_0kPY7Dfd00
Save up to 70% on jewelry and watches for Valentine's Day 2023. Reviewed/Macy's

