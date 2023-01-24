2 VBSPCA puppies selected to participate in this year's Puppy Bowl

We're just under two weeks away from the big game.

Not the Super Bowl — the Puppy Bowl! Two local puppies have been selected to participate in this year's event.

Briscoe and Espresso, two puppies from Virginia Beach SPCA, are participating in Animal Planet's 29th annual Puppy Bowl.

The Puppy Bowl features over 100 puppies from 67 different shelters all across the country. The special game will highlight the work of shelters and rescuers that are helping these little guys find homes.

If you want to watch the puppies in action, the Puppy Bowl will be on Sunday, Feb. 12 at 2 p.m. on Animal Planet.

You can also watch it at VBSPCA's fundraising watch party. The tailgate party will start at 1 p.m. and end at 4 p.m. on Feb. 12 at the Smartmouth Brewing Pilot House.