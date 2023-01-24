Storm system expected to bring 2 to 4 inches of snow starting Tuesday evening

Two men help a motorist whose car is stuck in the snow after a storm on Dec. 23, 2022, in Chicago. Michael Blackshire/Chicago Tribune/TNS

National Weather Service officials said they expect 2 to 4 inches of snow will start to fall in portions of central, north-central and northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana Tuesday evening.

A winter weather advisory will be in effect from 6 p.m. Tuesday to noon Wednesday and possible hazardous conditions may affect morning commutes until snowfall diminishes and temperatures rise above freezing, officials said.

A new storm system over the South was expected to bring heavy snow to portions of the Southern High Plains, Mid-Mississippi Valley, Ohio Valley, Great Lakes and Northeast through midweek. Officials warned strong to severe thunderstorms and a threat of flash flooding could be expected across portions of the Gulf Coast states and Lower Mississippi Valley Tuesday through early Wednesday.

An Alberta clipper dropping through the Northern High Plains, Upper Mississippi Valley and into the Upper Great Lakes region will usher in light snow. Temperatures will generally be below average across most of the Rockies and the southern Plains, with above-normal temperatures for much of the eastern third of the nation through midweek, weather officials said.

Snow was expected in central to northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana where roads may turn slippery, officials said.

The latest temperature at O’Hare International Airport registered at 33 degrees. Increasing cloudiness is expected before the snow starts to fall, and the temperature should decrease to 31 degrees.