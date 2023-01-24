Read full article on original website
wfxl.com
Albany Technical College makes efforts to fight nursing shortage in Albany
Albany Technical College (ATC) is seeing two opportunities to help recruit more nurses in Albany to fight the nursing shortage. Senator Raphael Warnock has secured $500,000 Congressional-directed funds to help with mobile community outreach that will help potential students overcome barriers for admission and expose people to options in healthcare.
Doerun student earns Bridging the Dream scholarship
DOERUN -- Denerick Simpson is one of only 10 nationwide recipients of a $10,000 Bridging the Dream Scholarship for graduate students from The Sallie Mae Fund, in partnership with the Thurgood Marshall College Fund. Currently, Simpson is a master’s student at Savannah State University, studying public administration with, he says,...
City of Camilla one of 9 in state to be presented Visionary City Award
On January 22, 2023 the City of Camilla was one of nine outstanding Georgia cities to receive the prestigious 2023 Visionary City Award at the Cities United Summit. Georgia Trend, in partnership with the Georgia Municipal Association, created the Visionary City Award to honor and recognize achievements of cities throughout the state that have created positive community change through effective civic engagement and collaboration. Camilla joined eight other city recipients and three cities each earned the award in three categories: Small: population under 4,999; Medium: 5,000 to 24,999; and Large: 25,000 and over. The awards were presented by GMA CEO and Executive Director Larry Hanson and Georgia Trend Co-Publisher and Editor-in-Chief Ben Young.
Albany Commission approves new redistricting map for the city
Americus community calls for action after recent shootings. South Ga. congressman speaks on what Congress is doing to help dairy farmers, rising cost of milk. South Ga. congressman speaks on what Congress is doing to help dairy farmers, rising cost of milk. Economists expecting mild recession in Georgia. Here's what...
Phoebe break ground for 2 new transformational facilities
Phoebe held a joint groundbreaking ceremony Thursday for two transformational facilities that, together, represent the largest construction project in the Albany area and the most significant investment in new healthcare infrastructure in southwest Georgia in recent years. “Phoebe is committed to remaining our region’s largest provider of quality, comprehensive and...
Thomasville Toyota presented STRC with funds and equipment for Automotive Program
Continuing their ongoing partnership with Southern Regional Technical College, Thomasville Toyota recently presented the Automotive Technology program at SRTC-Thomasville with advanced automotive service equipment valued at nearly $1000, and an additional $500 in scholarship funds. Thomasville Toyota’s Service Director Brad Ramsey and Shop Foreman Chris Curry both serve on the...
Phoebe to host groundbreaking for 2 new facilities in Albany
Sen. Ossoff makes a stop in Albany to highlight the needs of new mothers. Sen. Ossoff makes a stop in Albany to highlight the needs of new mothers. How can social media affect students’ mental health?. Updated: Jan. 19, 2023 at 4:30 PM EST. A South Georgia college is...
Downtown Cairo sees job, business growth
CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - Downtown Cairo is growing. Four new businesses have opened up since November 2022. That means more than 23 new jobs. Ansley Lacy started the Mainstreet Marketing Director job in November 2022. “I took the job because I noticed the momentum and it’s just been growing ever...
Albany Police Department will see a 5% pay raise for the 2023 fiscal year
On January 24th, Albany city commissioners voted in a 5% pay raise for POST certified Albany Police Department personnel captains and down. This pay raise was made to help attract more qualified law enforcement officers to the city of Albany. Mayor Bo Dorough who didn't agree with the change in...
Economist: Albany to outperform nation in mild recession
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - According to the University of Georgia’s economic forecast, we are bracing for a recession this year in Georgia. But it’s likely going to be mild and short thanks to a strong labor market and a dual Federal Reserve Mandate. Economists said that Albany will...
Albany sees drop in December unemployment rate
Georgia Labor Commissioner Bruce Thompson said Thursday that Albany recorded an unemployment rate of 3.5 percent in December, down one-tenth of a percent over the month. A year ago, the rate was 3.7 percent. “Georgia’s highly-skilled workforce and business-friendly environment continues to drive positive economic growth across all corners of...
Award-winning poet Courtney Taylor joins ABAC's Poetry Circuit
TIFTON, Ga. (WFXL) -- An award-winning poet is coming to Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College (ABAC). On Wednesday, the school announced that Courtney Faye Taylor, author of Concentrate, will join ABAC's Georgia Poetry Circuit on February 6th. Taylor is the winner of the Cave Canem Poetry Prize and a finalist for...
Albany city commissioners vote in 45-day moratorium on issuing alcohol licenses
Six Family Dollar store alcohol licenses were denied by the city of Albany Tuesday due to a 45-day moratorium that was voted for by commissioners. Albany city commissioners have been dealing with the concerns of alcohol license renewals and issuances for some time. During their regular meeting on January 24th,...
Albany Mars plant to downsize
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Mars Chocolate North America manufacturing plant in Albany is downsizing one of its lines — but not closing the entire plant, according to Jana Dyke, Albany Dougherty County Economic Development Commission president. Most employees will keep their jobs and others will be moved to...
Albany’s Molson Coors brewery announces seasonal layoffs
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany’s Molson Coors plant has issued a statement about layoffs due to seasonal production. According to a statement from the company, around 45 people will be laid off starting Jan. 30. The company says it is expecting the layoffs to happen over an eight-week period...
Albany State University head football coach issues public apology over recruit
Albany State University Head Football Coach Quinn Gray Sr. has released a statement following an offer made to a Florida quarterback who received criticism for using a racial slur. On January 24, Marcus Stokes announced on Twitter that he received his first HBCU offer from Albany State University. Coach Gray's...
Multiple schools closed to students Wednesday due to threat of severe weather
Ahead of projected severe weather, several school districts are closed to students Wednesday.
Florida QB receives offer at Albany State University after losing offer to SEC school
Marcus Stokes has posted on Twitter that he received his first HBCU offer to play at Albany State University. Stokes is a senior quarterback at a high school in Florida. Multiple news outlets, including TMZ sports, reported in November 2022 that Stokes had an offer to play at the University of Florida rescinded after a social media post was made with him using a racial slur. The post has since been removed and he issued a formal apology.
