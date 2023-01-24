On January 22, 2023 the City of Camilla was one of nine outstanding Georgia cities to receive the prestigious 2023 Visionary City Award at the Cities United Summit. Georgia Trend, in partnership with the Georgia Municipal Association, created the Visionary City Award to honor and recognize achievements of cities throughout the state that have created positive community change through effective civic engagement and collaboration. Camilla joined eight other city recipients and three cities each earned the award in three categories: Small: population under 4,999; Medium: 5,000 to 24,999; and Large: 25,000 and over. The awards were presented by GMA CEO and Executive Director Larry Hanson and Georgia Trend Co-Publisher and Editor-in-Chief Ben Young.

CAMILLA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO