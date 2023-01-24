MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A teen was shot at a gas station on Eisenhower Parkway and is not cooperating with authorities, according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. Based on a viewer tip, WGXA reached out to the Sheriff's Office who confirmed that a teen was shot on Wednesday night but did not provide many details other than his injuries are non-life-threatening and that he refused to speak to investigators.

MACON, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO