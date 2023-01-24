Read full article on original website
Macon representative sponsored an education bill to help students living in poverty
ATLANTA, Ga. (WGXA)- A few representatives have sponsored an education bill earlier this week. It is called the Support For Students Living In Poverty act and Macon representative James Beverly says he hopes the bill gains momentum. "That there's attention brought to the bill so there's attention brought not just...
Gov. Kemp announces Green Georgia LLC's $59M investment to bring jobs to Thomaston
UPSON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Governor Brian Kemp has announced that sustainable building materials company, Green Georgia LLC, is investing $59 Million to bring over 170 new jobs to a new company headquarters in Thomaston. “In Georgia, companies have all the resources they need to thrive, from reliable infrastructure to...
Demolition is an early step toward future Cliffview Lake Park
Just a few streets off of Houston Avenue in Macon, Ga is Cliffview Drive. It's the location where Macon-Bibb County demolished a house today, in a plan that was approved by the public back in 2018. The land was purchased through SPLOST funds, in an effort to clean up areas where blighted houses are bountiful.
Boys and Girls Club of Central Georgia celebrates five finalists for 'Youth of the Year'
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- An annual gala centered on outstanding youth was celebrated on Thursday. The Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Georgia hosted an annual gala and Youth of the Year event to spotlight five finalists competing for the 2022-2023 Central Georgia Youth of the Year. The finalists are...
Monroe County man suing Georgia Power for wrongful death of his daughter
JULIETTE, Ga. (WGXA) -- Two years following the death of his daughter, a Forsyth man has filed a lawsuit against Georgia Power for damages and wrongful death. Court documents sent into WGXA state that the plaintiff, Timothy Carter, is holding Georgia Power and Robert W. Scherer Electric Generating Plant accountable for her death, stating that she contracted breast cancer due to toxins from the coal ash pond contaminating the water in her well at her home in Juliette.
Macon sees a drop in unemployment rate
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A year ago, Macon's unemployment rate was 3.2%. On Thursday, Georgia Labor Commissioner, Bruce Thompson, said that number had dropped one-tenth of a percent. Using data to compare information from December 2021 to December 2022, Macon's unemployment rate is at a reported 3%. Thompson said this...
Shots fired outside of Lucky's Food Mart in Macon
UPDATE (1-26-2023) -- A 15-year-old male was shot at Lucky's Food Mart on Main Street. According to Sgt. Linda Howard with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and released to his family. No word has been given on any suspects so far and the...
Teen shot on Eisenhower Parkway in Macon
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A teen was shot at a gas station on Eisenhower Parkway and is not cooperating with authorities, according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. Based on a viewer tip, WGXA reached out to the Sheriff's Office who confirmed that a teen was shot on Wednesday night but did not provide many details other than his injuries are non-life-threatening and that he refused to speak to investigators.
Cliffview Lake: house demolished, 2018 SPLOST-funded project in motion
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Demolition of a house and surrounding structures at Cliffview Drive began Thursday. Mayor Lester Miller, Parks & Beautification Director Mike Glisson and company held a press conference and demolition on Thursday at 10:00 A.M. The demolition marked the start of the SPLOST-funded project to improve Cliffview...
Genius to film in downtown Macon, street closures announced
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Another big production is headed to downtown Macon for filming next week. Disney + will film their show, Genius: "MLK/X" on Jan. 30th and 31st. Those traveling by foot or car can expect a little traffic and possibly catch some exciting cinema magic if you're into that.
Deputies say man tries to rob bank, fails, turns himself in
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A man has been arrested following an attempted bank robbery on Mercer University Drive. A call was put into 911 just after 11:00 on Friday morning and deputies responded to Truist Bank, according to a press release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. Reports state that...
Forsyth man dies in high-speed chase in Macon
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A high-speed chase on Log Cabin Drive turned deadly after the pursued driver hit a parked car. According to Georgia State Patrol, a Bibb County Deputy was chasing a vehicle for traffic violations when the driver left the road and hit an unoccupied vehicle. Bibb County...
Bibb County deputies are looking for a car jack thief
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Cameras caught a man stealing from a local business. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office released surveillance video of a man walking into a business on Gray Highway and leaving with a floor jack. The incident occurred on January 11th. Anyone recognizing the identity of the man...
Operation Hamburglar twin suspects transferred to jail on 17th birthday
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- In connection to a string of armed robberies that took place in early-2022 dubbed by law enforcement as "Operation Hamburglar", twin brothers Shavawn and Vashawn Coleman were arrested and put into the YDC with no names or faces to be put to the crimes. That changed...
Man arrested for murder at Pio Nono fast food restaurant
MACON, Ga. -- A 21-year-old man has been arrested for shooting and killing another man at a fast food restaurant in Macon. Alonzo Bernard Hicks has been charged with murder in the death of 60-year-old Robert Wells at Mrs. Winner's Chicken and Biscuits on Pio Nono Ave. The Dublin man was shot Monday afternoon inside while sitting in the driver's seat of a truck near the roadway.
Jones County Deputies looking for missing woman
JONES COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Jones County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding a missing woman. 35-year-old Kelly Maxwell is about five feet, four inches tall and weighs roughly 120 pounds. She has reddish-brown hair and hazel eyes. If you have seen Ms. Maxwell or know...
Escaped inmate found and back in police custody
UPDATE (10:52 P.M.): Miracle Davis has been captured. The Montezuma Police Department just announced they located and arrested Davis on Carla Drive in Oglethorpe. They posted to Facebook to thank the public for calling in with tips. -- MACON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Several law enforcement agencies are on the...
Jones County man arrested following chase with stolen vehicle
JONES COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A stolen vehicle from Gray was spotted in Monroe County, leading to a chase back into Jones County, deputies say. According to the Jones County Sheriff's Office, Monroe County Deputies spotted the vehicle on Thursday and began pursuing the driver when investigators came to assist, pulling out in front of the car as it was heading back into Jones County on Round Oak Juliette Road.
FEMA disaster recovery center coming to Butts County
ATLANTA, Ga. (WGXA) -- Butts County receives disaster recovery assistance from FEMA. On Friday, Butts County will open its FEMA disaster recovery center to provide individual assistance to those affected by the January 12th severe storms and tornadoes. FEMA recovery specialists and the U.S. Small Business Administration will explain assistance...
