The richest person in Portland is giving away billionsAsh JurbergPortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Rainbow fentanyl, guns seized in federal drug trafficking stingEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Mayor Wheeler issues emergency declaration, Oregon Truffle Festival kicks off this weekendEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Popular Guided Sight-Seeing Tours and Day TripTravel the Oregon Coast and MorePortland, OR
Attention coffee lovers: Australian-based café selling award-winning coffee at $150 a cupAmarie M.Austin, TX
Marijuana giant Curaleaf will shut down in Oregon and two other states
Marijuana producer Curaleaf announced Thursday it plans to shutter operations in Oregon, California and Colorado as it seeks to shore up its business with $60 million in cost cuts. Curaleaf also said it will reduce its workforce by about 4% companywide but didn’t comment on the future of its Oregon...
kptv.com
Businesses at heart of 2020 downtown Portland protests struggle to bounce back
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Being in business for 40 years in downtown Portland, Saadi Nikoo got used to a steady stream of customers from all over the country and overseas too. But since COVID-19 and damaging riots in 2020 and 2021, he said those numbers just aren’t the same.
$1 million awarded to Oregon woman told "I don't serve Black people"
A jury has awarded an Oregon woman $1 million in damages after finding she was discriminated against by a gas station employee who told her, "I don't serve Black people."The Multnomah County jury's award this week to Portland resident Rose Wakefield, 63, included punitive damages of $550,000.Wakefield's lawyer, Gregory Kafoury, said she stopped for gas at Jacksons Food Store in Beaverton on March 12, 2020, and saw the attendant, Nigel Powers, ignore her and instead pump gas for other drivers.When she tried to ask for assistance he said, "I'll get to you when I feel like it," according to Kafoury.Attendants...
hillsboroherald.com
Hillsboro Readies For Next Big Land Expansion For Semiconductor Jobs
The news about Intel is everywhere these days. As the semiconductor giant and Oregon’s largest employer struggles, our government officials hope to cash in on the CHIPS ACT and the billions available from the Federal government. Passed by President Biden in 2022, the CHIPS and Science Act will;. “$52.7...
kptv.com
Portland food cart law to be enforced 3 years after being introduced
Beaverton, Ore. (KPTV) - A new statewide rule for mobile food carts has gone into effect this year. Oregon Health Authority is asking food carts to get rid of large water storage cube, a rule that was established back in 2020 and is now enforced three years later. OHA says...
kptv.com
Jesuit HS senior to play in 2023 McDonald’s All-American Game
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Sofia Bell is the only girl from Oregon to earn a ticket to play in the 2023 McDonald’s All-American Game and one of the best high school hoopers in North America. “The top best of the best play in the McDonald’s All-American Game, and it...
Yelp ranked this Oregon coast pizzeria higher than Portland restaurants
Five Oregon pizza restaurants made Yelps’ list of the Top Pizza Spots in the U.S.
Portland ranks only No. 14 for cheese lovers? We don’t think so
Another day, another city ranking, but this time we have some questions. LawnStarter ranked 2023′s Best Cities for Cheese Lovers -- and Portland landed at an embarrassing No. 14. How is this possible? Oregon is home to Tillamook, to Rogue Creamery, to 1.25 million cows. LawnStarter appears to be...
beachconnection.net
Quirky Oregon Coast History Embedded in Seaside: Mystery Wall, Fishing Pier
(Seaside, Oregon) – There's much more to history on the Oregon coast than people realize. A lot of times that means landmarks you can no longer see anymore, much of it surprisingly oddball. In other moments, there are small remnants of history just lying around on or near the beaches, sometimes way up in the hills. They're hard to spot in many instances, but once you do you start wondering: just what in the hell was that?
KXL
Tina Kotek Is Blowing Your Money Right Out Of The Gate
Oregon Governor Tina Kotek plans to flush a lot of your money into the Homeless Industrial Complex. You know: organizations that don’t actually solve the problem of people sleeping on the streets, but they know there’s a lot of money to be made. Last year, Multnomah county and...
Dirtiest Cities in America-Who in Northwest Made The List?
Lists are sometimes like political polls. The results can depend on the responses, data, and other factors. But with this one, there's quite a bit of information that went into it. Portland, Seattle, Tacoma, Spokane all make 'Top' 150 list. According to a study released by LawnStarter.com, we have a...
kptv.com
Pinball museum in Hillsboro gains national attention
Oregon's 2022 high school graduation rate was 81.3%, second-highest ever recorded. New data from the Oregon Department of Education shows graduation rates are up in students from all different backgrounds. Man found dead inside car after early morning shooting in N. Portland. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. The Portland Police...
thatoregonlife.com
This Walkable Stretch Of Restaurants And Shops In Oregon Makes For The Perfect Day
If you’re looking for a place to spend the day where you can just park your car and see where your feet take you. A place where you can stay busy for hours, then consider the cute downtown of Oregon City. Main Street is located just off the 205 interstate and one block from the Willamette river waterfront. Between the cute shops, restaurants, bars, live music in the summer months and parks you won’t run out of things to check out!
fsrmagazine.com
The SEA Crab House to Open Two New Locations in February
The SEA Crab House, featuring Cajun-style seafood boils with Thai-inspired sauces, is poised to launch two new restaurant locations in February 2023. The first new location will open February 3 in Beaverton, Oregon; the second location will open February 28 in Seattle. “We plan to open six new locations in...
kptv.com
Portland restauranteur suffers stroke while catering company party
KPTV News at Noon 12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m. City of Vancouver seeks community input on plan to enhance its urban forest. The City of Vancouver wants the community's engagement as it develops a plan to protect its trees. Portland Public Schools to add new security measures to protect bus...
10 Oregon restaurants, chefs named James Beard semifinalists
Several Oregon restaurants and chefs were named as James Beard semifinalists for the 2023 Restaurant and Chef Awards.
kptv.com
OSP Fish & Wildlife Conservation K-9 team introduces new members
SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon State Police is expanding what is known as its Conservation K-9 team with an adorable new member. Scout, an 18-month-old black Lab, is the newest member of the OSP Fish & Wildlife Conservation K-9 team, working to put a stop to poaching in Oregon. Scout...
earnthenecklace.com
Marilyn Deutsch Leaving KPTV: Is the FOX 12 Oregon Reporter Retiring?
The people of Portland have enjoyed Marilyn Deutsch’s news reporting for three decades. She is always the first on the job, whether it is raining or snowing. And now, the iconic reporter has announced her departure from FOX 12 Oregon. Marilyn Deutsch is leaving KPTV after 30 years of service. FOX 12 viewers have grown attached to her over the years and have many queries about her departure. They especially want to know if they will see her on broadcast again. So here’s what Marilyn Deutsch said about her exit.
Former Trail Blazer Norman Powell’s Lake Oswego chateau for sale at $6.5 million
When the Portland Trail Blazers traded Norman Powell to the Los Angeles Clippers in 2022, they lost a player who brought intensity and toughness to the court, according to The Oregonian/OregonLive reporter Aaron Fentress. The high-powered scorer and solid defender, who was only on the team for a year, left...
thatoregonlife.com
49 Extraordinary Photos of What Oregon Life Was Like During World War II
His name was Al Monner and he never became a world-famous photographer (unlike his peers Ray Atkeson, Minor White, and Dorothea Lange). As far as Oregon is concerned though, I would argue that Monner gave us a priceless look into life during WWII. Born and raised in Portland and small...
Comments / 7