Upshur County, WV

Police attempting to identify shoplifting suspect

CLARKSBURG, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Police are requesting the help of the public to help identify a man wanted in connection to a shoplifting incident. Police say they are searching for a man suspected of shoplifting from a store in Harrison County in the Clarksburg area. Anyone with information regarding the identity of the man is asked to call law enforcement.
CLARKSBURG, WV
Suspected ‘gray death’ recovered during Elkins traffic stop

ELKINS, W.Va. – Police in Elkins made two arrests and recovered a quantity of methamphetamine and “gray death” while investigating suspected criminal activity at the High Life Lounge on Beverly Pike on Jan. 27. “Gray Death” is a mixture of fentanyl and heroin that looks like concrete....
ELKINS, WV
Fairmont woman sentenced for role in boy’s death

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Fairmont woman has been sentenced for her role in the 2021 death of a 4-year-old boy. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office said 28-year-old Ashlee Allen, of Fairmont, was seen before Marion County Circuit Court Judge David Janes Wednesday for sentencing on charges she pleaded guilty to a few months ago.
FAIRMONT, WV
UPDATE: Elderly woman dies in Shinnston house fire

SHINNSTON, W.Va (WDTV) - STORY UPDATE (1/27/23 at 9 p.m.) The West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office released an update on a house fire that happened late Thursday night. A 74-year-old woman died in the fire last night, according to the WVSFMO. The fire has been ruled by WVSFMO...
SHINNSTON, WV
Buckhannon man crashes into tree after police pursuit, officers say

BELINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A Buckhannon man has been charged in Barbour County after he led officers on a pursuit late Monday night. Officers were in front of Belington City Hall around 11 p.m. Monday when they saw a pickup truck without a registration plate being driven by 36-year-old David Swauger, according to a criminal complaint.
BUCKHANNON, WV
State Auditor proposes bill to compensate scam victims

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - State officials are looking to help elderly people who fall victim to scams. They’re proposing a bill that would help put money back in their pockets. “Scam artists are basically parasites.”. Some people say it’s gotten so out of hand they seem to be the...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
Four dead in separate house fires this week in West Virginia

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – One person has died in Fayette County on Wednesday and another in Harrison County yesterday from fires at their homes. The first fire, on Wednesday morning, Jan. 25th, occurred at a home located on Victory Street, Oak Hill, Fayette County. A 46 year old female died in that fire. The cause of the fire has been ruled undetermined by WVSFMO investigators. There were no working smoke alarms found in the residence.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
Major quantity of meth seized, three arrested in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. Three people are facing felony charges in Morgantown after members of the Mon Metro Drug and Violent Task recovered a large quantity of methamphetamine from a River Road residence. On Jan. 19, officers raided the home in the 1000 block of River Road and made contact with Nolan...
MORGANTOWN, WV

