Read full article on original website
Related
2 facing charges after woman robbed, beaten and left on I-79
A man and a woman are facing charges after deputies say they stole a woman's phone and laptop after physically beating her, then left her on the side of the interstate.
2 arrested after suspected fentanyl, ‘gray death’ and other drugs found in Elkins
A man and a woman are facing charges after deputies found suspected fentanyl, "gray death" and several other types of drugs during a traffic stop in Elkins on Friday.
Police attempting to identify shoplifting suspect
CLARKSBURG, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Police are requesting the help of the public to help identify a man wanted in connection to a shoplifting incident. Police say they are searching for a man suspected of shoplifting from a store in Harrison County in the Clarksburg area. Anyone with information regarding the identity of the man is asked to call law enforcement.
wajr.com
Suspected ‘gray death’ recovered during Elkins traffic stop
ELKINS, W.Va. – Police in Elkins made two arrests and recovered a quantity of methamphetamine and “gray death” while investigating suspected criminal activity at the High Life Lounge on Beverly Pike on Jan. 27. “Gray Death” is a mixture of fentanyl and heroin that looks like concrete....
Metro News
Suspected drug dealer nabbed during routine traffic stop near Clarksburg school
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — An improper registration resulted in a drug arrest near Washington Irving Middle School in Clarksburg on Wednesday. Bridgeport Police conducted the stop in front of the school, made contact with the driver, and immediately placed him into custody because of an outstanding warrant. His name was not released.
Clarksburg Police request help ID’ing man after shoplifting incident
The Clarksburg Police Department is requesting assistance from the public in locating a man who is wanted for questioning after a shoplifting incident.
Centre Daily
Man accused of using torch to torture woman for hours in his West Virginia home
A man is in custody after he was accused of kidnapping a woman and torturing her for hours, West Virginia police say. The Philippi Police Department said it responded to a 911 call in a neighborhood on Jan. 24 with the Barbour County Sheriff’s Department and the West Virginia State Police.
WDTV
Fairmont woman sentenced for role in boy’s death
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Fairmont woman has been sentenced for her role in the 2021 death of a 4-year-old boy. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office said 28-year-old Ashlee Allen, of Fairmont, was seen before Marion County Circuit Court Judge David Janes Wednesday for sentencing on charges she pleaded guilty to a few months ago.
Woman charged for drugs after traffic stop in front of Clarksburg school
A woman was charged after officers found drugs and paraphernalia during a traffic stop in front of a school in Clarksburg.
WDTV
UPDATE: Elderly woman dies in Shinnston house fire
SHINNSTON, W.Va (WDTV) - STORY UPDATE (1/27/23 at 9 p.m.) The West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office released an update on a house fire that happened late Thursday night. A 74-year-old woman died in the fire last night, according to the WVSFMO. The fire has been ruled by WVSFMO...
Can you identify this woman? Bridgeport Police Department ask public for help
The Bridgeport Police Department are looking to the public for assistance in identifying a woman related to a larceny complaint, according to a post they made on their Facebook page.
Woman charged with stealing $23K from elderly woman’s bank account
A woman was arrested for allegedly using money from an elderly woman's bank account to buy drugs.
Randolph County man who was homeless 3 years ago closes on first home
The Randolph County Housing Authority and the Home Ownership Center celebrated their latest success story on Friday.
WDTV
Buckhannon man crashes into tree after police pursuit, officers say
BELINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A Buckhannon man has been charged in Barbour County after he led officers on a pursuit late Monday night. Officers were in front of Belington City Hall around 11 p.m. Monday when they saw a pickup truck without a registration plate being driven by 36-year-old David Swauger, according to a criminal complaint.
Woman sentenced for her role in death of 4-year-old boy in Marion County
A Fairmont woman has been sentenced for her role in the 2021 death by abuse of a 4-year-old boy in Marion County.
1 person confirmed dead in Shinnston house fire
Shinnston Fire Chief Donnie Lindsey confirmed to 12 News Friday afternoon that one person was killed in an early morning fire.
WDTV
State Auditor proposes bill to compensate scam victims
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - State officials are looking to help elderly people who fall victim to scams. They’re proposing a bill that would help put money back in their pockets. “Scam artists are basically parasites.”. Some people say it’s gotten so out of hand they seem to be the...
Four dead in separate house fires this week in West Virginia
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – One person has died in Fayette County on Wednesday and another in Harrison County yesterday from fires at their homes. The first fire, on Wednesday morning, Jan. 25th, occurred at a home located on Victory Street, Oak Hill, Fayette County. A 46 year old female died in that fire. The cause of the fire has been ruled undetermined by WVSFMO investigators. There were no working smoke alarms found in the residence.
Police asking public to help identify suspect involved in larceny investigation
BRIDGEPORT, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Bridgeport Police Department is requesting the help of the public in identifying a man that is believed to be a suspect in larceny. Bridgeport Police say Sgt. Holley is asking for help in identifying the male in the photos released by the department. The...
wajr.com
Major quantity of meth seized, three arrested in Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. Three people are facing felony charges in Morgantown after members of the Mon Metro Drug and Violent Task recovered a large quantity of methamphetamine from a River Road residence. On Jan. 19, officers raided the home in the 1000 block of River Road and made contact with Nolan...
Comments / 0