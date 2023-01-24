ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Bird flu's spread to mammals elevates concern among virologists

Concern is rising among health experts about the possibility of an H5N1 avian flu pandemic, as the strain has now been found in mammals. A Spanish mink farm was infected with the virus in October, signaling to experts the strain's capability to evolve and spread to other mammals, including humans, at possible pandemic levels.
Recalled heart device tied to 1 death, 4 serious injuries, FDA says

The FDA on Jan. 25 announced a class 1 recall of Datascope/Getinge's Cardiosave Hybrid and Rescue Intra-Aortic Balloon Pump after one death and four serious injuries were reported. A class 1 recall notice is the most serious classification of recall, meaning the device could cause serious injury or death. This...
Number of patients experiencing long COVID-19 has dropped, data shows

Since June, the number of individuals who experience long COVID-19 has dropped, the Kaiser Family Foundation wrote of its findings after examining CDC data on long COVID-19. On top of that, more than 50 percent of patients who once reported having long COVID-19 say they are no longer affected by it.
COVID-19 admissions fall 14% in 1 week: 7 CDC updates

The U.S. saw double-digit decreases in COVID-19 admissions and hospitalizations this week, even as XBB.1.5 grew to account for nearly two-thirds of all infections, according to the CDC's COVID-19 data tracker weekly review published Jan. 27. Seven updates:. Variants. 1. Based on projections for the week ending Jan. 27, the...
FDA panel votes for bivalent COVID-19 shots, debates 'annual' schedule

All COVID-19 vaccines should be targeted to the original and dominant strains, an FDA advisory panel said Jan. 26, but members debated whether a new modified vaccine every 12 months is optimal. After a daylong meeting discussing tentative changes to the nation's COVID-19 vaccine strategy, the FDA's Vaccines and Related...
FDA yanks Evusheld's authorization

On Jan. 26, the FDA revoked its emergency use authorization for Evusheld, a monoclonal antibody authorized to treat COVID-19, after finding it's ineffective against about 90 percent of circulating variants. It was the only FDA-authorized preexposure prophylaxis COVID-19 treatment in the U.S., meaning those who cannot take the vaccine because...
FDA advisers recommend 1st Candida treatment in over a decade

Rezafungin be approved to treat candidemia and invasive candidiasis in adults with limited or no alternative treatment option. If approved, it would mark the first new drug approval to treat the infections in more than a decade, according to Cidara Therapeutics, which developed the drug. The FDA panel's 14 to 1 vote to recommend rezafungin was based on results from phase 2 and 3 clinical trials, as well as extensive nonclinical findings. The once-weekly treatment demonstrated statistical non-inferiority when compared to caspofungin, the current standard of care given once daily.

