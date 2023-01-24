Read full article on original website
beckershospitalreview.com
Bird flu's spread to mammals elevates concern among virologists
Concern is rising among health experts about the possibility of an H5N1 avian flu pandemic, as the strain has now been found in mammals. A Spanish mink farm was infected with the virus in October, signaling to experts the strain's capability to evolve and spread to other mammals, including humans, at possible pandemic levels.
Scientists in China Create World's First Human-Monkey Hybrid in Laboratory, Sparking Ethical Debate
The world's first human-monkey hybrid has been successfully created in a laboratory, according to shocking research from Chinese scientists. This horrifying development occurred in 2021, after a team of researchers from the United States and Spain traveled to China in order to get around regulations that forbade this kind of research in their own nations.
Urgent warning to shoppers as Walmart under investigation for supplements – see if you’re affected
WALMART is allegedly under investigation due to recent questions about their dietary supplements. These inquiries specifically have to do with magnesium products. Attorneys for Top Class Actions believe that Walmart may be mislabeling the magnesium supplements that are under the retail chain's Equate brand, according to Best Life. Magnesium is...
beckershospitalreview.com
Recalled heart device tied to 1 death, 4 serious injuries, FDA says
The FDA on Jan. 25 announced a class 1 recall of Datascope/Getinge's Cardiosave Hybrid and Rescue Intra-Aortic Balloon Pump after one death and four serious injuries were reported. A class 1 recall notice is the most serious classification of recall, meaning the device could cause serious injury or death. This...
beckershospitalreview.com
Number of patients experiencing long COVID-19 has dropped, data shows
Since June, the number of individuals who experience long COVID-19 has dropped, the Kaiser Family Foundation wrote of its findings after examining CDC data on long COVID-19. On top of that, more than 50 percent of patients who once reported having long COVID-19 say they are no longer affected by it.
beckershospitalreview.com
COVID-19 admissions fall 14% in 1 week: 7 CDC updates
The U.S. saw double-digit decreases in COVID-19 admissions and hospitalizations this week, even as XBB.1.5 grew to account for nearly two-thirds of all infections, according to the CDC's COVID-19 data tracker weekly review published Jan. 27. Seven updates:. Variants. 1. Based on projections for the week ending Jan. 27, the...
beckershospitalreview.com
FDA panel votes for bivalent COVID-19 shots, debates 'annual' schedule
All COVID-19 vaccines should be targeted to the original and dominant strains, an FDA advisory panel said Jan. 26, but members debated whether a new modified vaccine every 12 months is optimal. After a daylong meeting discussing tentative changes to the nation's COVID-19 vaccine strategy, the FDA's Vaccines and Related...
beckershospitalreview.com
FDA yanks Evusheld's authorization
On Jan. 26, the FDA revoked its emergency use authorization for Evusheld, a monoclonal antibody authorized to treat COVID-19, after finding it's ineffective against about 90 percent of circulating variants. It was the only FDA-authorized preexposure prophylaxis COVID-19 treatment in the U.S., meaning those who cannot take the vaccine because...
beckershospitalreview.com
FDA advisers recommend 1st Candida treatment in over a decade
Rezafungin be approved to treat candidemia and invasive candidiasis in adults with limited or no alternative treatment option. If approved, it would mark the first new drug approval to treat the infections in more than a decade, according to Cidara Therapeutics, which developed the drug. The FDA panel's 14 to 1 vote to recommend rezafungin was based on results from phase 2 and 3 clinical trials, as well as extensive nonclinical findings. The once-weekly treatment demonstrated statistical non-inferiority when compared to caspofungin, the current standard of care given once daily.
beckershospitalreview.com
National tool from NYU Langone researchers offers data on dozens of key health measures
Researchers at NYU Grossman School of Medicine in New York City have launched an online dashboard that provides data on 36 key health measures, including heart disease and breast cancer deaths, for all 435 congressional districts in the U.S. The tool is meant to guide lawmakers' decisions on health policy.
