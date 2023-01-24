Read full article on original website
Samsung's healthcare moves: 5 takeaways
Tech giant Samsung built its name in smartphones and software. However, the company also has made headline-grabbing moves in the healthcare space. Here are five Samsung healthcare moves Becker’s has covered since May:. Samsung partnered with virtual assistant company IntelliTek to create an artificial intelligence-powered digital assistant designed for...
Private equity firms own at least 130 rural hospitals: 8 things to know
Private equity healthcare deals were down in 2022 but still had their second-biggest year on record, according to a Jan. 10 Bain & Co. report. The industry has an estimated $1.78 trillion lined up for potential investments in 2023, a 35 percent increase over September 2021. A new Private Equity...
Top 3 priorities for healthcare marketing chiefs in '23, per Deloitte
Healthcare chief marketing officers face an uncertain 2023 due to potential financial challenges but also opportunities in the form of creative partnerships and new tech trends, a new report from Deloitte found. Here are three things to know from the Jan. 24 report, which surveyed and interviewed more than 1,000...
Digital, telehealth groups start virtual care directory
Virtual care collaborative Impact has started a crowdsourced online directory of virtual care companies, featuring big players like Amazon Clinic, CVS Health and Amwell. Impact is an initiative of the Digital Medicine Society and American Telemedicine Association trade groups. The directory had 139 companies as of the last update on Jan. 23.
6 health systems transferring employees to RCM companies
Here are six health systems that have transferred revenue cycle department staff to RCM companies since July 14:. 1. Chillicothe, Ohio-based Adena Health System announced Jan. 19 that it is sending 340 revenue cycle department employees to Ensemble Health Partners' payroll as part of a plan to boost the system's financial stability. The employees who are transitioning will maintain their current salary and seniority when the change goes into effect March 5. Adena has partnered with Ensemble since 2018, and many of the transitioning employees are remote.
12 women making moves in healthcare
The following leadership moves made by women have been reported by or shared with Becker's since Jan. 19:. 1. Debbie Guido-Allen, RN, was named the president of Corewell Health Dearborn (Mich.) Hospital. 2. Ashley Foster was named senior vice president and chief people officer of Lewes, Del.-based Beebe Healthcare. 3....
Northwell VC arm backs company detecting emotions with AI in $12.7M round
Northwell Holdings, the venture capital arm of New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health, is again backing Hume AI, a startup aiming to detect emotions using artificial intelligence, in a $12.7 million funding round for the company. Its potential applications include telehealth diagnosis, patient monitoring and digital therapy. The company also...
Meet the supply chain leaders at US News' 5 top hospitals
The COVID-19 pandemic uprooted the supply chain industry and forced teams to find new approaches to disruptions. As a result, supply chain leaders across the country shifted how they manage supply needs within their hospitals and health systems. Here are five innovative leaders to know from U.S. News & World...
Nurses secure big raises: Where, how much and when
Nurses and other workers at hospitals and health systems have secured large raises recently amid contract negotiations with unions. Others have also secured raises through minimum wage increases. Below is a breakdown of the raises, reported by Becker's since Dec. 14. 1. Members of the National Union of Healthcare Workers...
Lab results platform integrated with Epic raises $10M
Elaborate, a lab results tool integrated with Epic and more than 65 other EHR systems, raised $10 million in its seed financing round. Launched in 2021, the company aims to reduce the unnecessary communications between clinicians and patients by providing contextualized lab results and action items. Tusk Venture Partners led the financing round, according to a Jan. 26 Elaborate news release.
Digital Health
The digital health market is constantly changing, with startups coming onto the scene and more established companies restructuring their strategies. Smile Digital Health, a health data infrastructure company, raised $30 million in a series B financing round that saw participation from Pittsburgh-based UPMC. Elemeno Health partnered with the University of...
HCA aims to hit labor, growth goals with 'winning plays' in 2023, CEO says
HCA Healthcare's agenda in 2023 will focus on overcoming labor and capacity challenges, countering inflationary pressures and accelerating growth through "winning plays," CEO Sam Hazen said during the company's fourth-quarter earnings call on Jan. 27. The 182-hospital, for-profit system, which posted $5.64 billion in net income for 2022, is prioritizing...
U of Maryland Medical System partners with tech company to boost population health, reduce admin tasks
Baltimore-based University of Maryland Medical System has partnered with tech company Curation Health to use data analytics to improve population health and reduce administrative tasks for providers. The value-based care collaboration also includes CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield, which the health system embarked on a five-year innovation partnership with in 2020, and...
Medtech startup expands to Phoenix after Mayo Clinic partnership
Sense Neuro Diagnostics, a startup developing a noninvasive brain scanner to improve outcomes for patients with stroke or brain injuries, is expanding after a partnership with Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic, Cincinnati Business Inquirer reported. The Cincinnati-based startup is opening a location in Phoenix to build upon a "know-how" licensing agreement...
MyChart on smart TVs, two-way texting, genomics: Epic's plans for '23
After a year in which it debuted several new software programs and worked with Big Tech companies such as Google and Apple, Epic has big plans and goals for 2023. Here is what the EHR vendor has in store for this year, a spokesperson emailed Becker's:. Improving health system efficiency.
10 systems seeking supply leaders
Here are 10 health systems and hospitals that posted job listings seeking supply chain expertise in the last week. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order. 1. Community Health Systems, based in Franklin, Tenn., seeks...
Telehealth
Hospitals are looking to invest in new technologies and work-on innovations that will improve the care patients receive. To learn more about how hospitals are adopting new technologies such as artificial intelligence, telehealth and predictive algorithms, Becker's reached out to Phoenix Children's Chief Innovation Officer David Higginson. Question: How does...
Precision oncology company Guardant Health lays off 130 employees
Precision oncology company Guardant Health has laid off about 130 employees, or 7 percent of its workforce, GenomeWeb reported. "This decision puts us in an even better position to deliver on the promise we made 10 years ago to transform cancer care," the company said in a statement to the news outlet, noting that the cuts will "better support both our near- and long-term growth as well as our path to profitability."
RCM company Savista awarded HFMA peer-review designation
Savista, a healthcare revenue cycle management company, has been awarded a peer-review designation from the Healthcare Financial Management Association. The HFMA's peer-review process includes an 11-step review from a panel composed of current customers, industry experts and prospects that have not made the purchase, according to a Jan. 27 Savista news release.
3M to lay off 2,500 employees, citing hospitals' financial challenges
3M is reducing its manufacturing staff by about 2,500 employees, citing financial struggles by hospitals as a factor, The Star Tribune in Minneapolis reported. CEO Mike Roman said hospital budget pressures and healthcare labor shortages were among the reasons for the job cuts, which affect approximately 2.6 percent of the company's global workforce, according to the Jan. 24 story. He also pointed to the conglomerate's exit from Russia and lingering COVID-19 issues in China.
