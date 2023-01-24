ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mother allegedly discovers drugs in daughter’s purse while looking for food stamp card in Louisiana

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.
CBS 42
CBS 42
WEST MONROE, La. ( KTVE/KARD ) — On Sunday, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office were called to a residence on Kenny Lane in West Monroe, Louisiana.

Upon arrival, the caller advised deputies that she found methamphetamine and glass pipes while searching in her daughter’s purse for a food stamp card.

Coroner: 34 people have died from suspected drug overdoses so far in 2023 in Birmingham area

According to deputies, the caller gave the deputies the narcotics during questioning. Deputies then made contact with the Rebekah H. Johnson, 34, who denied the drugs were hers. Johnson, who is the daughter of the woman who made the report, went on to admit that the narcotics were in her purse since last Friday.

Johnson was subsequently arrested and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center, where she was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

