Atlanta, GA

NJ.com

Ex-Yankees outfielder will fall off Hall of Fame ballot

Scott Rolen has been elected to the Hall of Fame, and he’s the only member in the class of 2023. Rolen is the sole candidate who surpassed the minimum 75% of votes needed for induction (76.3%). The other 27 players on the ballot will not be inducted this year.
WXIA 11 Alive

Shohei to New York? Could the Mets have interest in trading for Ohtani?

NEW YORK — The New York Mets have had a big offseason. They signed big name free agents like Justin Verlander, Brandon Nimmo and Jose Quintana. They also signed All-Star closer Edwin Diaz so he and the trumpets can return to Citi Field. They almost signed Carlos Correa who ended up going back to the Minnesota Twins after questions from his physical. The Mets also signed Kodai Senga, a six-time Japan Series champion who will be making his stateside debut in 2023. So do the Mets really need someone else?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Red and Black

Son of basketball Hall of Famer receives first offer from Georgia

Jacob Wilkins, son of Hall of Famer and former Georgia basketball player Dominique Wilkins, received his first scholarship offer from the University of Georgia on Tuesday morning. This was also his first offer from a D1 program. Listed as a 6-foot-8 2025 four-star wing prospect out of Parkview High School...
ATHENS, GA
thecomeback.com

Falcons reportedly ‘closely monitoring’ rival coach’s situation

The Atlanta Falcons have a vacancy open at defensive coordinator. Dean Pees retired from coaching earlier this month, opening up a spot on the staff. They’re actively interviewing everyone they can and, according to one reporter, are monitoring a rival team closely. The Falcons are reportedly monitoring the situation...
ATLANTA, GA

