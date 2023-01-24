ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers Beach, FL

Comments / 2

Pork Pistol
4d ago

Yep, this guy is a perfect reason why those who wish to exercise 2A should do so. Luckily the staff was successful in getting the (Mossbery 😆 12 gauge) before this guy could use it on anyone.

NBC2 Fort Myers

Cape Coral man arrested for squatting in Key Largo home

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. — Two men were arrested Thursday after they were found staying in a Key Largo home without the owner’s permission. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), 63-year-old John Wehrle of Cape Coral and 60-year-old Charles Huston of Colorado assumed they were ‘welcome’ at the island home on Jolly Roger Drive and strolled right through the unlocked front door.
CAPE CORAL, FL
NBC 2

Naples man grabs gun when chicken wings aren’t ready

NAPLES, FLA. — Matthew Davis was in mourning. That was the explanation he gave Collier County Sheriff detectives after he was seen on video grabbing his gun because his chicken wings weren’t ready. It was January 25th, and Davis was sitting in the CCSO substation in Golden State....
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Crash kills 43-year-old Naples man in Collier County

A 43-year-old Naples man died Saturday morning from a crash in Collier County. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened on State Road 82 west of Church Road in Collier County, just before 7 a.m. A Dodge pickup truck with a trailer was driving east on SR-82 nearing Church...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

Hurricane Ian Memorial Removed, But That's Not the End

The Hurricane Ian memorial wall has been taken down in Fort Myers’ Centennial Park, but that won’t be the last time you can visit its photos, flowers and other emotional tributes. The wall will live again in an upcoming series of art installations in government-owned buildings, says Liz...
FORT MYERS, FL
cw34.com

Fired nanny steals family's dog, sheriff says

FORT MYERS, Fla. (CBS12) — A family was reunited with their dog after their nanny allegedly stole it. On Jan. 25, deputies with the Lee County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a missing dog. The family reported the dog, named Lady, missing and told deputies they suspected their...
FORT MYERS, FL
NBC 2

Convicted felon caught with drugs, gun during Cape Coral traffic stop

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A convicted felon was caught with drugs and a gun Thursday during a traffic stop, according to the Cape Coral Police Department. Officers pulled over a car at the 600-Block of Southeast 24th Avenue, being they had prior knowledge that the car was just involved in a crime close to the call location.
CAPE CORAL, FL
NBC 2

Last day to vote for LCSO’s new robot dog’s name

LEE COUNTY, Fla.– Jan. 28 is the last day to vote for the name of the Lee County Sheriff’s Office’s (LCSO) new robot dog. LCSO visited Three Oaks Middle School, Cypress Lake Middle School and Lehigh Acres Middle School to find contenders for a new name. The...
LEE COUNTY, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Mysterious corn stalks taking over Cape Coral woman’s yard

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Corn took over the internet last year with the viral “Corn Kid” video. Now it’s taking over Ralfina Marinelli’s yard in Cape Coral. Marinelli first thought the mysterious plants were weeds. Then, they kept growing… so she thought it was bamboo. Once it sprouted corn, she realized it was corn stalks, but she had no idea how nearly a dozen of them ended up in her yard.
CAPE CORAL, FL

