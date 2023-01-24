Read full article on original website
Pork Pistol
4d ago
Yep, this guy is a perfect reason why those who wish to exercise 2A should do so. Luckily the staff was successful in getting the (Mossbery 😆 12 gauge) before this guy could use it on anyone.
Reply
6
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Towns in Florida Have Been Ranked as the Most Fun Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensOrlando, FL
The Naples billionaire giving away millionsAsh JurbergNaples, FL
Emergency Services director thanks Clay County first responders for help with Hurricane IanLauren FoxClay County, FL
Florida has 3 of the 10 Most Expensive Zip Codes in the South. 2 are in Tiny, Lesser-Known IslandsL. CaneFlorida State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Cape CoralTed RiversCape Coral, FL
Related
Cape Coral man arrested for squatting in Key Largo home
MONROE COUNTY, Fla. — Two men were arrested Thursday after they were found staying in a Key Largo home without the owner’s permission. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), 63-year-old John Wehrle of Cape Coral and 60-year-old Charles Huston of Colorado assumed they were ‘welcome’ at the island home on Jolly Roger Drive and strolled right through the unlocked front door.
Florida man challenges everyone to fight after bars close
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The line between night and morning was blurred Saturday in Cape Coral. Last call had come and gone, and the lingering crowd was beginning to disperse. Cape Coral Police watched the clock click past three in the morning, yet the street outside the establishments was still a frenzy of activity.
Local artist began work on Naples Pier mural before hurricane, finished this month
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla.– A local artist started painting a mural of the Naples Pier before Hurricane Ian for a celebration. The hurricane came, and he found himself consumed in working through the aftermath of the storm. The mural lay in wait to be completed: until this month. Scott Brown,...
Florida deputies return missing dog to owner after former nanny allegedly stole her
Lee County deputies reunited a dog with her owner Thursday after the owner's former nanny allegedly stole her.
NBC 2
Naples man grabs gun when chicken wings aren’t ready
NAPLES, FLA. — Matthew Davis was in mourning. That was the explanation he gave Collier County Sheriff detectives after he was seen on video grabbing his gun because his chicken wings weren’t ready. It was January 25th, and Davis was sitting in the CCSO substation in Golden State....
WINKNEWS.com
Crash kills 43-year-old Naples man in Collier County
A 43-year-old Naples man died Saturday morning from a crash in Collier County. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened on State Road 82 west of Church Road in Collier County, just before 7 a.m. A Dodge pickup truck with a trailer was driving east on SR-82 nearing Church...
Suspect in crime spree attempts to allude arrest by jumping into canal
Wednesday, Lee County Sheriff's Office arrested a man after he jumped into a Cape Coral canal while attempting to flee from deputies.
NBC Miami
Hurricane Ian Memorial Removed, But That's Not the End
The Hurricane Ian memorial wall has been taken down in Fort Myers’ Centennial Park, but that won’t be the last time you can visit its photos, flowers and other emotional tributes. The wall will live again in an upcoming series of art installations in government-owned buildings, says Liz...
Fort Myers family reunited with dog allegedly stolen by nanny
FORT MYERS, Fla. — A Fort Myers family has been reunited with their dog after it was stolen by their nanny and abandoned on the side of the road. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO), Eileen Schultz, 61, was the family’s longtime nanny before being fired on Jan. 25.
WINKNEWS.com
Owners of The Whale refuse to sell Fort Myers Beach property, will rebuild
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-01-28:b8b201ab5845b9bbf57f322a Player Element ID: 6319373552112. Many properties on Fort Myers Beach have been selling in the wake of Hurricane Ian, but the owners of one classic spot, The Whale,...
Abandoned south Lee County railway chugging closer to being pedestrian trail
For years it’s been in the works as south Lee County inches ever closer to getting a dedicated pedestrian path from Fort Myers all the way down to Naples. The proposed trail would start at Alico Road and would offer an unbroken pedestrian path south, eventually ending up in Bonita Springs, at Bonita Beach Road, and extending beyond.
cw34.com
Fired nanny steals family's dog, sheriff says
FORT MYERS, Fla. (CBS12) — A family was reunited with their dog after their nanny allegedly stole it. On Jan. 25, deputies with the Lee County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a missing dog. The family reported the dog, named Lady, missing and told deputies they suspected their...
WINKNEWS.com
How a missing dog made its way to Fort Myers Beach, helping a man along the way
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-01-29:a44cac1cebf2485de86e4e8 Player Element ID: 6319314967112. What makes the 4-year-old puppy Gus so special? He was lost for nearly a week, away from his family through New Year’s weekend, until...
Fox 4 video of boat removed from Rubicon Canal
Fox 4's photographer was on scene as crews removed a boat submerged in the water from the Rubicon Canal in Cape Coral
NBC 2
Convicted felon caught with drugs, gun during Cape Coral traffic stop
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A convicted felon was caught with drugs and a gun Thursday during a traffic stop, according to the Cape Coral Police Department. Officers pulled over a car at the 600-Block of Southeast 24th Avenue, being they had prior knowledge that the car was just involved in a crime close to the call location.
NBC 2
Last day to vote for LCSO’s new robot dog’s name
LEE COUNTY, Fla.– Jan. 28 is the last day to vote for the name of the Lee County Sheriff’s Office’s (LCSO) new robot dog. LCSO visited Three Oaks Middle School, Cypress Lake Middle School and Lehigh Acres Middle School to find contenders for a new name. The...
Drunk 81-year-old woman kicks officer in the groin at Cape Coral restaurant
LEE COUNTY, Fla.– A drunk 81-year-old woman was sent to jail after she got aggressive at Fathoms Restaurant and Bar in Cape Coral. On Jan. 24, Clarella Potter must have thought nothing went right. According to the Cape Coral Police Department (CCPD), Ms. Potter felt pugnacious, so, she tried to punch restaurant staff.
Florida Woman Arrested In Seven-Figure Embezzlement Scheme
Florida Department of Law Enforcement agents arrested Carolyn Eulena Pilgrim, 41, of Cape Coral, on Tuesday, on one count of scheme to defraud, over $50,000, and one count of grand theft, over $100,000, both first-degree felonies. The investigation began in August 2022, when a company
Helicopter used to remove boats from mangroves on Fort Myers Beach
"We're working here with the Florida Department of Environmental Protection to clean out the mangroves in the most efficient and environmentally friendly way."
Mysterious corn stalks taking over Cape Coral woman’s yard
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Corn took over the internet last year with the viral “Corn Kid” video. Now it’s taking over Ralfina Marinelli’s yard in Cape Coral. Marinelli first thought the mysterious plants were weeds. Then, they kept growing… so she thought it was bamboo. Once it sprouted corn, she realized it was corn stalks, but she had no idea how nearly a dozen of them ended up in her yard.
Comments / 2