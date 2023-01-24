Read full article on original website
Related
beckershospitalreview.com
7 recent hospital lawsuits, settlements
From an HCA hospital suing to halt a rival hospital's expansion to Mass General Brigham being hit with a patent infringement suit, here are seven recent lawsuits and settlements involving hospitals that Becker's has reported since Jan. 13:. 1. HCA's Mission Hospital sues to intervene in rival's expansion. Mission Hospital...
beckershospitalreview.com
Another blow to hospital finances ahead
States will be able to disenroll some Medicaid beneficiaries on April 1, which could mean higher bad debt for hospitals, according to a report from Moody's Investment Service Healthcare Quarterly report. The federal government increased matching aid for states during the pandemic if they maintained continuous Medicaid enrollment for all...
beckershospitalreview.com
32 recent hospital sales
After a slight uptick last year, hospital and health system mergers and acquisitions are expected to continue to rise in 2023. Here are 32 hospital sales — either completed or still in the works — that Becker's Hospital Review has reported on in the last three months:. 1-2....
beckershospitalreview.com
3M to lay off 2,500 employees, citing hospitals' financial challenges
3M is reducing its manufacturing staff by about 2,500 employees, citing financial struggles by hospitals as a factor, The Star Tribune in Minneapolis reported. CEO Mike Roman said hospital budget pressures and healthcare labor shortages were among the reasons for the job cuts, which affect approximately 2.6 percent of the company's global workforce, according to the Jan. 24 story. He also pointed to the conglomerate's exit from Russia and lingering COVID-19 issues in China.
beckershospitalreview.com
Pharmacy techs paid the most, appear the least in hospitals
Pharmacy technicians have the highest paychecks of all hospital work settings, but most of them aren't working in hospitals, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. As of 2021, the most recent data available, 16 percent of pharmacy technicians work in hospitals, where their median salary is $38,270. In pharmacies and drugstores, where 50 percent of them work, the median annual pay is $35,940.
beckershospitalreview.com
8 recent chief medical, nursing officer moves
Eight chief medical and nursing officer moves Becker's has covered since Jan. 20:. Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tenn., announced Jan. 19 that Gretchen McCullough, MSN, RN, will become the new chief nursing officer of its Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital. Her appointment is effective March 6. Effective Feb....
beckershospitalreview.com
The 12 least profitable 1-star hospitals, ranked
CMS updated its Overall Hospital Quality Star Ratings on July 27, recognizing 192 hospitals with one star. CMS assigned star ratings to hospitals nationwide based on their performance across five quality categories. Despite the undesirable distinction, most of them appear to be profitable, according to data from Sage Transparency, which...
beckershospitalreview.com
Nurses secure big raises: Where, how much and when
Nurses and other workers at hospitals and health systems have secured large raises recently amid contract negotiations with unions. Others have also secured raises through minimum wage increases. Below is a breakdown of the raises, reported by Becker's since Dec. 14. 1. Members of the National Union of Healthcare Workers...
beckershospitalreview.com
10 systems seeking supply leaders
Here are 10 health systems and hospitals that posted job listings seeking supply chain expertise in the last week. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order. 1. Community Health Systems, based in Franklin, Tenn., seeks...
beckershospitalreview.com
Private equity firms own at least 130 rural hospitals: 8 things to know
Private equity healthcare deals were down in 2022 but still had their second-biggest year on record, according to a Jan. 10 Bain & Co. report. The industry has an estimated $1.78 trillion lined up for potential investments in 2023, a 35 percent increase over September 2021. A new Private Equity...
beckershospitalreview.com
Kaiser puts $25M to gun violence prevention
Kaiser Permanente has committed $25 million to support gun violence prevention efforts spearheaded through its Center for Gun Violence Research and Education, the Oakland, Calif.-based system said Jan. 26. Kaiser is also partnering with the Health Alliance for Violence Intervention to help oversee the center's work. HAVI is an organization...
beckershospitalreview.com
Nurse practitioners at physician offices served with more malpractice claims: study
New research found that nurse practitioners have more malpractice suits when working in a physician office than in an office owned by a nurse practitioner. The "Nurse Practitioner Professional Liability Exposure Claim Report: 5th Edition," compiled by CNA and Nurses Service Organization, analyzed 232 CNA professional liability claims closed between January 2017 and December 2021 and resulted in payments greater than $10,000.
beckershospitalreview.com
7 executive exits in 8 days
Nearly one month into 2023, executive exits continue at hospitals and health systems. These hospital and health system executives announced plans to step down between Jan. 17 and Jan. 25, Becker's reported. 1. David Elgarico resigned as CEO of Framingham, Mass.-based MetroWest Medical Center to return home to Oregon and...
beckershospitalreview.com
Delaware annuls 26 nurses' licenses amid degree scheme probe
As state and federal investigations into a fraudulent nurse degree scheme continue, the Delaware Board of Nursing confirmed it has annulled the nursing licenses of 26 individuals, ABC affiliate WPVI reported Jan. 26. The Justice Department on Jan. 25 said it uncovered a coordinated scheme to sell fraudulent diplomas and...
beckershospitalreview.com
COVID-19 admissions fall 14% in 1 week: 7 CDC updates
The U.S. saw double-digit decreases in COVID-19 admissions and hospitalizations this week, even as XBB.1.5 grew to account for nearly two-thirds of all infections, according to the CDC's COVID-19 data tracker weekly review published Jan. 27. Seven updates:. Variants. 1. Based on projections for the week ending Jan. 27, the...
beckershospitalreview.com
MetroWest Medical Center CEO, CNO resign after less than 1 year
The CEO and chief nursing officer at Framingham, Mass.-based MetroWest Medical Center have stepped down after less than one year in their respective roles. David Elgarico resigned as CEO to "return to Oregon to be with his family," according to a Jan. 25 email to staff obtained by Becker's. He assumed the role in July after serving three years as CEO of Quorum Health's McKenzie-Willamette Medical Center, based in Springfield, Ore.
beckershospitalreview.com
12 women making moves in healthcare
The following leadership moves made by women have been reported by or shared with Becker's since Jan. 19:. 1. Debbie Guido-Allen, RN, was named the president of Corewell Health Dearborn (Mich.) Hospital. 2. Ashley Foster was named senior vice president and chief people officer of Lewes, Del.-based Beebe Healthcare. 3....
beckershospitalreview.com
Boston Medical Center CEO to head up Massachusetts' HHS
Kate Walsh, CEO of Boston Medical Center Health System, is headed to lead Massachusetts' health department, with her appointment announced Jan. 25 by Gov. Maura T. Healey. Ms. Walsh's new title will be Secretary of the Executive Office of Health and Human Services, according to a news release from the governor's office shared with Becker's. It is the largest secretariat in state government, made up of 12 agencies, in addition to the MassHealth health plan program.
beckershospitalreview.com
Illinois hospital apologizes for abrupt closure announcement
Hours before St. Margaret's Health-Peru (Ill.) is scheduled to temporarily close, the hospital issued an apology to employees and the community for the way the news was delivered. The hospital is scheduled to temporarily close at 7 a.m. Jan. 28 after its contract with the provider of emergency room physician...
beckershospitalreview.com
UCHealth, Parkview agree on deal to combine
Aurora, Colo.-based UCHealth and Parkview Health System on Jan. 24 signed an agreement to merge in mid-2023. UCHealth, a 12-hospital system, has agreed to invest almost $200 million into Pueblo, Colo.-based Parkview and the community, including staff recruitment efforts; supporting nurses and clinical education programs; upgrading facilities, equipment and technology; and helping stabilize Parkview's finances.
Comments / 0