6 Detroit Red Wings who could be traded
Heading into the the 2022-23 season, it seemed like a foregone conclusion that the Detroit Red Wings would once again be sellers by the time the trade deadline approached. Well, here we are in late January, and the Red Wings will almost certainly be looking to sell of some players before the March 3rd deadline comes and goes. You can expect for Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman to look to deal off of some players who are on expiring contracts before the deadline.
Penguins Recall Dustin Tokarski, Re-Assign Ty Smith
The Pittsburgh Penguins might be losing their starting goalie again after just two games back from injury.
Avs Bednar now owns the most head coaching wins in franchise history
Colorado Avalanche Head Coach Jared Bednar got his 266th victory on Tuesday and now owns the franchise record for wins. Bednar bested the win total of Michel Bergeron, who coached the Quebec Nordiques for eight years in the 1980s, before the franchise moved to Colorado. When he tied the record Bednar said he doesn't ever take his job or granted. "It's a privilege to coach and work in the NHL, and it's certainly a privilege to be able to work for an organization like the Avalanche that gave me my first crack at a head coaching position in the league," Bednar said. "I appreciate every day."
NHL
Avalanche Acquires Matt Nieto and Ryan Merkley from San Jose
Colorado acquired Matt Nieto and Ryan Merkley from San Jose in exchange for defenseman Jacob MacDonald and forward Martin Kaut. The Colorado Avalanche Hockey Club announced today that the team has acquired forward Matt Nieto and defenseman Ryan Merkley from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for defenseman Jacob MacDonald and forward Martin Kaut.
NFL Coach Suddenly Fired
The National Football League head coaching carousel continues to spin with word that a team is parting ways with their head coach after just months on the job. Jerry Rosburg was hired by the Denver Broncos as an assistant coach to work with in-game management prior to this past season, and after head coach Nathaniel Hackett was fired mid-season, he ended up moving into the head coaching job, with some speculating that he would be kept on for next season and perhaps subsequent seasons.
Bare Knuckles. Penguins v. Capitals, Game 48: Lines, Notes & How to Watch
WASHINGTON, D.C. — It is a battle for playoff seeding and could soon be a battle for a playoff berth. The long-time rivals, Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin, one pursuing all-time greatness, the other the all-time goals record. The Pittsburgh Penguins visit the Washington Capitals Thursday at Capital One Arena.
Jared Bednar becomes winningest coach in Avalanche history
Colorado's Jared Bednar set a franchise-record with his 266th victory on Tuesday night, as the Avalanche outlasted the Capitals, 3-2, in a game that saw Washington star Alex Ovechkin return from injury to score his 31st goal of the season.
Avs spoil Kuemper's return, top Caps 3-2 as Bednar sets mark
Artturi Lehkonen, Andrew Cogliano and Alex Newhook scored against former teammate Darcy Kuemper and the surging Colorado Avalanche held off the Washington Capitals 3-2 on Tuesday night to give coach Jared Bednar his franchise-record 266th victory. Logan O'Connor added two assists, Nathan MacKinnon had an assist for his 700th point and Alexandar Georgiev made 37 saves in the Avs' season-best sixth straight victory. They moved into third place in the Central Division, one point ahead of Minnesota. Bednar, coaching his 500th game for Colorado, improved to 266-185-49 and passed former Quebec Nordiques boss Michel Bergeron for the most coaching victories...
NHL
Game Preview: Avalanche vs. Ducks
COLORADO AVALANCHE (26-17-3) VS ANAHEIM DUCKS (14-29-5) 7 PM MT | BALL ARENA. Riding a six-game winning streak, the Colorado Avalanche face off against the Anaheim Ducks Thursday night at Ball Arena. Coverage begins at 7 p.m. MT on Altitude Sports. LAST TIME OUT. Colorado won their sixth-consecutive game Tuesday...
NHL
Caps Clash with Penguins
Back from a three-game trip out west, the Caps stop home to host the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday night at Capital One Arena. Thursday's game is the Caps' only home game in a span of 25 days. Washington's western trip started out on a promising note, with a 4-0 win...
THN On The 'A': Connor Carrick on How to Improve Engagement in Hockey
Connor Carrick joins Jacob Stoller and Patrick Williams to talk about how the media and players can bring out better details and stories of the NHL and AHL.
Capitals unveil new uniform ahead of 2023 NHL Stadium Series Game
The Washington Capitals, the National Hockey League, and Adidas unveiled their uniform on Thursday ahead of the 2023 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series game.
Yardbarker
Capitals' Tom Wilson leaves game with lower-body injury
The Washington Capitals announced that forward Tom Wilson exited against the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday evening with a lower-body injury, and he would not return. Wilson blocked a shot with his right leg at 7:14 into the second period and immediately went down in visible pain. He limped to the bench before leaving the game after playing just 9:05.
markerzone.com
38-YEAR-OLD FORMER NHL DEFENCEMAN SIGNS IN THE ECHL
After performing quite well in the Federal Prospects Hockey League, former NHL defenceman Ian White has landed an ECHL contract with the Norfolk Admirals. "Norfolk Admirals Professional Hockey Club, proud ECHL affiliate of the Carolina Hurricanes, announced on Monday that defenseman Ian White has signed a standard player contract." The Admirals said in a statement on Tuesday.
Yardbarker
News and Notes: Gary Bettman insists there's no tanking in the NHL, new coach Rick Tocchet booed in Canucks debut, and more
There are no NHL teams that are tanking. That’s what commissioner Gary Bettman on Tuesday, as he held an impromptu media availability ahead of the Canadiens and Bruins game at the Bell Centre in Montreal that he was attending. “Nobody tanks because we have a weighted lottery,” Bettman said,...
