Gayle King Goes from Getting a Colonoscopy to Watching Drake at the Apollo Theater
The CBS Mornings co-host chronicled her activity-filled weekend on Instagram Gayle King is making sure her health is in check. Before attending Drake's career-spanning SiriusXM show at the Apollo Theater on Saturday, the CBS Mornings co-host began her activity-filled weekend by getting a colonoscopy done with Oprah Daily creative director Adam Glassman. "Soooo what did you do this morning!," she quipped in an Instagram post on Friday. In the series of pictures, Glassman and the 68-year-old television personality posed for photos wearing matching medical gowns and resting on their hospital beds as they awaited the...
Drake Stopped His Concert After Finding Out That A Fan Had Fallen From A Balcony Into The Crowd
Drake's show had to be put on hold for 15 minutes while the man was treated.
HipHopDX.com
Dr. Dre Strikes $200M-Plus Deal To Sell Music Catalog Assets
Dr. Dre stands to make over $200 million by selling a piece of his decorated catalog. According to Billboard, the legendary producer is closing in on two separate deals to offload a share of music income streams and other assets to Shamrock Holdings and Universal Music Group. The deals, which...
Drake Pauses Performance at Apollo Theater After Fan Incident
Drake's latest concert was briefly put on pause after an unexpected fan incident. While performing at New York's Apollo Theater for SiriusXM Jan. 22, the Grammy winner temporarily stopped his show...
hotnewhiphop.com
Jim Jones Declares Drake Dipset’s “Official 5th Member”: Video
The New York legends joined Champagne Papi on stage for his stint performing at the Apollo Theatre. We love to see legends supporting legends. For his long-awaited weekend of performances at the Apollo Theatre, Drake didn’t keep the stage to himself. Rather, he used the shows as an opportunity to give flowers to a few of his favourites. Specifically, The Diplomats, who joined him two nights in a row, were honoured.
hotnewhiphop.com
Blueface & Chrisean Rock Disagree Over Marriage
The two recently aired out their thoughts on tying the knot with Jason Lee on his new Revolt show. Blueface & Chrisean Rock recently talked over their feelings on marriage on a new The Jason Lee Show episode on Revolt TV. Although their recent public bickering concerned fans more than usual, it seems they still have a lot to talk about. After pregnancy rumors, breakups, and a lot of Twitter back and forth, social media is on the edge of their seat.
ktalnews.com
Smokey Robinson, ‘King of Motown,’ to release new solo album
NEW YORK (AP) — It’s been nearly a decade since Smokey Robinson’s last album, but new music from the King of Motown is on the horizon. Robinson will release the nine-track album “Gasms” on April 28, the music legend behind hits like “My Girl” and “The Way You Do the Things You Do” announced Friday.
hiphop-n-more.com
Drake Brings Out Dipset at Apollo Theater Show in NYC: Watch
Drake finally took the stage at the Apollo Theater in New York City on Saturday night after a couple of failed attempts. The show was a part of his partnership with SiriusXM where he hosts his exclusive Sound42 channel. The Canadian hitmaker had to postpone his show twice, first due...
What Mary J. Blige Does Every Morning That Changed Her Life: 'I Didn't Love Myself'
The Grammy-winning icon (six nominations this year) and actress — her Starz series Power Book II: Ghost returns next month — opens up to PEOPLE ahead of Black History Month about learning to face herself in the mirror every day. Mary J. Blige has released 15 studio albums (and sold more than 100 million of them). She's returning to the third season of the Starz series Power Book II: Ghost next month. Now 52 and into her fourth decade in the music business, she arrives on the PEOPLE photo shoot set amid a...
TMZ.com
Papoose Named Head of Hip Hop at Tunecore, Wants Artists to Ditch Majors
Papoose has an enriching message for all artists who are tired of record labels divvying up all their profits -- come join him at Tunecore, where he's just been named the music distributor's head of hip hop!!!. TMZ Hip Hop spoke with Pap Tuesday morning, and he was more than...
hotnewhiphop.com
Lil Baby’s Son Jason Iced Out With 2 Incredible Pendants Totalling Over 7 Carats
The “My Turn” artist had the luxury pieces made at Icebox Diamonds & Watches. They’re facing criticism from the general public right now, but for the most part, being a “nepo baby” comes with endless perks. From TV and movie roles offered out without any real skill to the most incredible wardrobes, often gifted free from major brands, the life of luxury certainly sounds like a good one. Most recently, Lil Baby’s 7-year-old son, Jason Armani Jones, proved that you don’t even need to have completed elementary school to reap the full benefits.
50 Cent says Dr. Dre didn't want '21 Questions' on his debut album because it was too commercial
50 said Dre's dislike of the song came from his own experiences as a rapper with N.W.A, which rapped mostly about politics and crime.
Meagan Good Talks Living Life On Her Terms During Dark & Lovely’s ‘Making Bold Moves’ Event
Dark & Lovely taps Meagan Good to be their 2023 brand ambassador at the "Making Bold Moves" event in Brooklyn.
hotnewhiphop.com
Noreaga Suggests Future Is Upset With Drake Over 21 Savage “Her Loss” Project
Nore made it clear that this is a rumor in the streets, but he shared what he heard. Angela Yee may not be delivering her “Rumor Report,” but Noreaga was spreading gossip on The Breakfast Club. The Drink Champs host visited his friends for an intimate chat, and during the interview, Drake, Future, and 21 Savage were mentioned.
Black America Web
25 Classic Showtime At The Apollo Performances
For over eight decades and counting, and even some time before that, The Apollo Theater has been a destination for some of the most memorable performances in live entertainment. The world renowned venue located on 125th Street in New York City’s immensely influential neighborhood of Harlem has been graced by the likes of, well, we’d be here forever if we tried to name all the amazing acts that’ve performed at The Apollo.
hotnewhiphop.com
Drake Spent An Outrageous Amount On NYC Hotel Room During Apollo Concerts
Drizzy went all out during his time in New York City. Drake had New York City on lock last weekend during his back-to-back concerts at the Apollo. The rapper pulled out all of the stops during the show. He recreated his childhood bedroom and brought out special guests like 21 Savage, Lil Uzi Vert, and Dipset.
hotnewhiphop.com
T.I. Recalls The Time Morgan Freeman Got Him Fired From A Movie
Morgan Freeman’s frustrations with T.I. resulted in the rapper getting fired from his role in “Las Vegas.”. T.I. has undoubtedly held down his own among those we consider to be the greatest of all time in hip-hop. He later branched out into film but he didn’t necessarily leave the greatest impression on Morgan Freeman.
iheart.com
Jim Jones Confirms Drake As The Fifth Member Of Dipset
Jim Jones has officially dubbed Drake as the fifth member of Dipset. In an Instagram post he uploaded on Thursday night, January 26, the Harlem native welcomed Drizzy as an honorary member of The Diplomats. In his post, he includes a video of the "Jimmy Cooks" rapper backstage flashing off the Dipset logo on his jacket before mouthing the opening lines to Cam'ron and Juelz Santana's "Oh Boy." Jones recorded the video while he was on stage with Cam, Juelz, and Freekey Zekey during night two of Drake's rare show in Harlem.
Digital Music News
Rick Rubin: “I Have No Technical Ability, and I Know Nothing About Music”
Legendary producer Rick Rubin admits: “I have no technical ability, and I know nothing about music.”. Rick Rubin’s genre-spanning career has included work with artists like Jay-Z, Kanye West, Eminem, LL Cool J, Beastie Boys, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Black Sabbath. But the legendary producer said in an extensive interview with Anderson Cooper on 60 Minutes that he “barely” knows how to make music or play an instrument.
Mo’Nique To Play A Haunted Widow In Lee Daniels Produced Horror Film ‘The Reading’
Mo'Nique and Lee Daniels are continuing their collaborative partnership with a new film set to debut via BET+ next month.
