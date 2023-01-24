ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, NH

beckershospitalreview.com

Michigan health system plans $10M expansion

St. Ignace, Mich.-based Mackinac Straits Health System plans to break ground on a $10 million medical office building in June, The Petoskey News-Review reported Jan. 27. The building will not add services; rather, it will add 20,000 square feet to meet increased patient demand. The construction will be funded through a grant from the state. The hospital currently occupies 86,000 square feet.
SAINT IGNACE, MI
beckershospitalreview.com

Massachusetts city looks to abolish medical debt

Somerville, Mass., is looking to become the first Massachusetts city to partner with RIP Medical Debt to eliminate $4.3 million of its residents' debt, the Boston Herald reported Jan. 24. The proposal is spearheaded by City Councilor Willie Burney Jr. and will use $200,000 to abolish 5,000 residents' medical debt....
SOMERVILLE, MA
beckershospitalreview.com

New York hospitals pushing for Medicaid increase to alleviate staffing woes

Hospitals in upstate New York are pushing for a Medicaid reimbursement rate increase to help combat staffing shortages, Spectrum News 1 reported Jan. 26. Iroquois Healthcare Association — a healthcare trade organization representing 54 hospitals and health systems in upstate New York — is seeking a 25 percent hike, according to the report.
NEW YORK STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

How profitable are Florida's 1-star hospitals?

Florida is a hotbed of healthcare activity. The state holds 181 hospitals, and CMS rated 18 of them with one star, based on five quality categories. Despite the undesirable distinction, most of them appear to be profitable, according to data from Sage Transparency, which was launched by the Employers' Forum of Indiana. Lawnwood Regional Medical Center & Heart Institute in Fort Pierce tops the list.
FLORIDA STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

CMS allows California prison inmates to receive Medicaid care

CMS will allow Medicaid and Children's Health Insurance Plan funds to treat people in prisons, jails and youth correctional facilities for the first time ever in California. The move will provide a set of critical pre-release services and improve access to needed care for people returning home from jails and prisons, according to the agency.
CALIFORNIA STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

Flu activity still high in 2 regions

Flu metrics continue their steady decline in most of the U.S., though New Mexico and New York City are still reporting high levels of activity, according to the CDC's latest FluView report. For the second consecutive week, no states or regions reported very high levels of flu activity for the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

