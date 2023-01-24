Read full article on original website
Related
beckershospitalreview.com
Walgreens considers selling $2B pharmacy automation business
Walgreens Boots Alliance is weighing whether to sell its pharmacy automation business, which is worth $2 billion, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg. No final decision has been made. If Walgreens decides to sell the unit, named iA, to interested parties such as rival healthcare organizations and private equity firms, it could make space for Summit Health, which Walgreens' affiliate VillageMD bought for $8.9 billion in January, according to Bloomberg.
beckershospitalreview.com
Clinical trial platform Paradigm debuts with $203M in funding, Dr. Stephen Klasko on board
Paradigm, a tech company that aims to integrate clinical trials more broadly into the healthcare system, launched Jan. 27 with a $203 million series A funding round co-led by venture capital firm General Catalyst. The startup says it's creating a technology-enabled platform to "make clinical trials a care option for...
beckershospitalreview.com
Sen. Warren asks FTC to probe two pharma acquisitions
Sen. Elizabeth Warren penned a letter Jan. 25 asking the Federal Trade Commission to "closely scrutinize" two proposed pharma deals: Amgen and Horizon Therapeutics, and Indivior and Opiant. In December, global drugmaker Amgen said it planned to buy the biotech company that specializes in rare disease treatments for $27.8 billion...
beckershospitalreview.com
4 pharmacy trends to watch in 2023: Moody's
The launch of new biosimilars and an uptick in drugmaker transactions are expected to make waves in the pharmaceutical industry over the coming months, Moody's Investment Service said in a quarterly healthcare report issued Jan. 24. Four takeaways:. 1. Three competing biosimilar versions of AbbVie's best-selling rheumatoid arthritis drug Humira...
beckershospitalreview.com
The ins and outs of Optum partnerships
In a matter of days, Optum inked two major deals with health systems. Mike Valli, president of Optum's Northeast Region, says the organization is poised for more — that such quick succession is not mere coincidence. "I would not be surprised if that's what you see in 2023," Mr....
beckershospitalreview.com
3M to lay off 2,500 employees, citing hospitals' financial challenges
3M is reducing its manufacturing staff by about 2,500 employees, citing financial struggles by hospitals as a factor, The Star Tribune in Minneapolis reported. CEO Mike Roman said hospital budget pressures and healthcare labor shortages were among the reasons for the job cuts, which affect approximately 2.6 percent of the company's global workforce, according to the Jan. 24 story. He also pointed to the conglomerate's exit from Russia and lingering COVID-19 issues in China.
beckershospitalreview.com
Pharmacy techs paid the most, appear the least in hospitals
Pharmacy technicians have the highest paychecks of all hospital work settings, but most of them aren't working in hospitals, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. As of 2021, the most recent data available, 16 percent of pharmacy technicians work in hospitals, where their median salary is $38,270. In pharmacies and drugstores, where 50 percent of them work, the median annual pay is $35,940.
beckershospitalreview.com
Digital Health
The digital health market is constantly changing, with startups coming onto the scene and more established companies restructuring their strategies. Smile Digital Health, a health data infrastructure company, raised $30 million in a series B financing round that saw participation from Pittsburgh-based UPMC. Elemeno Health partnered with the University of...
beckershospitalreview.com
5 companies UPMC is investing in
Pittsburgh-based UPMC is one of the largest health systems in the country and has made notable investments through its venture capital arm. Here are five investments made by UPMC since November 2021:. UPMC Enterprises backed health data company Smile Digital Health in a $30 million series B investment round. The...
beckershospitalreview.com
Private equity firms own at least 130 rural hospitals: 8 things to know
Private equity healthcare deals were down in 2022 but still had their second-biggest year on record, according to a Jan. 10 Bain & Co. report. The industry has an estimated $1.78 trillion lined up for potential investments in 2023, a 35 percent increase over September 2021. A new Private Equity...
beckershospitalreview.com
Lab results platform integrated with Epic raises $10M
Elaborate, a lab results tool integrated with Epic and more than 65 other EHR systems, raised $10 million in its seed financing round. Launched in 2021, the company aims to reduce the unnecessary communications between clinicians and patients by providing contextualized lab results and action items. Tusk Venture Partners led the financing round, according to a Jan. 26 Elaborate news release.
beckershospitalreview.com
U of Maryland Medical System partners with tech company to boost population health, reduce admin tasks
Baltimore-based University of Maryland Medical System has partnered with tech company Curation Health to use data analytics to improve population health and reduce administrative tasks for providers. The value-based care collaboration also includes CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield, which the health system embarked on a five-year innovation partnership with in 2020, and...
beckershospitalreview.com
IBM to cut 3,900 jobs, targeting healthcare and IT business units
Global technology company IBM announced plans to lay off 3,900 employees, or 1.4 percent of its workforce, in its IT services business and healthcare business unit, The Wall Street Journal reported Jan. 26. The layoffs at Watson Health come a year after IBM sold data and assets of the healthcare...
beckershospitalreview.com
Precision oncology company Guardant Health lays off 130 employees
Precision oncology company Guardant Health has laid off about 130 employees, or 7 percent of its workforce, GenomeWeb reported. "This decision puts us in an even better position to deliver on the promise we made 10 years ago to transform cancer care," the company said in a statement to the news outlet, noting that the cuts will "better support both our near- and long-term growth as well as our path to profitability."
beckershospitalreview.com
6 health systems transferring employees to RCM companies
Here are six health systems that have transferred revenue cycle department staff to RCM companies since July 14:. 1. Chillicothe, Ohio-based Adena Health System announced Jan. 19 that it is sending 340 revenue cycle department employees to Ensemble Health Partners' payroll as part of a plan to boost the system's financial stability. The employees who are transitioning will maintain their current salary and seniority when the change goes into effect March 5. Adena has partnered with Ensemble since 2018, and many of the transitioning employees are remote.
beckershospitalreview.com
HCA aims to hit labor, growth goals with 'winning plays' in 2023, CEO says
HCA Healthcare's agenda in 2023 will focus on overcoming labor and capacity challenges, countering inflationary pressures and accelerating growth through "winning plays," CEO Sam Hazen said during the company's fourth-quarter earnings call on Jan. 27. The 182-hospital, for-profit system, which posted $5.64 billion in net income for 2022, is prioritizing...
beckershospitalreview.com
Telehealth
Hospitals are looking to invest in new technologies and work-on innovations that will improve the care patients receive. To learn more about how hospitals are adopting new technologies such as artificial intelligence, telehealth and predictive algorithms, Becker's reached out to Phoenix Children's Chief Innovation Officer David Higginson. Question: How does...
beckershospitalreview.com
Nurse practitioners at physician offices served with more malpractice claims: study
New research found that nurse practitioners have more malpractice suits when working in a physician office than in an office owned by a nurse practitioner. The "Nurse Practitioner Professional Liability Exposure Claim Report: 5th Edition," compiled by CNA and Nurses Service Organization, analyzed 232 CNA professional liability claims closed between January 2017 and December 2021 and resulted in payments greater than $10,000.
beckershospitalreview.com
The 25 most profitable 1-star hospitals
The most profitable of all 192 CMS 1-star hospitals in the nation is Nazareth Hospital in Philadelphia, according to data from Sage Transparency, which was launched by the Employers' Forum of Indiana. CMS assigned star ratings to hospitals nationwide based on their performance across five quality categories. Despite the undesirable...
beckershospitalreview.com
NewYork-Presbyterian nurses push back on alleged doubling of retiree healthcare costs
Nurses at New York City-based NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital are accusing hospital management of attempting to double retiree healthcare rates that were confirmed before and after a new contract was approved. Hospital leaders, meanwhile, contend they are adhering to contract provisions. New York State Nurses Association members approved a new contract at...
Comments / 0