Intel Plunges on Earnings Miss, Weak Guidance: ETFs in Focus
INTC - Free Report) reported Q4 results after market close yesterday. The world’s largest chipmaker missed estimates for both earnings and revenues and offered a weak outlook for 2023, citing cooling demand for its chips used in personal computers. As such, shares of INTC plunged about 10% in after-market...
Webster Financial (WBS) Gains 8.2% Despite Q4 Earnings Miss
WBS - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $1.60, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.66. The reported figure excluded items such as charges related to merger and strategic optimization. A rise in expenses and higher provisions affected Webster's results. However, higher net interest income...
Earnings Preview: United States Steel (X) Q4 Earnings Expected to Decline
X - Free Report) reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. While this widely-known consensus outlook is important in gauging the company's earnings picture, a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates. The stock might move higher if...
RPC (RES) Beats Q4 Earnings Estimates, Ups Capex Guidance
RPC Inc. (. RES - Free Report) reported adjusted earnings of 41 cents per share in the fourth quarter, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 30 cents. The bottom line significantly increased from the year-ago quarter’s 6 cents per share. Total quarterly revenues of $482 million beat the Zacks...
CNX Resources (CNX) Q4 Earnings Beat, Revenues Lag Estimates
CNX - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 operating earnings of $1.64 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 57 cents by 188%. In the year-ago quarter, CNX Resources reported earnings of 31 cents per share. Revenues. CNX Resources’ fourth-quarter revenues of $416 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of...
Should iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (IWY) Be on Your Investing Radar?
IWY - Free Report) , a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 09/22/2009. The fund is sponsored by Blackrock. It has amassed assets over $4.66 billion, making it one of the larger ETFs attempting to match the Large Cap Growth segment of the US equity market. Why Large Cap...
Xerox (XRX) Q4 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Increase Y/Y
XRX - Free Report) reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter 2022 results. Adjusted EPS of 89 cents beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 64.8% and increased more than 100% year over year. Total revenues of $1.9 billion surpassed the consensus mark by 4% and increased 9.2% year over year on a reported basis. Revenues increased 13.9% on a constant-currency basis.
What Lies Ahead for GasLog Partners (GLOP) in Q4 Earnings?
GLOP - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Jan 26, before market open. The partnership’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters (missing the mark in the remaining one), the average beat being 40.46%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for...
W.R. Berkley (WRB) Q4 Earnings Top on Solid Underwriting
WRB - Free Report) fourth-quarter 2022 operating income of $1.16 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.07 by 8.4%. The bottom line improved 12.4% year over year. The insurer benefited from higher premiums, driven by strong rate increases in nearly all lines of business, exposure growth and an improvement in expense ratio.
Is a Beat on the Cards for Novo Nordisk (NVO) in Q4 Earnings?
NVO - Free Report) is scheduled to release its fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 1 . The company’s earnings surprise history has been good so far, with its earnings beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missing in the remaining one, the average beat being 3.09%. In the last reported quarter, Novo Nordisk delivered an earnings beat of 2.38%.
Why Marsh & McLennan (MMC) Might Surprise This Earnings Season
MMC - Free Report) may be one such company. The firm has earnings coming up pretty soon, and events are shaping up quite nicely for their report. That is because Marsh & McLennan is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity as of late, which is generally a precursor to an earnings beat. After all, analysts raising estimates right before earnings — with the most up-to-date information possible — is a pretty good indicator of some favorable trends underneath the surface for MMC in this report.
Colgate (CL) Earnings Meet Estimates in Q4, Sales Surpass
CL - Free Report) has reported fourth-quarter 2022 results, wherein earnings met the Zacks Consensus Estimate, while sales surpassed the same. Sales and earnings also came ahead of our estimates in the fourth quarter. The top line increased year over year, while earnings per share declined. Despite challenging macroeconomic conditions,...
Should You Invest in the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLP)?
XLP - Free Report) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 12/16/1998. Retail and institutional investors increasingly turn to passively managed ETFs because they offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; these kind of funds are also excellent vehicles for long term investors. Sector ETFs also provide...
Meta and Amazon Earnings: Time to Buy these Beaten-Down Tech Stocks?
META - Free Report) and Amazon (. AMZN - Free Report) ahead of their upcoming earnings results to see if investors might want to finally buy these beaten-down tech stocks. The Nasdaq climbed again through mid-afternoon trading on Friday, alongside the wider market as Wall Street continues to buy tech stocks. The market faced a big test mid-week and the bulls won out, for now, helping push the S&P 500 back above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages and the 4000 level.
Earnings Preview: IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Q4 Earnings Expected to Decline
ICE - Free Report) reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. While this widely-known consensus outlook is important in gauging the company's earnings picture, a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates. The stock might move higher if...
Earnings Preview: Lifetime Brands (LCUT) Q3 Earnings Expected to Decline
LCUT - Free Report) reports results for the quarter ended September 2021. While this widely-known consensus outlook is important in gauging the company's earnings picture, a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates. The earnings report might help the...
CACI Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates and Revenues Outperform
CACI International (. CACI - Free Report) reported mixed second-quarter fiscal 2023 results, wherein earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, while revenues surpassed the same. The national security-related IT solutions and services provider reported non-GAAP earnings of $4.28 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.35. Moreover, the bottom...
United Airlines (UAL) Beats Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
UAL - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.46 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.07 per share. This compares to loss of $1.60 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 18.84%. A...
Is First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX ETF (FYX) a Strong ETF Right Now?
FYX - Free Report) provides investors broad exposure to the Style Box - Small Cap Blend category of the market. The ETF industry has traditionally been dominated by products based on market capitalization weighted indexes that are designed to represent the market or a particular segment of the market. Investors...
Earnings Season Scorecard and Analyst Reports for Duke Energy, Lululemon & Cenovus Energy
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features a real-time update on the ongoing Q4 earnings season and new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Duke Energy Corporation (DUK), Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) and Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
