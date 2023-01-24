Read full article on original website
Related
If Beth Wood vacates her role, how would a new state auditor be chosen in NC?
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — State Auditor Beth Wood did not appear in Wake County court Thursday. Instead, her attorney was present. Wood is accused in a hit-and-run that took place in December. The Raleigh Police Department says she crashed her state-owned car into a parked car. Video from a bystander shortly after the crash appears […]
Wake Co. reports 20 homeless camps during yearly count of unsheltered population
RALEIGH, N.C. — The number of people and families experiencing a housing crisis has grown to a level that has overwhelmed Wake County’s resources and put a strain on the dozens of community partners that interact with the unsheltered population. In December, the Raleigh/Wake Partnership to End and...
carolinajournal.com
With all races, parties supporting school choice, now is the time to act
Cheryl Caulfield swiveled behind her freshly minted name plate during a Wake County School Board work session. The new school board member who ran on improving learning loss, pulled the microphone close and asked why money earmarked to address COVID shut-down test scores wasn’t being used for tutoring. Caulfield was a “just a mom, not a politician” candidate who ran after seeing children struggle to catch up. She had also seen her friends struggle just as much to pay for tutoring. She continues to push the issue, but in the meantime frustrated parents are turning their heads towards alternative educational options.
North Carolina witness says shape-changing object darting around night sky
A North Carolina witness at Sanford reported watching a shape-changing object “darting” around the night sky at 4 a.m. on November 28, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
cbs17
Amid increased shootings, five violence interrupters could come to Raleigh
RALEIGH N.C., (WNCN) — The City of Raleigh is looking to bring violence interrupters into the community, similar to what’s already started in Durham. Raleigh-Apex NAACP president Gerald Givens Jr. said the goal with the program is to train people to help diffuse and prevent crimes from happening inside impacted communities.
cbs17
Thousands in taxpayer dollars used to fix state auditor’s Toyota after crash, NC agency says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina Department of Administration tells CBS 17 it spent thousands of taxpayer dollars to repair a vehicle assigned to state auditor Beth Wood that was involved in a wreck in December. The NCDOA said a 2021 black Toyota Camry was assigned to Wood...
carolinajournal.com
New court date set for Beth Wood’s hit-and-run charges
A new court date has been set for North Carolina State Auditor Beth Wood, who was allegedly involved in a hit-and-run incident on Dec. 8 in downtown Raleigh. Wood did not show up for her initial hearing Thursday morning in administrative court. Her attorney, Roger W. Smith Jr of the Tharrington Smith Law Firm, appeared instead before a magistrate. He told the magistrate that Wood had waived a reading of the charges against her.
State Auditor Beth Wood attended prominent lawyer's party before crash, sources say
State Auditor Beth Wood was attending a party hosted by a prominent Raleigh lawyer the night she crashed a state-owned vehicle, multiple sources told WRAL. The incident led to a hit-and-run charge against Wood. The party was held Dec. 8 in the building featured in a recently unsurfaced social media...
NC suspends Wood's state-owned vehicle as crash investigates continues
The state agency that manages state-owned cars suspended State Auditor Beth Wood’s vehicle assignment as an investigation continues into a crash that resulted in a hit-and-run charge against Wood. Meanwhile, the state said the towing and repairs to the car Woods wrecked in the Dec. 8 incident totaled about $7,700.
Sheriff: 3 arrested with 220 pounds of marijuana, untaxed liquor in North Carolina
Two of the three involved in the bust are now also facing child abuse charges, according to the sheriff's office.
WRAL
Wake Co. with 20 homeless encampments as shelters remain full
Unhoused people are living on the streets, in cars and in hotels with shelters reporting 4-6 week waitlists. Unhoused people are living on the streets, in cars and in hotels with shelters reporting 4-6 week waitlists.
cbs17
Protest against police brutality held in downtown Raleigh; activists calling for justice for Tyre Nichols, Darryl Williams
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Activists gathered in downtown Raleigh on Saturday to hold a protest against police brutality. It started at 1 p.m. along Fayetteville Street. The protest comes in the aftermath of Memphis police releasing body camera videos showing the violent arrest that ended with Tyre Nichols’ death.
Raleigh doctor guilty of using 'unsanitary' surgical devices, other charges in Medicare fraud case
A Raleigh doctor was found guilty of re-using "unsanitary" equipment meant for one-time use on unsuspecting patients during surgeries as part of a massive Medicare fraud case
This Massive Flea Market in North Carolina is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can be a really fun way for you and your family to spend the day. There's always a bunch of cool items to find and for a great deal too!
rhinotimes.com
Police Chief Thompson Announces New GPD Command Staff
With a new Greensboro police chief comes a new command staff. On Thursday, Dec. 15, Greensboro City Manager Tai Jaiyeoba announced that John Thompson would be the new Greensboro police chief beginning on Friday, Dec. 16. Thompson was officially sworn into office on Tuesday, Jan. 10, and this week, Thompson...
alamancenews.com
Durham resident accused of beating, abandoning ex-girlfriend in Alamance Co.
A man from Durham has wound up behind bars in Alamance County after his ex-girlfriend accused him of kidnapping, beating, and abandoning her in the southern part of the county. Tyrone Devon Bass surrendered himself to the office of Alamance County’s sheriff on Saturday after investigators contacted him about his...
New video shows NC Auditor get in car with 2nd person before crash that led to hit-and-run charge
Until Friday's video was released, it was not known that another person got into the car with N.C. Auditor Beth Wood.
28 firefighters respond to Durham house fire
DURHAM, N.C. — A house fire in Durham damaged the home of two adults and two children on Saturday. Durham firefighters responded to the fire in the 2500 block of Atlantic Street just after 9 a.m. Durham fire sent 28 firefighters to the scene. The fire was under control...
North Carolina city ranked 2nd in US for biggest increases in housing prices
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – Despite a cooling market because mortgage rates have risen to fight inflation, home sellers in 2022 still had an amazing rate of return – and those in Raleigh were among the best. The ATTOM U.S. Home Sales Report released today showed that sellers nationally saw a 21% higher average profit – […]
Boom Supersonic kicks off Overture SuperFactory construction in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Boom Supersonic kicked off construction of its Overture SuperFactory Thursday in Greensboro. The Overture SuperFactory is a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility that will be located at the Piedmont Triad International Airport. This site will house the final assembly line, as well as a fast facility, and customer...
Comments / 0