carolinajournal.com

With all races, parties supporting school choice, now is the time to act

Cheryl Caulfield swiveled behind her freshly minted name plate during a Wake County School Board work session. The new school board member who ran on improving learning loss, pulled the microphone close and asked why money earmarked to address COVID shut-down test scores wasn’t being used for tutoring. Caulfield was a “just a mom, not a politician” candidate who ran after seeing children struggle to catch up. She had also seen her friends struggle just as much to pay for tutoring. She continues to push the issue, but in the meantime frustrated parents are turning their heads towards alternative educational options.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Amid increased shootings, five violence interrupters could come to Raleigh

RALEIGH N.C., (WNCN) — The City of Raleigh is looking to bring violence interrupters into the community, similar to what’s already started in Durham. Raleigh-Apex NAACP president Gerald Givens Jr. said the goal with the program is to train people to help diffuse and prevent crimes from happening inside impacted communities.
RALEIGH, NC
carolinajournal.com

New court date set for Beth Wood’s hit-and-run charges

A new court date has been set for North Carolina State Auditor Beth Wood, who was allegedly involved in a hit-and-run incident on Dec. 8 in downtown Raleigh. Wood did not show up for her initial hearing Thursday morning in administrative court. Her attorney, Roger W. Smith Jr of the Tharrington Smith Law Firm, appeared instead before a magistrate. He told the magistrate that Wood had waived a reading of the charges against her.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Wake Co. with 20 homeless encampments as shelters remain full

Unhoused people are living on the streets, in cars and in hotels with shelters reporting 4-6 week waitlists.
rhinotimes.com

Police Chief Thompson Announces New GPD Command Staff

With a new Greensboro police chief comes a new command staff. On Thursday, Dec. 15, Greensboro City Manager Tai Jaiyeoba announced that John Thompson would be the new Greensboro police chief beginning on Friday, Dec. 16. Thompson was officially sworn into office on Tuesday, Jan. 10, and this week, Thompson...
GREENSBORO, NC
alamancenews.com

Durham resident accused of beating, abandoning ex-girlfriend in Alamance Co.

A man from Durham has wound up behind bars in Alamance County after his ex-girlfriend accused him of kidnapping, beating, and abandoning her in the southern part of the county. Tyrone Devon Bass surrendered himself to the office of Alamance County’s sheriff on Saturday after investigators contacted him about his...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

28 firefighters respond to Durham house fire

DURHAM, N.C. — A house fire in Durham damaged the home of two adults and two children on Saturday. Durham firefighters responded to the fire in the 2500 block of Atlantic Street just after 9 a.m. Durham fire sent 28 firefighters to the scene. The fire was under control...
DURHAM, NC

