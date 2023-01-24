Gwinnett Stripers holding job fair for gameday staff

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — The Gwinnett Stripers are hosting a job fair to fill positions for opening-day staff.

The Stripers, the Triple-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, are hiring for a variety of positions on Saturday, Jan. 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Coolray Field.

Positions available include ushers/guest relations, parking attendants, security, ticket sellers, team store associates, grounds crew, cleaning crew, hype squad, amusements attendant, press box staff (field timing coordinators and official scorers), and photographers.

Coolray Field’s concessionaire, Professional Sports Catering, will also be at the job fair and accepting applications for catering attendants, warehouse attendanst, sous chefs, concessions cooks, and concessions cashiers.

Applicants for all positions should bring printed copies of their resumes.

Parking is free.

If you cannot attend the event in person, you can apply online at https://GoStripers.com/jobs.

The 2023 season for the Gwinnett Stripers kicks off on Friday, March 31 when they take on Jacksonville.

