ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrenceville, GA

Gwinnett Stripers holding job fair for gameday staff

By Jason Davis, WSBTV.com
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17ozQx_0kPY3DWn00

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — The Gwinnett Stripers are hosting a job fair to fill positions for opening-day staff.

The Stripers, the Triple-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, are hiring for a variety of positions on Saturday, Jan. 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Coolray Field.

Positions available include ushers/guest relations, parking attendants, security, ticket sellers, team store associates, grounds crew, cleaning crew, hype squad, amusements attendant, press box staff (field timing coordinators and official scorers), and photographers.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Coolray Field’s concessionaire, Professional Sports Catering, will also be at the job fair and accepting applications for catering attendants, warehouse attendanst, sous chefs, concessions cooks, and concessions cashiers.

Applicants for all positions should bring printed copies of their resumes.

Parking is free.

If you cannot attend the event in person, you can apply online at https://GoStripers.com/jobs.

The 2023 season for the Gwinnett Stripers kicks off on Friday, March 31 when they take on Jacksonville.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42wpqA_0kPY3DWn00

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
QSR magazine

Big Dave's Opens Fourth Location in Lawrenceville, Georgia

Derrick Hayes, CEO and founder of Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks, is continuing to expand his award-winning cheesesteak empire, this time to Lawrenceville, Georgia, with a location set to open this summer. Located within Lawrenceville Marketplace, the 1,500-square-foot outpost will serve as the brand’s fourth Atlanta-area location in addition to stores in downtown Atlanta, Doraville, Georgia, and a forthcoming Jonesboro Road location set to open this spring.
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
eastcobbnews.com

Tommy Nobis Center to relocate from Northeast Cobb facility

After 31 years on Bells Ferry Road, the Tommy Nobis Center will be moving to another area of Cobb County. The non-profit that assists young people and adults with disabilities in getting or returning to employment announced Thursday it will be relocating to the former Cobb Chamber of Commerce building on Interstate North Parkway near Truist Park.
COBB COUNTY, GA
FOX Carolina

Earthquake reported in Georgia Friday morning

EATONTON, GA (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey reported a 2.1 magnitude earthquake in Georgia Friday morning. The quake hit at 7:13 a.m. and had a depth of 3 kilometers. USGS says the earthquake hit 9.6 miles away from Eatonton, Ga, 31.4 miles from Macon, Ga and 72.7...
EATONTON, GA
thecomeback.com

Details from tragic Georgia incident revealed

The Georgia Bulldogs were struck with tragedy less than a week after celebrating their second consecutive College Football Playoff national title. Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy were killed in an automobile accident earlier this month. Now, athletic department officials at the University of Georgia are...
ATHENS, GA
Axios Atlanta

3 must-do weekend trips within 5 hours of Atlanta

Whether you're looking for a coastal getaway or mountain retreat, here are three destinations to consider for your next weekend trip. 1. Charleston Photo: Jen Ashley/AxiosIf you're ready to trade in oak trees for palms for a weekend, consider visiting Charleston, about 5 hours from Atlanta. Stay: In a brand new tiny home in North Charleston that sleeps four. Book here.Do: Prepare your taste buds for the Charleston Wine + Food festival. This year's event is March 1–5. Details. ...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantafi.com

The Original Hot Chicken Restaurant Opening In Metro Atlanta This Week

The Original Hot Chicken, launched by Atlanta-based Experiential Brands, is gearing up to bring Nashville-style hot chicken to metro Atlanta’s northwest suburbs. The area already has some of the best hot chicken in the Southeast, so this should be interesting. The grand opening of The Original Hot Chicken restaurant...
WOODSTOCK, GA
The Center Square

Battery company plans new Georgia IT hub, but incentives unknown

(The Center Square) — A battery company plans to spend $19 million on a new regional IT hub facility in north Fulton County, but it's unclear whether Georgia taxpayers are on the hook for any incentives. SK Battery America expects to create 200 high-tech jobs at an integrated IT management center on Sanctuary Parkway in Roswell. It will serve the company's battery manufacturing facilities in Georgia and the country. Georgia...
ROSWELL, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Egg prices are just too dang high | How it impacts Waffle House

ATLANTA — The price of eggs keeps going up and up - in December, the cost for a carton of one dozen eggs was 138% more expensive than it was a year ago. That hurts when you're at the grocery store looking to buy one carton for your family - imagine if you buy hundreds of millions of eggs. Norcross-based Waffle House is certainly feeling the sting.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
227K+
Followers
156K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy