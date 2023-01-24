Read full article on original website
Zacks.com
United Airlines (UAL) Beats Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
UAL - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.46 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.07 per share. This compares to loss of $1.60 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 18.84%. A...
Zacks.com
Webster Financial (WBS) Gains 8.2% Despite Q4 Earnings Miss
WBS - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $1.60, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.66. The reported figure excluded items such as charges related to merger and strategic optimization. A rise in expenses and higher provisions affected Webster's results. However, higher net interest income...
Zacks.com
Intel Plunges on Earnings Miss, Weak Guidance: ETFs in Focus
INTC - Free Report) reported Q4 results after market close yesterday. The world’s largest chipmaker missed estimates for both earnings and revenues and offered a weak outlook for 2023, citing cooling demand for its chips used in personal computers. As such, shares of INTC plunged about 10% in after-market...
Zacks.com
Woodward (WWD) to Post Q1 Earnings: Key Factors to Note
WWD - Free Report) is scheduled to report first-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Jan 30. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $605.7 million, suggesting growth of 11.8% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 60 cents per share, indicating a year-over-year increase of 7.1%.
Zacks.com
Marsh & McLennan (MMC) Q4 Earnings Beat, Revenues Down Y/Y
MMC - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $1.47, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.40 by 5% and our estimate of $1.33. The bottom line improved 8% year over year. Consolidated revenues of MMC fell 2% year over year but grew 7% on an...
Zacks.com
Earnings Preview: United States Steel (X) Q4 Earnings Expected to Decline
X - Free Report) reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. While this widely-known consensus outlook is important in gauging the company's earnings picture, a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates. The stock might move higher if...
Zacks.com
Robert Half's (RHI) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Decline Y/Y
RHI - Free Report) reported mixed fourth-quarter 2022 results, wherein earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missed the same. Quarterly earnings of $1.37 per share beat the consensus mark by 1.5% but declined 9.3% year over year. Revenues of $1.73 billion missed the consensus mark by 0.6% and decreased 2.4% year over year.
Zacks.com
RPC (RES) Beats Q4 Earnings Estimates, Ups Capex Guidance
RPC Inc. (. RES - Free Report) reported adjusted earnings of 41 cents per share in the fourth quarter, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 30 cents. The bottom line significantly increased from the year-ago quarter’s 6 cents per share. Total quarterly revenues of $482 million beat the Zacks...
Zacks.com
CNX Resources (CNX) Q4 Earnings Beat, Revenues Lag Estimates
CNX - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 operating earnings of $1.64 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 57 cents by 188%. In the year-ago quarter, CNX Resources reported earnings of 31 cents per share. Revenues. CNX Resources’ fourth-quarter revenues of $416 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of...
Zacks.com
TotalEnergies (TTE) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
TTE - Free Report) is set to report fourth-quarter 2022 earnings on Feb 8, before the opening bell. This company reported negative earnings surprise in the last reported quarter. Let’s focus on the factors that might have impacted its fourth-quarter performance. Factors at Play. TotalEnergies’ fourth-quarter performance is likely...
Zacks.com
What Lies Ahead for GasLog Partners (GLOP) in Q4 Earnings?
GLOP - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Jan 26, before market open. The partnership’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters (missing the mark in the remaining one), the average beat being 40.46%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for...
Zacks.com
BOK Financial (BOKF) Q4 Earnings Beat, Revenues & Costs Rise Y/Y
BOKF - Free Report) fourth-quarter earnings per share of $2.51 easily surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.29. The bottom line increased 46.8% from the prior-year quarter. Results were aided by an improvement in net interest revenues, driven by higher rates and loan growth. Also, total fees and commissions witnessed...
Zacks.com
Southwest Airlines (LUV) Incurs Wider-Than-Expected Q4 Loss
LUV - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 loss of 38 cents per share, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 3 cents. In the year-ago reported quarter, LUV had reported earnings of 14 cents per share. Operational disruptions in late December resulted in more than 16,700 flight...
Zacks.com
Can American Eagle (AEO) Run Higher on Rising Earnings Estimates?
AEO - Free Report) could be a solid choice for investors given the company's remarkably improving earnings outlook. While the stock has been a strong performer lately, this trend might continue since analysts are still raising their earnings estimates for the company. Analysts' growing optimism on the earnings prospects of...
Zacks.com
Earnings Preview: IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Q4 Earnings Expected to Decline
ICE - Free Report) reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. While this widely-known consensus outlook is important in gauging the company's earnings picture, a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates. The stock might move higher if...
Zacks.com
Arthur J. Gallagher (AJG) Q4 Earnings Beat, Increase Y/Y
AJG - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted net earnings of $1.54 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.7% and our estimate of $1.49. Moreover, the bottom line increased about 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. The company’s performance was driven by higher adjusted revenues and margin expansion...
Zacks.com
Community Trust Bancorp (CTBI) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates
CTBI - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.26 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.23 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.08 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 2.44%. A...
Zacks.com
First Community (FCCO) Beats Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
FCCO - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.53 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.51 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.52 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 3.92%. A...
Zacks.com
Hexcel (HXL) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Rise Y/Y
HXL - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of 40 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 31 cents by 29%. The bottom line improved massively from the year-ago earnings of 16 cents per share, implying solid growth of 150%. In the quarter under review, the...
Zacks.com
Will Omnicom (OMC) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
OMC - Free Report) , which belongs to the Zacks Advertising and Marketing industry. This advertising company has an established record of topping earnings estimates, especially when looking at the previous two reports. The company boasts an average surprise for the past two quarters of 7.81%. For the last reported...
