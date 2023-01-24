Man sentenced for possessing over 100,000 images of child sexual abuse

Photo: Getty Images

Fort Myers, FL - A Southwest Florida man was sentenced to five years in federal prison for possessing over 100,000 images and 150 videos depicting the sexual abuse of children.

On July 21st, 2022, the FBI executed a search warrant of 67-year-old Jeffrey Bruce Carboneau's workplace and seized his computer and hard drive.

The case was investigated by the FBI's Fort Myers Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force, in collaboration with the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office.

Carboneau admitted to agents that he'd been downloading and viewing child sexual abuse material for years, including at work.

According to court documents, Carboneau possessed over 100,000 images and 150 videos of child sexual abuse.

He pleaded guilty on September 26th, 2022.

He was also required to register as a sex offender and was given a life term of supervised release.