abc57.com
South Bend Schools: electric buses are coming to town
SOUTH BEND, Ind.- South Bend Community School Corporation (SBCSC) unveiled two new electric school buses Friday. The environmentally-friendly electric buses will save SBCSC more than 30 thousand gallons of diesel each year. SBCSC is the first school district in Northern Indiana to begin using these new vehicles.
abc57.com
South Bend Community School Corporation graduation ceremonies to be held at Compton Family Ice Arena
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - All South Bend Community School Corporation high school graduation ceremonies will be held at the University of Notre Dame's Compton Family Ice Arena this June, Superintendent Dr. Todd Cummings announced Thursday. Ceremonies will be held June 8 through 10 on the campus. “The Compton Arena is...
abc57.com
City of South Bend's Diversity, Compliance & Inclusion officer to leave position January 31
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Michael Patton, the Diversity, Compliance & Inclusion Officer for the City of South Bend, will leave his position at the end of January. Patton submitted his notice and his last day will be January 31. The reason for his leaving is not known at this time.
nwi.life
Pokagon Band and its Four Winds Casinos contribute $860,000 to the City of South Bend and local non-profits
SOUTH BEND, Ind. – January 26, 2023 – The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi and its Four Winds Casinos are pleased to announce that they presented checks totaling $860,000 to South Bend Mayor James Mueller and representatives from several area non-profits today at a ceremony at Four Winds South Bend. This contribution is part of a voluntary local agreement between the Pokagon Band and the City of South Bend. In addition to annual payments to the City of South Bend, the Pokagon Band also funds a variety of community development projects and causes.
abc57.com
Parental rights groups on the rise in Berrien County
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich.-- From book bans to board elections, "parental rights" groups like "We the Parents" have been making their presence known throughout Michiana, even influencing some school board elections. It's raising many questions about what these groups are all about. Here on ABC57, we report more and more on...
abc57.com
Citizen members urged to serve on South Bend's Standing Committees
SOUTH BEND, Ind.- The South Bend Common Council is looking for applicants to serve as citizen members on 10 different Common Council Standing Committees. In compliance with the South Bend Municipal Code, applicants eligible to serve as citizen members must be a South Bend resident for at least one year, available to attend regular meetings, and be interested in and/or have experience on the committee's topic.
WNDU
Elkhart Community Schools receives $9.5M education grant
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Great news for Elkhart students!. The U.S. Department of Education is giving Elkhart Community Schools a $9.5 million grant!. The money will go to six Elkhart schools, as well as two schools in Concord. The full-service community grant will help pay for things like student aftercare...
Store Space coming to South Bend
Holladay Properties is converting 39,990-square-feet of space in South Bend into a self-storage facility. The post Store Space coming to South Bend appeared first on Northwest Indiana Business Magazine.
abc57.com
Buchanan Library receives $10,000 matching campaign from longtime residents' estate
BUCHANAN, Mich.- The Buchanan District Library received a $10,000 matching campaign, in memory and from the estate of Arthur C. Mayhew, Jr. and Helen L. Mayhew. In honoring Art and Helen's wish to support their hometown library, their daughter, Susan Weber, fulfilled the campaign's promise which will match all donations made to the Buchanan District Library's Building Campaign up to $10,000.
WNDU
1 dead, 5 hurt in Kosciusko County crash
Michiana Boat & Sports Show happening this weekend in South Bend. Multiple boat retailers will be showing off their latest and greatest models at the Century Center . Father Bly was a longtime theology teacher, football coach, and chaplain at Saint Joseph High School. Graduation ceremonies for South Bend Schools...
abc57.com
Fire put out on East Dayton Street in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Fire Department battled flames at a house on East Dayton Street Wednesday afternoon, according to St. Joseph County dispatch. A call came in for the fire at 4:49 p.m. According to dispatch, no one was injured in the fire and flames were marked...
95.3 MNC
School delays and closings for Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023
Several schools are on delay or closed on Thursday, Jan. 26. If your school is closed to in-person learning, be sure to check to see if e-learning or virtual learning is happening instead. The following schools are on delay:. Lakeland. Prairie Heights. West Noble. Whitko. The following schools are closed:
abc57.com
Fun and free: library to host DND event for teens
SOUTH BEND, Ind.- Dungeons & Dragons Club will be hosting various mini-games Saturday, Jan. 28 from 2-3 p.m. at the Main Library in downtown South Bend. This event is free for ages 12-17, and all experience levels are welcome to join. Visit the library's Event page for more information.
abc57.com
Megabus expansion connecting South Bend to 24 cities
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- From South Bend to Indy to Chicago - a new partnership is connecting you to new cities. Megabus has over 100 destinations in the U.S., and now a new stop in Michiana!. Routes will run from South Bend to other cities here in Indiana like, Kokomo,...
abc57.com
Affordable housing projects earn tax credits, bringing 114 new units to South Bend
Two major affordable housing projects in South Bend have earned state tax credits to help build 114 new units. The first project, SB Thrive, is a $14.5 million project planned for a currently-vacant lot at 3301 McKinley Ave, on the city's East side. South Bend Heritage Foundation submitted the tax credit application for SB Thrive to the Indiana Housing & Community Development Authority.
abc57.com
South Bend Common Councilmember calls for help in Clerk controversy
A member of the South Bend Common Council is asking for Indiana's Public Access Counselor to weigh-in on the controversy at the City Clerk's Office. As ABC57 reported, Council President Sharon McBride canceled Monday night's council meeting, claiming City Clerk Dawn Jones failed to post proper public notice of the meeting.
abc57.com
New studies show increase in nicotine use among youth
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. -- A new study from the Cleveland Health Clinic of more than 150,000 middle and high schoolers about e-cigarette usage, shows an increase in the intensity at which they use their vapes, which could cost teens their health in the future. Health experts say less than...
WNDU
Historic schoolhouse in Cass County to be restored
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - The Underground Railroad Society of Cass County (URSCC) recently purchased a historic schoolhouse in Calvin Township. Brownsville School #1 will be restored and used to display items from other public, one-room schools in Cass County. It opened in the 1840s and was integrated from the...
WNDU
45th anniversary of Blizzard of '78
'I've got a second Coach Mabrey': Dara to play key roll for ND WBB despite injury. South Bend police urging residents to be vigilant amid robbery spike. First Alert Weather Forecast – 5 p.m. As Chief Meteorologist Matt Engelbrecht explains, we’re in for some lake effect snow after getting...
WNDU
South Bend police urging residents to be more vigilant amid robbery spike
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department is dealing with a serious rash of robberies. The department’s public information bulletin lists eight separate hold-ups that took place over the past four days. Half of all the robberies were carried out during a two-and-a-half-hour period on Sunday...
