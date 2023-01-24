Joe Rogan shared a wild theory with his massive following that President Biden’s ongoing classified documents scandal is a carefully crafted ploy by Democrats to prevent him from running again in 2024. Rogan made the claim over the weekend during a conversation with two comedians on his popular podcast “The Joe Rogan Experience.” “If I had to guess — they’re trying to get rid of him,” the 55-year-old host said of President Biden’s own party. “My guess would be they’re trying to get rid of him.” He provided no evidence to back up his theory, admitting he doesn’t “know jack s–t...

11 DAYS AGO