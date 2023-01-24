In an attempt to obtain those SARs, Committee Republicans requested information from banks and financial institutions associated with the Biden family businesses. On May 25, 2022, Oversight Committee Ranking Member James Comer wrote letters to several banks and financial institutions requesting information about the transactions that occurred in those banks tied to James and Hunter Biden.9 However, many of the banks indicated the information would only be provided pursuant to a subpoena, an authority Committee Republicans do not have during the 117th Congress as the minority party. On May 25, 2022, Committee Republicans also wrote Treasury requesting “copies of all SARs related to Biden family members and associates as well as information regarding the Biden
So charge him already. God, you keep saying you have evidence. Bring it forward. Just do it and move on. Been listening to this for years now. Just do it.
Has the ability to connect Hunter to anything, But mention anything connected to Epstein! Comer could end up just like Jeffrey taking a dirt nap & Hung out to dry🤔🤫🤪
Comments / 69