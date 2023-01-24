ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 69

Richie
3d ago

In an attempt to obtain those SARs, Committee Republicans requested information from banks and financial institutions associated with the Biden family businesses. On May 25, 2022, Oversight Committee Ranking Member James Comer wrote letters to several banks and financial institutions requesting information about the transactions that occurred in those banks tied to James and Hunter Biden.9 However, many of the banks indicated the information would only be provided pursuant to a subpoena, an authority Committee Republicans do not have during the 117th Congress as the minority party. On May 25, 2022, Committee Republicans also wrote Treasury requesting “copies of all SARs related to Biden family members and associates as well as information regarding the Biden

Reply
13
Greg Songer
3d ago

So charge him already. God, you keep saying you have evidence. Bring it forward. Just do it and move on. Been listening to this for years now. Just do it.

Reply(2)
8
Uncle Fester 60
3d ago

Has the ability to connect Hunter to anything, But mention anything connected to Epstein! Comer could end up just like Jeffrey taking a dirt nap & Hung out to dry🤔🤫🤪

Reply
9
Related
New York Post

Now Secret Service admits it has some Biden Delaware visitor records

WASHINGTON — What a difference three days makes. The Secret Service admitted Thursday that it does, in fact, have information on visitors to President Biden’s Wilmington, Del., residence during the time he kept classified records in the home’s garage. Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi claimed Monday that “we don’t independently maintain our own visitor logs because it’s a private residence.” But Guglielmi’s tune had changed Thursday, when he said that “the Secret Service does generate law enforcement and criminal justice information records for various individuals who may come into contact with Secret Service protected sites.” Meanwhile, Fox News quoted an unnamed source...
WILMINGTON, DE
msn.com

Kamala Harris is Biden's 'impeachment insurance,' Boebert says

As President Joe Biden faces scrutiny over his handling of classified documents, he has at least one piece of leverage that could shield him from facing impeachment inquiries, according to Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) — and that’s Vice President Kamala Harris. Although House Republicans may be itching to...
DELAWARE STATE
New York Post

Joe Rogan floats theory that Biden document scandal is a ploy by Democrats to replace him

Joe Rogan shared a wild theory with his massive following that President Biden’s ongoing classified documents scandal is a carefully crafted ploy by Democrats to prevent him from running again in 2024. Rogan made the claim over the weekend during a conversation with two comedians on his popular podcast “The Joe Rogan Experience.” “If I had to guess — they’re trying to get rid of him,” the 55-year-old host said of President Biden’s own party. “My guess would be they’re trying to get rid of him.” He provided no evidence to back up his theory, admitting he doesn’t “know jack s–t...
The Independent

NBC reporter caught on hot mic attacking Biden for not responding to classified document questions

An NBC reporter has been caught on hot mic speaking to another reporter about president Joe Biden ignoring his question on his handling of classified documents.On Tuesday, Mr Biden met Netherlands prime minister Mark Rutte for a bilateral meeting in the Oval Office.Ahead of the meeting, reporters were present as the two leaders made remarks at a photo op. After the photo op, reporters started shooting questions at the president.NBC’s Peter Alexander asked: “Will you commit to speak to the special counsel?”As the noise died down, Me Alexander could be heard on the hot mic saying to another reporter...
Salon

Trump drank non-stop Diet Cokes to avoid filming video announcing he'd leave the White House

A glass of Diet coke on the Resolute Desk as President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018 (Getty Images) On the day after his supporters ransacked the United States Capitol building, former President Donald Trump released a video announcing that he would be leaving the White House and that then-President-elect Joe Biden would be taking over.
MSNBC

Merrick Garland is who we thought he was. And that’s a problem for Dems.

That sound you heard Thursday was a collective groan from liberals whose worst fears about Attorney General Merrick Garland were confirmed. The attorney general’s announcement of a special counsel to investigate classified documents found at President Joe Biden’s Delaware home and a Washington office he used is giving a lot of liberals 2016 vibes. By which I mean, it feels like the Justice Department’s perception of fairness is incredibly deferential to conservatives. The fact that the special counsel previously worked as a Trump-appointed U.S. attorney doesn’t inspire faith that Garland is up to the task of meting out justice unless he pays extreme deference to the conservative movement.
DELAWARE STATE
msn.com

Trump Says Biden 'Convinced' Putin To Bomb Ukraine In Mar-a-Lago Campaign Speech

Donald Trump claimed President Joe Biden “convinced” Russian President Vladimir Putin to “go into Ukraine” in a mini campaign speech to a Mar-a-Lago audience over the weekend. He falsely insisted that Biden encourage Putin when he said it would be “no problem” if Putin took “some...
MSNBC

Justice Department tells Jim Jordan what he didn’t want to hear

As the new House Republican majority begins the process of investigating a lengthy list of conspiracy theories, most of the probes and hearings will generate more heat than light. The theatrics will no doubt be great for fundraising appeals and conservative media outlets, but the ostensible “oversight” efforts will likely prove to be tiresome and inconsequential.

Comments / 0

Community Policy