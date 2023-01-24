How To Properly Take Care Of A New Nose Piercing

If you've ever seen someone with a nose ring, it may have inspired you to want to get your own nose pierced as soon as possible. Before you immediately give in to temptation and run to the nearest piercing studio, you may want to do some research on nose piercings. This will let you know what to expect when you're in the piercing chair.

Although the cartilaginous structure that covers the nostril is a common placement for nose piercings, there are other types of nose piercings that you can choose from. Double board-certified dermatologist Brendan Camp tells Byrdie that the skin covering the nasal septum, the Third Eye, and the bridge of the nose can all be pierced as well. To prepare for the insertion of the needle, your piercer will place a small dot on your nose on the intended area of the piercing.

One of the most prominent concerns people have when considering a nose piercing is how painful it will be. In most cases, piercings performed by professionals will cause minimal pain and discomfort, and the pain can be compared to getting your eyebrows waxed (per Healthline ). You may feel pressure and sharp pain that's short-lived, although mild soreness may occur in the days after getting the piercing.

So you've decided to get a nose piercing. The real question is, how can you take care of your new nose piercing and prevent infection?

How Do You Take Care Of A Brand New Nose Piercing?

There are some risks associated with getting your nose pierced, as a newly pierced nose can be vulnerable to infection. According to WebMD , this is why it's crucial to have the procedure completed by a licensed professional. Having your friend do it or piercing yourself may seem tempting for some people, but it isn't safe or recommended.

The average healing time for a pierced nostril is between 2 and 4 months, while it can take 3 to 4 months for a pierced septum to heal. In the very beginning of the healing process, it's not uncommon to see some bleeding, bruising, redness, and swelling around your nose piercing. Whenever you're about to touch your nose piercing, be sure to wash your hands first.

As board-certified dermatologist Rachel Nazarian told Byrdie , you can use salt water to gently clean around your nose piercing, then lightly remove any discharge or crusting with a saline wipe or piece of gauze. It's recommended to clean your piercing twice a day with a saline solution, and to keep the jewelry clean with mild soap.

To prevent irritation, you should refrain from moving, turning, and playing with the jewelry while it's healing. Dr. Stephen Warren told Healthline that fast-paced contact sports and swimming in pools, lakes, and the ocean should also be avoided until your nose is healed. You'll also want to stay away from hot tubs and even baths (shower instead). Be sure your bed sheets are clean.

