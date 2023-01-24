Read full article on original website
Related
Polar plunge poised to send Denver Metro and Eastern Plains into the deep freeze
We have a First Alert Weather Day posted for Saturday and Sunday. The start of the Arctic cold change happens on Saturday as temperatures get colder along with light snow and freezing drizzle. Sunday into Monday will be the bitter cold plunge that sends highs into the single digits and lows below zero.Friday will be the mild day before the major cold wave takes over. There will be snow in the mountains with high clouds over the plains.Across eastern Colorado temperatures will be in the the 30s and 40s to finish the week.At the same time snow will be ramping...
This town could be Colorado's snowiest town 4 years in a row
WINTER PARK, Colo. — Winter Park has taken the title for snowiest town in Colorado three consecutive years, and it's in good position to take that spot again this year. Although, as of Jan. 25, the town finds itself in second place. As of Wednesday morning, 116.4 inches of...
1310kfka.com
Major snow heading to northern Colorado mountains
Skiiers heading to the northern Colorado mountains this weekend should expect snow – and lots of it. Ten to 15 inches of snow is expected in areas of higher elevation in Roky Mountain National Park and Cameron Pass with up to 24 inches and 60 mile per hour wind gusts for the Park Range. Travel is expected to be dicey on U.S. Highway 40, state Highway 14 and along the I-70 corridor. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect until 5 p.m. Saturday. The northern foothills and Fort Collins could see just an inch of snow with this storm system but with the snow comes frigid temperatures early next week with a high in the single digits Monday and a low below zero.
Arctic cold is a few days away
We have a little down time before an Arctic surge rolls thru the state plunging most of Colorado into the deep freeze. Thursday will see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies over the Denver metro area and Front Range. There are a few light areas of snow expected over the extreme eastern plains with passing clouds early in the day.A weak cold front will swing thru the state Thursday night with a small chance for light snow from Denver out over the eastern plains from around 8pm thru midnight. Little to no accumulation is expected from this front.Snow will ramp...
-20 degree wind chill to bring life-threatening conditions to part of Colorado
According to the National Weather Service, wind chill is expected to drop as low as negative 20 degrees Fahrenheit in parts of Colorado between Sunday and Monday night. This is the result of a polar air mass moving into the state. The National Weather Service is telling the public to...
I-70 reopens near Idaho Springs after crash
IDAHO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) has reopened Interstate 70 after a semi-truck rolled over near Idaho Springs. CSP reopened Interstate 70 around 11 p.m. Thursday. CSP initially tweeted at 8:12 p.m. Thursday that the eastbound lanes of I-70 were closed in Idaho Springs because a...
Denver experiencing unusual January snow cover
Pinpoint Weather Meteorologist Jessica Lebel says this has been an unusually cold and wet January.
Sub-Zero Temperatures Forecasted Next Week For Northern Colorado
You better be ready to bundle up starting Saturday evening as a cold front will move through Colorado bringing sub-zero temperatures. According to the National Weather Service, the wind chill could plummet to as low as 20 below over the course of a few nights. The Colorado area that could...
5280.com
7 Tips and Tricks for High-Altitude Baking
Many Colorado bakers have experienced demoralizing baking disasters due to Denver’s high altitude and dry climate: collapsed cakes, overflowing batters, and dry, flavorless pastries. It’s no surprise, since many recipes are developed for sea-level baking and require special adjustments for Denver’s lofty elevation. So we asked three local bakery owners about their experience making goodies in Colorado, as well as tips and tricks they have to offer at-home bakers.
Skier dies in accident at Snowmass
PITKIN COUNTY, Colo. — A man has died after a skiing accident at Snowmass. The Pitkin County Coroner's Office said in a release Thursday that they were investigating the death of 27-year-old Tyler James Updegraff of Silverthorne. The release said Updegraff was hurt on the first jump feature at...
oilcity.news
Hundreds of miles of Wyoming highways closed early Friday ahead of major incoming storm
CASPER, Wyo. — Swaths of interstates and major highways are closed early Friday due to high winds and blowing and drifting snow. According to WYDOT, Interstate 80 from Cheyenne to Rock Springs is closed as of 5 a.m. on Friday, and Interstate 25 is mostly closed between Cheyenne and Glendo. No unnecessary travel and black ice warnings are in place between Casper and Midwest.
Mountain Lions Snatch Dogs From Porches, Sparking Fear Among Colorado Residents
Residents of the cozy mountain town of Grand Lake, Colorado, have spent the last two months fearing for the lives of their pets amid a rise in mountain lion sightings and attacks on local dogs. Since December 1, Routt County residents have spotted at least eight mountain lions in the...
Winter fatigue impacting Coloradans more this season than previous years
If you're starting to feel like you haven't seen the sun enough or as much as usual, that's likely because it hasn't been around ... the number of cloudy days for Denver and surrounding areas have been substantial. Health experts say now might be the time to take a mental health break. According to Dr. Patricia Westmoreland, the Medical Director of the women's unit at the HealthONE Behavioral Health and Wellness Center, the unusual streak of grey plays a key role in seasonal affective disorder.While this disorder isn't normally a reason patients are admitted, she says it can still be an...
Park Rangers Check Camera Trap and Discover 400 of the 580 Photos it Took 'Were Bear Selfies'
Rangers for a Colorado park system found a surprise when they checked a wildlife camera trap —400 bear selfies. Boulder, Colorado's Open Space and Mountain Parks (OSMP) wanted to observe the land system's sensitive wildlife habitats unobtrusively, so park rangers placed nine camera traps across 46,000 acres to see how animals used the area.
KDVR.com
Colorado's new driver's education proposal
Lawmakers are hoping better driver's education is the answer to safer roads. Gabrielle Franklin reports. Lawmakers are hoping better driver's education is the answer to safer roads. Gabrielle Franklin reports. Denver weather: Snow chances, subzero cold ahead. Denver's weather shows some chances of snow this weekend before temperatures drop below...
Bear the Rottie missing for 3 years from Texas home found on Colorado highway
WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Bear the Rottweiler certainly has a reason to smile now that he's been found – the wayward pooch was found running down Highway 36 near Westminster on Thursday after what's presumed as a very long road trip. Three years ago, Bear was in his yard...
coloradohometownweekly.com
Pair of mountain lions caught on camera near downtown Boulder
Two mountain lions were spotted close to the western end of Arapahoe Avenue in downtown Boulder early Thursday morning. When reviewing his security footage from his home, Bob Dornan, who lives across from Eben G. Fine Park on Arapahoe, spotted the mountain lions in his backyard at approximately 12:16 a.m.
9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: Jan. 27-29
COLORADO, USA — Winter is in full swing and you can celebrate the season this weekend with the International Snow Sculpture Championships in Breck, Durango's Snowdown, the Rio Frio Ice Fest and the annual ice fishing tournament in Granby. The X Games return to Aspen's Buttermilk Mountain with spectacular...
WARNING: Don't touch the dead birds in Denver's city parks
The Denver Department of Public Health and Environment took to social media to tell locals to avoid touching dead birds they might encounter in city parks. While it's probably never a good idea to go around touching dead animals, the concern in this situation stems from avian flu that's currently infecting waterfowl and geese in Colorado. Avian flu is also currently impacting the chicken industry, blamed for the lack of eggs and skyrocketing prices. The presence of the flu among wild species around the state has made it difficult to control.
Casa Bonita hiring hundreds of workers, cliff divers
LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Coloradans are one step closer to watching cliff divers, plundering Black Bart's Cave and eating sopapillas at Casa Bonita, but first the restaurant needs to hire hundreds of employees. "South Park" creators and Casa Bonita owners Trey Parker and Matt Stone, along with Executive Chef Dana...
9NEWS
Denver, CO
34K+
Followers
20K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Denver local newshttps://www.9news.com/
Comments / 0