Two Louisville Police Officers Has Been Shot at a Protest That Erupted After Decision in Breonna Taylor CaseNorthville HeraldLouisville, KY
Louisville mayor follows through on campaign promise, unveils $32.5M investment plan to end homelessness in the cityAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Highly-anticipated restaurant opens new location in Kentucky, attracting a crowdKristen WaltersLouisville, KY
Everything You Need To Know About The 2023 Discover Boating Louisville Boat, RV, & Sportshow®JC PhelpsLouisville, KY
The Louisville Civic Orchestra Presents Heroic & Unfinished: A Tribute to Healthcare HeroesJC PhelpsLouisville, KY
'Taxathon': Get your taxes done for free in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Asset Building Coalition and it's partners are hosting a free taxathon service at St. Vincent de Paul Family Success Center. It is an annual resource available for low to moderate income individuals and families. IRS certified volunteers with VITA will provide free tax prep...
Loan program to help New Albany businesses during ongoing construction
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Editor's note: The above video is when WHAS11 first reported on this in December 2022. New Albany's Main Street businesses have been struggling to make ends meet because of the ongoing construction. Now, a new loan program announced Friday by the One Southern Indiana (1si) Chamber...
Wave 3
Free tax service for low to middle-income families in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) in Louisville is live again ahead of the April 18 tax deadline. VITA provides help from IRS-certified volunteers at 11 sites around Louisville, which more than they have had since the program’s inception in 2001. The volunteers can help...
'It's going to be a big shock': As tax season begins, here's why your refund might be lower this year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jan. 23 marks the beginning of the 2022 tax filing season and experts are warning filers may be shocked at refunds, that's if they even get one. Some tax preparers are advising people to not get their hopes up about their refund. Officials say the amount will be similar to pre-pandemic levels: Much lower.
Louisville's Trader Joe's store votes to unionize
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville's Trader Joe's store has officially voted to unionize. According to a press release, the store employees voted 48-36 to join the national union, Trader Joe's United. After the vote, store employees called the vote a victory. "We're going to advocate for better pay, we're going...
Department of Labor recovers $300K in unpaid tips for Heine Brothers' baristas
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Hundreds of Heine Brothers' baristas have received back pay after a federal investigation last summer found the Louisville-based company had violated a labor and wage law. The U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) found that store managers were partaking in tip pooling when they should not have...
WLKY.com
Multi-million-dollar homelessness plan for Louisville includes rental assistance, 'community care campus'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville's new mayor announced a big investment Thursday to address homelessness in the city. Mayor Craig Greenberg's plan calls for $8.25 million in rental assistance, $24 million for the creation of permanent affordable housing, as well as something being called a "community care campus." He said...
Norton looking for contractors for west Louisville hospital
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Norton West Louisville Hospital Project is looking for contractors. Thursday night, they hosted an engagement session for the construction and contracting community. Attendees met the team behind the hospital and were able to learn about the pre-qualification process, project specifications and requirements for upcoming bid...
Louisville to put millions into medical services for the homeless, housing
Louisville Metro will direct nearly $40 million in federal funding toward affordable housing and services for residents experiencing homelessness.
Kentucky stainless steel plant to expand, create 70 new jobs
GHENT, Ky. — A Kentucky stainless steel plant is expanding and creating dozens of new jobs for those in the commonwealth. North American Stainless (NAS) is going forward with a $244 million expansion at its 4.4 million-square-foot location in Ghent. According to the news release, the expansion will add...
WLKY.com
Louisville nonprofit elevating minority construction businesses with Rockefeller Foundation grant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One West, a nonprofit focused on economic growth in west Louisville, received a half a million-dollar grant from the Rockefeller Foundation. With these funds, the organization plans to expand its accelerator program, “The Plan Room”, where contractors are putting pen to paper, when they aren't putting a hammer to the nail.
Community suggests historic figures as names for new Louisville schools
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The naming of new schools in Louisville is generating a lot of interest. The west end middle school, west end elementary and east end elementary schools are all up for grabs. Thursday night, passionate Louisvillians pleaded their case as to why people who've made a difference...
'Housing is a human right': Louisville's Coalition for the Homeless releases new plan
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville's Coalition for the Homeless released a new plan to end houselessness in the metro. The nonprofit announced the plan, ‘A New Path Home: Funding Solutions to End Homelessness,’ on Monday; it calls for more funding for shelters, affordable housing, medical centers and eviction prevention.
wdrb.com
WDRB Mornings is expanding to 5 hours on weekdays starting Feb. 13
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – WDRB’s morning news is expanding to five hours on weekdays beginning Monday, Feb. 13. Louisville's best-known morning team will extend its show an extra hour to 10 a.m. Anchors Candyce Clifft and Sterling Riggs, meteorologist Jude Redfield, traffic guru Mike Marshall and feature reporter Keith Kaiser will stay on air and online for more live, local news, interviews and a healthy dose of fun.
spectrumnews1.com
Bid to save block of Louisville homes from demolition fails
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A fight that started in Aug. 2022 to save several homes in the Meriwether neighborhood ended Tuesday after the city’s Landmark Commission ruled against a petition by community organizers. Louisville residents were trying to designate 14 homes on Lawton Court as historical landmarks, preventing a...
1 Kentucky City Among The Dirtiest Places In America
LawnStarter compiled a list of the dirtiest cities in America.
Kosair Charities repurposes Derby hats for charity auction
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Volunteers prepared more than 300 re-designed Derby hats and fascinators that will be auctioned off during the 'Hats On For Healing' auction to benefit Kosair Charities. The hats were collected at several hotels across Kentuckiana by Kosair Charities volunteers after last year's Kentucky Derby. The charity...
WLKY.com
Brides left without answers after Jeffersontown bridal shop declares bankruptcy
JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. — Imagine you’re a future bride planning a wedding. You find the perfect dress, pay for it, order it, then, before it's delivered, you find out the shop is out of business. That's the situation facing some Louisville brides-to-be. “With this place, you pay upfront, so...
'There are pros and cons': Kentucky education leaders, lawmakers asked if metal detectors are needed in Louisville schools
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Calls for improved safety measures at Kentucky schools are resurfacing once again, to prepare for an instance where a major threat could present itself. Several students met with Kentucky Department of Education Commissioner Jason Glass in Frankfort, recommending multiple changes to school districts across the state -- including more realistic active shooter drills and increased mental health support.
wdrb.com
Man accused of stealing checks from southern Indiana businesses arrested in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man accused of stealing and washing checks from several southern Indiana businesses was arrested in Kentucky after trying to cash one of them. Police arrested Steve Wright, 54, after he tried to cash a check at a bank in Shepherdsville. At least two southern Indiana...
WHAS11
Louisville, KY
