Louisville, KY

WHAS11

'Taxathon': Get your taxes done for free in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Asset Building Coalition and it's partners are hosting a free taxathon service at St. Vincent de Paul Family Success Center. It is an annual resource available for low to moderate income individuals and families. IRS certified volunteers with VITA will provide free tax prep...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Free tax service for low to middle-income families in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) in Louisville is live again ahead of the April 18 tax deadline. VITA provides help from IRS-certified volunteers at 11 sites around Louisville, which more than they have had since the program’s inception in 2001. The volunteers can help...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Louisville's Trader Joe's store votes to unionize

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville's Trader Joe's store has officially voted to unionize. According to a press release, the store employees voted 48-36 to join the national union, Trader Joe's United. After the vote, store employees called the vote a victory. "We're going to advocate for better pay, we're going...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Norton looking for contractors for west Louisville hospital

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Norton West Louisville Hospital Project is looking for contractors. Thursday night, they hosted an engagement session for the construction and contracting community. Attendees met the team behind the hospital and were able to learn about the pre-qualification process, project specifications and requirements for upcoming bid...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Kentucky stainless steel plant to expand, create 70 new jobs

GHENT, Ky. — A Kentucky stainless steel plant is expanding and creating dozens of new jobs for those in the commonwealth. North American Stainless (NAS) is going forward with a $244 million expansion at its 4.4 million-square-foot location in Ghent. According to the news release, the expansion will add...
GHENT, KY
wdrb.com

WDRB Mornings is expanding to 5 hours on weekdays starting Feb. 13

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – WDRB’s morning news is expanding to five hours on weekdays beginning Monday, Feb. 13. Louisville's best-known morning team will extend its show an extra hour to 10 a.m. Anchors Candyce Clifft and Sterling Riggs, meteorologist Jude Redfield, traffic guru Mike Marshall and feature reporter Keith Kaiser will stay on air and online for more live, local news, interviews and a healthy dose of fun.
LOUISVILLE, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Bid to save block of Louisville homes from demolition fails

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A fight that started in Aug. 2022 to save several homes in the Meriwether neighborhood ended Tuesday after the city’s Landmark Commission ruled against a petition by community organizers. Louisville residents were trying to designate 14 homes on Lawton Court as historical landmarks, preventing a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Kosair Charities repurposes Derby hats for charity auction

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Volunteers prepared more than 300 re-designed Derby hats and fascinators that will be auctioned off during the 'Hats On For Healing' auction to benefit Kosair Charities. The hats were collected at several hotels across Kentuckiana by Kosair Charities volunteers after last year's Kentucky Derby. The charity...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

'There are pros and cons': Kentucky education leaders, lawmakers asked if metal detectors are needed in Louisville schools

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Calls for improved safety measures at Kentucky schools are resurfacing once again, to prepare for an instance where a major threat could present itself. Several students met with Kentucky Department of Education Commissioner Jason Glass in Frankfort, recommending multiple changes to school districts across the state -- including more realistic active shooter drills and increased mental health support.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

WHAS11

Louisville local news

