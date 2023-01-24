Read full article on original website
Eileen Padgen
3d ago
People just being stupid like they are .. just make sure the person in your hit and run still isn’t impaled in the windshield when you park your car in the garage
contrarywarrior
3d ago
Fantastic, where will the county make their revenue. No bail, can't collect on traffic tickets, what next ee don't have to pay taxes??? or they jack it up so high a taco at the bell will now be $1.99
Oregon police seek torture suspect who allegedly had earlier Nevada captive
Salem, Ore. — Police in southern Oregon were searching Thursday for a man accused of torturing a woman he held captive, less than two years after he was convicted in Nevada of keeping another woman in captivity for weeks before the victim managed to escape.Grants Pass Police Chief Warren Hensman said in a telephone interview that he finds it "extremely troubling" that the felon is wanted in an attempted murder instead of still being behind bars for the Nevada crimes.Benjamin Obadiah Foster, 36, is now charged in Oregon with attempted murder, kidnapping and assault. Foster tried to kill the victim...
Man who kidnapped woman in Nevada for two weeks now a fugitive in Oregon
Police were searching for a man accused of torturing a woman he held captive less than two years after he was convicted in Nevada of critically injuring another woman he held captive for two weeks.
pvtimes.com
How a bill becomes Nevada law — lobbyist explains the politics of it all
Janine Hansen explained the fine points of being a lobbyist and getting things done in Carson City at a lecture at the Pahrump Valley Museum this month. She began her PowerPoint presentation with how a bill draft request (BDR) works its way through the Nevada Legislature to eventually become a law.
First responders learn new ways to spot human trafficking in the valley
First responders are learning ways to spot human trafficking in Nevada, the second most prolific area for human trafficking in the country, according to the National Human Trafficking Hotline.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Nevada Gov. Lombardo wants to cut taxes, requests 12% raise for state workers
During his first State of the State speech, Gov. Joe Lombardo said he wants to cut taxes for businesses and residents. He also said that he wants to make sure that no one time surplus money from the federal government went to funding reoccurring programs. Lombardo also suggested suspending the...
New Bill Would Mandate California Gun Owners Purchase Liability Insurance
A new state senator from Encinitas teamed with a Capitol veteran Thursday to introduce legislation requiring California gun owners to have liability insurance. Sen. Catherine Blakespear, the former mayor of Encinitas, joined Sen. Nancy Skinner of the Berkeley area on Senate Bill 8, which would mandate gun owners have liability insurance to cover injuries or damage from negligent or accidental firing.
Cannizzaro says Lombardo’s order to freeze, cut regulations could backfire
State Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro (D-Las Vegas) said Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo’s executive order to cut regulations could unintentionally create more inefficiencies in government. The post Cannizzaro says Lombardo’s order to freeze, cut regulations could backfire appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
nevadacurrent.com
Treasurer’s office to allow employees to bring babies to work
Soon every day may be ‘Bring Your Child To Work Day’ at the Nevada State Treasurer’s Office. Democratic Treasurer Zach Conine on Thursday announced a pilot program that will allow his employees to bring with them to work infants who are 6 months or younger. According to...
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada Democrats respond to Lombardo’s State of the State address
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada state Democrats are responding to new Governor Joe Lombardo’s State of the State address. In prepared remarks, Speaker-elect Steve Yeager said:. “Good evening, my fellow Nevadans. My name is Steve Yeager and I am the Speaker-elect for the Nevada State Assembly and the...
8newsnow.com
Nevada's Cortez Masto proposes investigation into oil companies, potential price gouging
Nevada Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto reintroduced a bill Wednesday to investigate if large oil companies took advantage of consumers as gasoline prices skyrocketed last year. Nevada’s Cortez Masto proposes investigation into …. Nevada Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto reintroduced a bill Wednesday to investigate if large oil companies...
klcc.org
Measure 114 and the Role of County Sheriffs
Tune in for this program Friday, January 27 at 3:00pm. Audio will be available here following that broadcast. Oregon on the Record spoke with local sheriffs as well as policy and legal experts about the legality and enforcement of the recently passed voter initiative Measure 114. The law would require additional permitting and training for anyone wanting to purchase a firearm and would also ban the sale of high-capacity ammunition magazines.
8newsnow.com
Class action lawsuit filed against top casino companies
Class action lawsuit filed against top casino companies. The lawsuit focuses on rising room rates across resorts. CCSD Superintendent Jara addresses teacher shortages, …. https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/ccsd-superintendent-jara-addresses-teacher-shortages-school-funding-in-state-of-schools-address/. First unionized Nevada Starbucks still without representation …. While a second Starbucks location in Nevada announced its intent to unionize, the first location to successfully...
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada gets $55 million for high-speed internet
WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KOLO) - The state of Nevada will be getting more than $55 million for high-speed internet. The money will go towards broadband infrastructure and other digital connectivity technology projects to help connect more than 40,000 households in the Silver State. Money for the projects comes from the...
KOLO TV Reno
BLM, nonprofit, seed burned areas of eastern Nevada
ELY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Bureau of Land Management and nonprofit organization Eastern Nevada Landscape Coalition teamed up to seed more than 19,000 acres of burned public lands in eastern Nevada. The new seeding project will augment previous seedings to improve wildlife habitat and watershed health in areas afflicted by...
Nevada ranks #1 for public bridges in the nation
13 Action News joins NDOT for a bridge inspection on I-11 in Hoover Dam. There's an extensive amount that goes into the inspection.
Fox5 KVVU
Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board suspends North Las Vegas license citing ‘threat to public health’
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board held an emergency meeting Tuesday to suspend the license of Helping Hands Wellness Center in North Las Vegas. The board stated it was the result of a months-long investigation and several on-site inspections. Agents discovered in December Helping Hands’ employees concealed and intended “to divert cannabis and cannabis products, in addition to other significant security deficiencies.”
Fox5 KVVU
BLM increases reward for Nevada wild horse shootings to $25K
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Bureau of Land Management has increased the reward for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for five wild horse shootings to $25,000. In November 2021, the BLM Ely District was contacted by a member of the public after the discovery of five...
Inflation, housing are top concerns for Black Nevadans; wages and racism close behind
Black Nevadans are most concerned about inflation or the cost of living and housing affordability, according to a statewide survey that found the issues of wages and racism trail close behind. The poll results, which were commissioned by the Nevada Black Legislative Caucus, come as legislation seeking to advance affordable housing has failed in recent years. The post Inflation, housing are top concerns for Black Nevadans; wages and racism close behind appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Nevada Gov. Lombardo proposes Election Day mail-in voting deadline, voter ID
Nevada Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo is proposing a change in the state’s election laws to end the counting of mail-in ballots by the close of business on Election Day.
Gov. Joe Lombardo expressed support for 'opportunity scholarships'
During his State of the State speech, Governor Joe Lombardo made good on his promise to move education to the top of his agenda.
