ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Comments / 9

Eileen Padgen
3d ago

People just being stupid like they are .. just make sure the person in your hit and run still isn’t impaled in the windshield when you park your car in the garage

Reply
4
contrarywarrior
3d ago

Fantastic, where will the county make their revenue. No bail, can't collect on traffic tickets, what next ee don't have to pay taxes??? or they jack it up so high a taco at the bell will now be $1.99

Reply
2
Related
CBS News

Oregon police seek torture suspect who allegedly had earlier Nevada captive

Salem, Ore. — Police in southern Oregon were searching Thursday for a man accused of torturing a woman he held captive, less than two years after he was convicted in Nevada of keeping another woman in captivity for weeks before the victim managed to escape.Grants Pass Police Chief Warren Hensman said in a telephone interview that he finds it "extremely troubling" that the felon is wanted in an attempted murder instead of still being behind bars for the Nevada crimes.Benjamin Obadiah Foster, 36, is now charged in Oregon with attempted murder, kidnapping and assault. Foster tried to kill the victim...
GRANTS PASS, OR
Times of San Diego

New Bill Would Mandate California Gun Owners Purchase Liability Insurance

A new state senator from Encinitas teamed with a Capitol veteran Thursday to introduce legislation requiring California gun owners to have liability insurance. Sen. Catherine Blakespear, the former mayor of Encinitas, joined Sen. Nancy Skinner of the Berkeley area on Senate Bill 8, which would mandate gun owners have liability insurance to cover injuries or damage from negligent or accidental firing.
CALIFORNIA STATE
nevadacurrent.com

Treasurer’s office to allow employees to bring babies to work

Soon every day may be ‘Bring Your Child To Work Day’ at the Nevada State Treasurer’s Office. Democratic Treasurer Zach Conine on Thursday announced a pilot program that will allow his employees to bring with them to work infants who are 6 months or younger. According to...
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada Democrats respond to Lombardo’s State of the State address

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada state Democrats are responding to new Governor Joe Lombardo’s State of the State address. In prepared remarks, Speaker-elect Steve Yeager said:. “Good evening, my fellow Nevadans. My name is Steve Yeager and I am the Speaker-elect for the Nevada State Assembly and the...
NEVADA STATE
klcc.org

Measure 114 and the Role of County Sheriffs

Tune in for this program Friday, January 27 at 3:00pm. Audio will be available here following that broadcast. Oregon on the Record spoke with local sheriffs as well as policy and legal experts about the legality and enforcement of the recently passed voter initiative Measure 114. The law would require additional permitting and training for anyone wanting to purchase a firearm and would also ban the sale of high-capacity ammunition magazines.
LANE COUNTY, OR
8newsnow.com

Class action lawsuit filed against top casino companies

Class action lawsuit filed against top casino companies. The lawsuit focuses on rising room rates across resorts. CCSD Superintendent Jara addresses teacher shortages, …. https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/ccsd-superintendent-jara-addresses-teacher-shortages-school-funding-in-state-of-schools-address/. First unionized Nevada Starbucks still without representation …. While a second Starbucks location in Nevada announced its intent to unionize, the first location to successfully...
LAS VEGAS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada gets $55 million for high-speed internet

WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KOLO) - The state of Nevada will be getting more than $55 million for high-speed internet. The money will go towards broadband infrastructure and other digital connectivity technology projects to help connect more than 40,000 households in the Silver State. Money for the projects comes from the...
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

BLM, nonprofit, seed burned areas of eastern Nevada

ELY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Bureau of Land Management and nonprofit organization Eastern Nevada Landscape Coalition teamed up to seed more than 19,000 acres of burned public lands in eastern Nevada. The new seeding project will augment previous seedings to improve wildlife habitat and watershed health in areas afflicted by...
NEVADA STATE
Fox5 KVVU

Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board suspends North Las Vegas license citing ‘threat to public health’

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board held an emergency meeting Tuesday to suspend the license of Helping Hands Wellness Center in North Las Vegas. The board stated it was the result of a months-long investigation and several on-site inspections. Agents discovered in December Helping Hands’ employees concealed and intended “to divert cannabis and cannabis products, in addition to other significant security deficiencies.”
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

BLM increases reward for Nevada wild horse shootings to $25K

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Bureau of Land Management has increased the reward for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for five wild horse shootings to $25,000. In November 2021, the BLM Ely District was contacted by a member of the public after the discovery of five...
NEVADA STATE
The Nevada Independent

Inflation, housing are top concerns for Black Nevadans; wages and racism close behind

Black Nevadans are most concerned about inflation or the cost of living and housing affordability, according to a statewide survey that found the issues of wages and racism trail close behind. The poll results, which were commissioned by the Nevada Black Legislative Caucus, come as legislation seeking to advance affordable housing has failed in recent years. The post Inflation, housing are top concerns for Black Nevadans; wages and racism close behind appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
NEVADA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy