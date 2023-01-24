ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

ReaDawn Camren
3d ago

well he should had kept his mouth shut, and here is an alert, Pence lawyers just found a dozen of documents at his Indiana home the news just said

Todd Olin
3d ago

perfect calls,stable genius Donald Trump yes perfect calls that prove without reasonable doubt you are 100% guilty.the clincher is that you had a very specific number of votes you wanted found.sad the genius really believes he did nothing wrong.you have the right to remain silent, anything you say can and will be used against you. it's impossible to defend the words that are on tape being said .how can you defend that??

maaven shadowrend
3d ago

we all heard the phone call and it sounded like a mob boss trying to intimidate someone...it is what it is!!

