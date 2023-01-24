ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Half Moon Bay, CA

California mass shootings: Live updates

By Dylan Stableford, Yahoo News
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yJyZB_0kPY1Bpl00

The nation is reeling from a series of mass shootings, including two in California in less than 48 hours, leaving at least 18 people dead and 10 others wounded. The latest occurred Monday afternoon in the small city of Half Moon Bay, where a 67-year-old gunman killed at least seven people in two locations, including Mountain Mushroom Farm, where he worked.

The massacre came on the heels of the mass shooting in Monterey Park, where a 72-year-old gunman killed 11 people and wounded nine more at a ballroom dance studio amid a Lunar New Year celebration on Saturday night.

Yahoo News is providing updates on both shootings from our reporters in California and around the country, as well as from our partners including the Los Angeles Times, the Associated Press and others. For the latest, see the live blog below.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Veracity Report

Days After Jim Jordan Announced Many FBI Whistleblowers Have Come Forward, Fmr. Top Trump Collusion Agent Arrested

54 Year old former NY Counterintelligence Agent for the FBI, Charles McGonigal was Arrested on Monday and charged with 4 felony counts of violating Russian Sanctions. Charles McGonigal is a former top FBI counterintelligence agent. He was also once the Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s counterintelligence division in New York and was heavily involved in trying to uncover evidence against former President Donald Trump during the now-infamous Trump-Russia collusion investigation.
KIRO 7 Seattle

Jeremy Renner was crushed by snowcat while trying to save adult nephew

More details have been released about the devastating New Year’s Day accident that sent Marvel actor Jeremy Renner to the hospital with dozens of broken bones. The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office said in a report filed late last week that the snowcat, a combination snow grooming vehicle and Caterpillar, was sliding toward Renner’s adult nephew. While trying to jump back into the cab of the snowcat, Renner was pulled under the vehicle and crushed, CNN reported.
RENO, NV
KIRO 7 Seattle

Video shows struggle for hammer during Pelosi attack

Video released publicly Friday shows the husband of former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi struggling with his assailant for control of a hammer moments before he was struck in the head during a brutal attack in the couple's San Francisco home last year. The body-camera footage shows suspect David DePape...
WASHINGTON, CA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Church helps mining community evolve in dark, warming Arctic

LONGYEARBYEN, Norway — (AP) — The warm glow of Svalbard Kirke’s lights gleams on the snow-covered mountain slope from where the church stands like a beacon over this remote Norwegian Arctic village, cloaked in the polar night’s constant darkness. A century after it was founded to...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Pence: 'Mistakes were made' in classified records handling

MIAMI — (AP) — Former Vice President Mike Pence said Friday that he takes "full responsibility" after classified documents were found at his Indiana home. In his first public comments since the discovery, Pence said he hadn't been aware that the documents were in his residence but acknowledged his lack of awareness wasn't an excuse.
INDIANA STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Federal appeals court hears case of hidden murals

Associated Press — (AP) — A federal appeals court in New York is considering whether a law school in Vermont modified a pair of large murals when it concealed them behind a wall of panels against the artist's wishes after they were considered by some in the school community to be racially offensive.
VERMONT STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

‘A Thousand and One’ wins Sundance grand jury prize

"A Thousand and One," a drama about an impoverished single mother and her son in New York City, won the Sundance Film Festival's grand jury prize in the U.S. dramatic competition, while "Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project" was awarded the top prize in the U.S. documentary category. This year's winners were announced at an awards ceremony Friday afternoon in Park City, Utah, which included an audience prize for the documentary " 20 Days in Mariupol."
PARK CITY, UT
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
116K+
Followers
155K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy