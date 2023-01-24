Read full article on original website
Related
Popculture
'American Pickers': Mike Wolfe Mourns His Friend's Death
Mike Wolfe is mourning the loss of a close friend. Following the return of American Pickers on Jan. 4, and ahead of a new episode on Jan. 18, the History Channel star took to Instagram to pay tribute to Elmer Duellman, one of his mentors and the owner of Elmers Auto & Toy Museum in Fountain City, Wisconsin.
Parent's Reason for Not Wanting Daughter's Boyfriend in Their Home Backed
"Parents need to get comfortable setting healthy boundaries," a certified parent coach told Newsweek, otherwise the problem will keep happening.
Mom's Excuse for Returning Adult Daughter's Packages Slammed—'Had No Right'
"No wonder she spent the past few years in an entirely different country from you," wrote one unimpressed Redditor.
Laughter as Spoiled Cats Make Heated Drying Rack Their Palace: 'Princes'
"You can't buy anything heated without cats taking it over," wrote one TikToker, while another posted, "Great! Just one more thing TikTok made me buy!"
Dog's Reason for Pulling Owner into Grocery Store Every Day Melts Hearts
The viral TikTok video has racked up more than 250,000 likes, with one user commenting: "It's called a collection. your pup is a Collector."
Owners Film Hilarious Moment They Discover Cat's Secret Place for 'Toys'
A viral video has left TikTokers in stitches, with several saying the kitten was "panicking" that she would lose her "treasures."
Internet Amazed As Ragdolls' Reply to Owner: 'Are You My Handsome Boy?'
"They are so proud to be tall and handsome," one TikTok user said.
Mom Backed for Uninviting Teen to Sister's Wedding Over Her Dress Style
"A wedding/formal event is not a time and place to express yourself," said one user.
Hysterical Moment Dog Fakes a Bad Leg Until Owner Tells Her To 'Cut It Out'
"And the best actor award goes to..." one TikTok user wrote after seeing the Frenchie's dramatics.
Mom Furious With Husband's Friend for Copying Uncommon Baby Name Slammed
"Some other child who isn't going to be close to your [child] has the same name…so what? read one unsympathetic reaction to a mother's online post.
Adorable Puppy Filmed Falling To Sleep Thanks to Teddy With Heartbeat
"My dog would definitely try to rip that out. I tried the snuggle bear one from Walmart and it lasted a day," said one commenter.
Giant Sheepadoodle Hilariously Chased by Tiny Cat: 'Afraid of Him'
One viewer summed it up perfectly, writing: "No matter how large the dog, a cat will always be [the] top dog!"
Woman Backed for Telling Best Friend Everyone 'Thinks He Is Disgusting'
"Body and breath smells can make or break sexual chemistry and at their worst can be a complete turn off," said therapist and relationship expert Rhian Kivits.
Woman Cheered for Humiliating Her Friend To Prove a Point: 'Sick of Her'
The woman was praised for her response after an argument erupted around the topic of adult children paying their parents rent.
Hearts Melt as Rescue Dog Needs Cuddles After 'Traumatic Experience'
"She deserves the world and all the love and spoiling I am able to offer her," said the dog owner.
Woman Blasting Mom-in-law Walking Around in Underpants Backed: 'Invasive'
A spouse said she's "genuinely jarred" every time she has an awkward run-in with her underdressed mother-in-law.
Tears as 80lb Dog Reacts to Meeting Cat for First Time: 'Worried Eyebrows'
"His entire face is saying 'are you sure?' to everything you say," one user said.
Laughter as Cat Dad Makes Matching 'Battle Vest' for Pet Persian
"This cat is more punk than I'll ever be," commented one Facebook user, while another called the coordinated outfits "goals."
Woman Waking Up Her Deaf Dog After Work Melts Hearts: 'Highlight of My Day'
Commenters swooned over the puppy's reaction in the video, with one saying, "I love how the eyes light up."
Golden Retriever's 'Secret Language' With Owner Has Internet In Hysterics
The dog's owner told Newsweek that his pooch loves being the center of attention.
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
126K+
Post
1106M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0